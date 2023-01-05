Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, posted an emotional tribute to her late husband on Instagram today. The tribute came just one day after a private funeral with friends and family. Holker took to Instagram Friday, posting a video montage of tWitch with his Allison and his family while Rihanna‘s song “Lift Me Up” played in the background. “To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS! We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.” The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died by suicide last month in a Los Angeles motel. More from DeadlineThe Pogues' Shane MacGowan Updates His Health Prognosis After Leaving HospitalAnthony Hopkins Inspires Hope With Online Celebration Of His Sobriety AnniversaryStephen "tWitch" Boss' mother, Connie Boss Alexander, Speaks Out On Son's DeathBest of DeadlineHollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries2022 The Year In Photos: Courtrooms, Kanye, Twitter, Tom Cruise & Zendaya2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Golden Globes, Guilds & More

2 DAYS AGO