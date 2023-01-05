Read full article on original website
Black founders still raised just 1% of all VC funds in 2022
The latest Crunchbase data shows that Black startup founders in the United States raised around $264 million out of the total $33.6 billion in venture capital allocated in Q4 2022. That’s an uptick from the $178 million — or 0.43% — the group raised in Q3. In...
Daily Crunch: Property management startup Doorstead raises $21.5M Series B
We’ve made it to Friday! If you are looking for a good podcast episode, I highly recommend today’s Equity where Natasha M, Mary Ann and Becca talk about CES, NYE, SBF and FTX — oh my! Also, shout-out to you Daily Crunchers out there for reading yesterday’s newsletter and helping it be one of today’s top-read stories. It warms my heart, and I hope today’s news is equally enthralling. Without further adieu… — Christine.
Will record levels of dry powder trigger a delayed explosion of startup investment?
But, “dry powder” — money raised by VCs that hasn’t yet been deployed — has risen to record levels. Venture capital investors in the United States, for instance, are sitting on a $290 billion powder keg that’s ready to ignite a new wave of tech startups.1 Investors are understandably cautious. But if handled wisely, the payoff could be big, especially because valuations have normalized drastically.
3 questions founders should be asking investors in Q1 2023
However, talk of a pullback in global venture capital has become louder and more widespread of late. It’s clear that the cash is not flowing as freely as it once was, and that has changed the landscape for ambitious startups looking to build and scale their propositions. However, a...
NFT marketplace SuperRare cuts 30% of staff
“During the recent bull run, we grew in tandem with the market. In recent months, it’s become clear that this aggressive growth was unsustainable,” Crain wrote. “We over-hired, and I take full ownership of this mistake.”. TechCrunch reached out to Crain for comment. SuperRare raised a $9...
Samsung’s VC arm backs startup selling chips for 3D sensors in self-driving cars and robots
Seattle-area startup Lumotive landed $13 million to boost production of its semiconductor chips tailored for 3D sensors used in delivery drones, self-driving cars and mobile home robots. The round was led by Samsung Ventures, with participation from new investors USAA and Uniquest. The fresh cash pushes total funding to date...
Superscript, a bespoke insurance provider for SMEs, raises $54 million
Founded out of London in 2015, Superscript constitutes two core insurance businesses: an online-only “self-serve” platform that’s available to U.K. customers including SMEs, sole traders, and landlords, and an advised broking service called SuperscriptQ that’s available in the U.K. and across the European Economic Area (EEA). This is targeted at tech businesses with complex risks that are more difficult to insure such as medical malpractice or professional indemnity, with customers including London-based fintech unicorn Paddle.
Mastercard launches web3-focused artist incubator with Polygon
“The core of this program is providing emerging artists with the web3 tools and skills they need to excel and advance their music careers in this digital economy,” Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer at Mastercard, said to TechCrunch. “By providing access to experts and innovators in the space, the artists will be guided on how to incorporate web3 into their work throughout the entire program and then beyond.”
McDonald's will review staffing levels and boost store development
NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Burger chain McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) said on Friday that it will review corporate staffing levels and aim to build more restaurants as part of an updated business strategy.
Plant-based foods investor says her focus is more on teams than taste
Feria has spent the last seven years investing in startups in the sector. She and her partners at Stray Dog Capital have invested in over 40 companies, from the well-established Beyond Meat to up-and-comers No Evil Foods, Kite Hill and Yo! Egg. Based in Leawood, Kansas, the firm has been...
HealthAtom empowers LatAm’s small healthcare offices with cloud-based ops
HealthAtom’s medilink and dentalink software suites let clinics create schedules, manage electronic health records, handle inventory, administer payroll and provide budgeting breakdowns and regulatory filings. They also have telehealth capabilities that allow patients to access their records on a mobile device. The provider will contact HealthAtom with information on...
Quectel Continues to Drive Digital Transformation With Advanced Smart Module, Edge Intelligence and Machine Vision Technologies at CES 2023
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2023-- CES – Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is today demonstrating its smart module capabilities with compute-intensive and edge intelligence applications. Using Quectel’s high performance SG865W-WF smart module, the demonstration showcases how future use cases of industrial applications, digital signage, unattended retail, fleet management and healthcare can be enabled with edge intelligence and machine vision functionality. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005278/en/ Quectel continues to drive digital transformation with advanced smart module, edge intelligence and machine vision technologies at CES 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
How global unrest will impact innovation in 2023
The worldwide battle with COVID, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the economic fallout of the COVID lockdowns and supply chain disruptions have together created a painful combination of a global recession, global inflation and unpredictable instability in the worldwide economy. All of these factors have led to belt-tightening in the corporate...
Moving forward with reputation, ZOVOO pursues a better future
SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2023-- For ZOVOO, the innovation leader in the disposable e-cigarette industry, 2022 was a year of all-around breakthrough. With the spirit of continuous innovation and excellence, ZOVOO has won 12 Vape Awards in the space of a year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005468/en/ Moving forward with reputation, ZOVOO pursues a better future (Graphic: Business Wire)
US tech giants say Indian panel’s recommended competition act ‘absolutist and regressive’
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance recommended last month that the government enact a digital competition act to regulate anticompetitive business practices by Big Tech companies on its platforms, prohibiting them from preferentially promoting their in-house brands or not supporting third-party systems. The competition act, the panel said, “will be a boon not only for our country and its nascent startup economy but also for the entire world.”
Sony and Honda unveil Afeela, Bird Buddy launches a new smart feeder, and Amazon secures an $8B loan
Longtime readers know the drill, but for the newbies, WiR aims to pithily recap the past seven days of TechCrunch stories. We publish on the site and send WiR to subscribers’ inboxes every Saturday (sign up here if you haven’t already) to make things convenient. Like a buttery croissant, WiR goes great with a morning cup of coffee — or tea, if that’s your preference. Or hot cocoa. Take your pick — no judgment over here.
After struggling with consumers, Magic Leap hang its hopes on enterprise
From the outside, certainly, it seemed like typically understated Chief Executive speak. It doesn’t take a business genius to point out that things weren’t working. It wasn’t a reflection on the technology, certainly. Those who’ve managed to try Magic Leap’s mixed reality headsets have been impressed. I spent time with the product at CES this week, and it certainly feels like the future.
