We Still Haven't Recovered From This Skintight Swarovski Crystal-Embellished Dress Kendall Jenner Wore
Kendall Jenner knows always looks effortlessly cool—whether she’s wearing tights as pants or showing up at her ex’s concert in a plunging top. The supermodel also does red carpet glam like few others, and when we saw the jaw-dropping crystal-embellished gown she wore to host an event in Los Angeles, it quickly became one of her most iconic looks yet.
Lori Harvey Straps into Wrapped Stilettos and Cutouts for Date Night with Damson Idris
Lori Harvey soared to new height for a date night with Damson Idris this weekend. The model stepped out to dinner with Idris at Catch in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a sleek brown cutout dress. The ruched satin style featured a sharp keyhole shoulder cutout bodice and long sleeves. Delicate earrings and a cream quilted velvet cube-shaped Chanel clutch finished her ensemble. When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a slick set of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Luce Minimale pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style also included thin straps that laced around...
Gisele Bündchen Returns to Modeling Post-Tom Brady Divorce for New Louis Vuitton Campaign
Bündchen appears alongside Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss and more in the new Yayoi Kusama campaign Gisele Bündchen is back in action. The supermodel stars in a new campaign with Louis Vuitton — her first since finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady. Louis Vuitton shared several photos and videos of the colorful new campaign to Instagram, including a video starring Bündchen. Set to the jangling sounds of The Rolling Stones tune "She's Like a Rainbow," the video shows the Brazilian supermodel in a swirl of colorful dots cradling purses...
Gigi Hadid’s daughter Khai, 2, clutches $3,700 Prada purse in rare photo
Gigi Hadid’s daughter, Khai, celebrated New Year’s Eve in style. The supermodel shared a rare photo of her 2-year-old on her Instagram Stories to ring in 2023, stopping short of sharing Khai’s face but giving fans a look at her chic countdown outfit: pint-sized black-and-gold pajamas covered in a festive print and paired with a matching crystal-embellished Prada Cleo Bag ($3,700). “Happy New Year, y’all!” Hadid, 27, captioned her post. “Sendin biiiig love & wishing u the best.” The catwalker welcomed her first child with ex Zayn Malik in September 2020; while she and the former One Direction singer broke up in October...
Hypebae
Take an Exclusive First Look at HEAT's New Mugler Mystery Box
Luxury mystery box platform HEAT has announced its first-ever womenswear partnership with a brand that’s made for party season: Mugler. The new release marks the first time that HEAT has featured an official women’s partner for its cult-loved boxes, since its inception in 2019. The first menswear partnership came about in 2020, through a collaborative drop with designer Haider Ackermann.
Why Was Bella Hadid Voted Best Dressed in 2022?
This past month, it was announced that Bella Hadid won Lyst’s 2022 “Power Dresser of the Year.” The e-commerce site’s reasoning of why Hadid won the award included stats and facts, including that her outfits sparked a whopping “1,900% increase in searches for similar pieces'' and that she drove searches for specifics, like corsets (70% increase) and cargo pants (56% increase) after she wore them. She also had a hand—or a foot—in making the platform Ugg boots go viral on TikTok, which Lyst reported sold out and had a 152% increase in searches. Next to the description, there was a photo of the model from this past September, eating a lone slice of pizza while sitting on a metal walkway in New York, wearing a leather racing jacket from Opening Ceremony, an ’80s-era Lego T-shirt, a tote bag, shin-high white socks, and the pair of those very much sold-out platform Uggs. Because she was sitting down, not pictured was a pair of what a thin pair of men’s white underwear that she had worn while walking down the street.
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Recaps 2022 in Fashionable Video With Colorful Minidress, Sneakers & Strappy Sandals
Phoebe Gates gave her Instagram a peek at some of her favorite moments from 2022. “Ready for you, 2023” Phoebe wrote under the post. On Tuesday, Gates uploaded a new Reel, which highlights various special moments from the year including when she attended the Time 100 Gala with her father Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates. For the occasion, Phoebe donned a silver Fendace gown that featured a satin boned corset, high back slit and crystal embellished Fendace hardware at the shoulder straps. She finished off her outfit with a pair of strappy PVC sandals. View this post on Instagram A post...
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Embraces Logomania in Fendi Sweater & Quilted Boots on Romantic Getaway in Aspen
Lauren Sanchez and her boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, are enjoying a romantic couple’s trip in Aspen, Colo. this week. On Thursday, they were photographed walking around the streets of the resort town in coordinated style while decked in Fendi and Moncler. Sanchez cozied up arm in arm with Bezos decked out in designer wear down to her feet. She warmed up in a gray turtleneck sweater that featured the Fendi logo on the arms and upper body. The fitted piece also featured stark black stitching. The Fendi sweater was tucked neatly into high-waisted black ski pants with zipper pocket detailing and...
Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in a Silky Purple Top and Athletic Sneakers at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes attended the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball yesterday in New York, even taking the stage to say a few words at one point. Showcasing her simple but classic sense of style, Holmes wore a silky top with casual sneakers. Holmes’ look consisted of a form-fitting dark purple strapless top, which the “Batman Begins” star wore with light-wash jeans with a distressed hem. The 43-year-old styled her dark brown locks in waves set in a side part. Embellishing her look with...
Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic Of Daughter Khai, 2, In Pajamas For New Year’s Eve: Photo
Gigi Hadid gave her fans quite a treat for the end of 2022 as she shared a rare peek at her 2-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with her ex, pop star Zayn Malik. The stunning supermodel took to her Instagram Stories on New Year’s Eve to post a photo of her baby girl in a pair of adorable pajamas, as seen here. With Khai’s tiny hand holding onto a sparkling gold Prada handbag, Gigi captioned the snap, “Happy New Year Y’all! sendin biiiig love & wishing u the best.”
Winnie Harlow Looks Fierce in Shredded Corset Dress, Dramatic Coat & Strappy Sandals at Lakers Game With Coi Leray
Winnie Harlow made a fashionably fierce appearance at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Washington Wizards basketball game on Dec. 18. The Canadian supermodel sat courtside with rapper Coi Leray at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Harlow arrived to the stadium in a brown floor-length fuzzy coat. The runway sensation complemented the dramatic outerwear with a shredded corset dress. The sultry, yet avant-garde piece included crisscrossed bodice that ran up to her throat, forming an X at her back. The garment also featured a bondage-style belt design and a thigh-high slit with a shredded, asymmetrical hem. To further elevate the moment,...
What Will You Wear in 2023? Lime Green and Cargo Pants, Actually
Skeptics scoff, but trend forecasting, the delicate process by which professionals determine to the best of their ability what we’ll all be wearing and doing this time next year, might be one of our most stimulating cultural exercises. The people want answers, and the answers have arrived. 2022 was odd. Not as destructively manic as 2021 and nowhere near as lost and desultory as 2020, but the year had a transitional, oddly conservative formality to it, as though laying down a firm but unsteady foundation for us to stand on through our next twelve months. To determine what 2023’s biggest...
Vogue
Hailey Bieber Wades Into The Nepo Baby Discourse
Hailey Bieber knows what you’ve been saying about her. The model, daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, stepped out in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon wearing a baby tee that read “Nepo Baby”. Short for nepotism baby, the term has become a popular, semi-derogatory way to describe someone who has well-connected parents in their chosen field (though it’s mostly ascribed to actors, models, anyone who would be seen on the Oscars red carpet). Recently, New York magazine devoted a viral magazine package to the term, in which Bieber was labelled a “double nepo”, referring not only to her father, but also her husband Justin Bieber. What’s a girl to do but wear the label with pride and a pair of low-rise jeans?
Kourtney Kardashian Poses in All-Leather & Lug-Sole Boots for Mirror Selfie in Her Closet
Kourtney Kardashian suited up to take on winter in edgy style this week. In a new post shared to Instagram Stories, the Lemme founder posed in a mirror selfie taken in her walk-in closet on Wednesday evening. For the occasion, she wore a black leather shearling-collared jacket atop a matching set of leather trousers. A plain black turtleneck top completed her monochrome outfit. When it came to footwear, Kardashian appeared to slip on a pair of utilitarian lug-sole boots. Though her style was seen on the carpet behind her, the Poosh founder seemed to wear a pair of black calf-high boots with rounded toes...
Nicole Ari Parker Slips on Ugg Boots With Two-Tone Blazer Minidress for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicole Ari Parker looked effortlessly chic while filming scenes for “And Just Like That…” in New York City on Jan. 4. The “Sex in the City” spinoff series is reportedly returning to HBO Max for a second season. Parker was all smiles as she strutted through the streets of the Big Apple. To combat the chilly winter temperatures, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” star bundled up in a light gray ankle-length puffer coat. She kept the outerwear open to help...
Cate Blanchett Is Easy Breezy in Black Jumpsuit and Patent Boots for Louis Vuitton and W Magazine’s Dinner
Cate Blanchett attended Louis Vuitton and W Magazine’s awards season dinner yesterday in Beverly Hills, Calif. Joined by many famous faces, Blanchett brought her fashion A-game in a relaxed ensemble and sharp leather footwear. The “Tar” actress wore black sleeveless mock-neck jumpsuit that zipped up in the front. The slouchy jumpsuit was belted, and the utilitarian style was worn overtop a white blouse with lengthy billowing bell sleeves. A high neck peeked past the jumpsuit for a dimensional layered effect. As for finishing touches, Blanchett styled her long blond locks in a messy updo parted to the side and opted for a...
Adam Sandler, Unofficial Uggs Ambassador, Gives Bella Hadid a Run for Her Money
Whenever it seems the actor Adam Sandler has achieved Maximum Sandler Fit, featuring a dizzyingly comfortable combination of athletic clothes and high-leisure vacation wear, he always manages to one-up himself. “You are your own best competition,” or however the appropriate idiom goes. This week, Sandler went on a...
Saint Laurent Taps Silver-Haired Directors, Naeem Khan to Be Honored
SILVER STREAK: Anthony Vaccarello stacked Saint Laurent’s latest men’s campaign with legendary filmmakers — all of them over the official retirement age. Silver hair — worn spiky by Jim Jarmusch and Pedro Almodóvar, slicked back by David Cronenberg and tousled by Abel Ferrera — and major attitude are the main takeaways from the black-and-white images by photographer David Sims.
hypebeast.com
Tiffany & Co. x Fendi Release Limited Edition "Tiffany Blue" Baguette Bag
The long-awaited Tiffany & Co. x Fendi Baguette Bag arriving in the titular “Tiffany Blue” color, has officially dropped. The release celebrates the 25th anniversary of the FENDI Baguette Bag, paying homage to the iconic bag designed and created by Silvia Venturini Fendi in 1997. The bag was named after its attitude, and expected to be worn under the arm, just like a baguette loaf. Since its inception, the bag has immediately become one of the most sought-after designs in the world of fashion.
Jaclyn Smith Redux Happening on HSN
America’s most enduring celebrity fashion collection has a second wind. Jaclyn Smith, who became an overnight icon by playing Kelly Garrett on the “Charlie’s Angels” television series which ran from 1976 to 1981, has officially relaunched her namesake fashion collection on HSN. For starters, it’s a 10-piece spring line targeting women 35 and older, with classic and on-trend items that can be worn day into night, have stretch characteristics and sizes that fit “real people,” the actress said.More from WWDNancy Pelosi's Fashion Statements Through the YearsLuisaViaRoma & UNICEF 2022 Winter Gala Fetes Rita Ora, Naomi Watts & More in St. BarthsPhotos...
