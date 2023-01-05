This past month, it was announced that Bella Hadid won Lyst’s 2022 “Power Dresser of the Year.” The e-commerce site’s reasoning of why Hadid won the award included stats and facts, including that her outfits sparked a whopping “1,900% increase in searches for similar pieces'' and that she drove searches for specifics, like corsets (70% increase) and cargo pants (56% increase) after she wore them. She also had a hand—or a foot—in making the platform Ugg boots go viral on TikTok, which Lyst reported sold out and had a 152% increase in searches. Next to the description, there was a photo of the model from this past September, eating a lone slice of pizza while sitting on a metal walkway in New York, wearing a leather racing jacket from Opening Ceremony, an ’80s-era Lego T-shirt, a tote bag, shin-high white socks, and the pair of those very much sold-out platform Uggs. Because she was sitting down, not pictured was a pair of what a thin pair of men’s white underwear that she had worn while walking down the street.

10 DAYS AGO