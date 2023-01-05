ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Waukesha's annual JanBoree winter festival will be a 10-day event in 2023

By Jim Riccioli, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

WAUKESHA - Whether it takes place on a snow-covered or bare-ground landscape, Waukesha's annual winter festival will unfold more predictably than the weather over a 10-day period beginning Jan. 13.

But it will be a survival game this year. At least thematically.

Under the theme "Call of the Wild," the 38th annual Waukesha JanBoree will feature "a variety of exploring and survival style activities," said Joanna Adamicki, the city's special events coordinator. It begins with such activities as panning for gold and a compass treasure hunt at Lowell Park, 2201 Michigan Ave. on Friday, Jan. 13, on top of the usual attractions, including an ice-carving demonstration, ice skating, tobogganing and sledding.

The themed approach to the annual festival, orchestrated by the City of Waukesha Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department and sponsored this year by Waste Managemen t, always adds a few unique surprised to freshen up the event, which she said draws as many as 30,000 participants over its long run.

"With the Call of the Wild theme, people will enjoy a survival skills camp, a laser light show that mimics the Aurora Borealis, Call of the Wild Trivia, animal shows, campfire stories, habitat exploration, animal crafts, and even an animal concert," Adamicki said.

It all continues for 10 days through Jan. 22 with an online scavenger hunt, a mule tasting event, the annual ice-carving competition, outdoor hikes, the Frosty 5K, ice fishing and a Penguin Egg Hunt, among numerous other family-oriented activities. The full schedule can be viewed at JanBoree.org .

Is weather a factor, considering that so far this winter we have seen near-60-degree warmth, below-zero chills, rain, snow, bare ground and complete snow cover, all within the month preceding the winter festival? Adamicki isn't concerned.

"Waukesha JanBoree has been around for 38 years and that would not be the case if we didn’t know how to cooperate with Mother Nature," she said. "To make for a great event, we expanded to 10 days giving us a better chance for getting the event in without severe weather over the run of the JanBoree, and we’ve worked hard to create a mix of indoor and outdoor activities so everyone can still get out and enjoy the JanBoree.

"Stay tuned and dress for the weather and you’re sure to have fun no matter what," Adamicki said.

More: Waukesha residents can now fill out an online form to tell city their Christmas tree is ready for pickup

Contact Jim Riccioli at (262) 446-6635 or james.riccioli@jrn.com . Follow him on Twitter at @jariccioli .

