Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
What each streaming service has up its sleeve in 2023
Earlier this year, Discovery acquired WarnerMedia to form Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), becoming one of the biggest media companies in the United States. As TechCrunch has reported many times, HBO Max and Discovery+ are combining in 2023. This spring, WBD will launch a merged streaming service that pairs HBO originals and Warner Bros. films with Discovery+’s content library of unscripted shows, documentaries and more. In total, subscribers will have access to nearly 200,000 hours of programming and over 100 brands, such as CNN, TBS, TNT, TruTV, Cartoon Network/Adult Swim, Food Network, TLC, HGTV, ID, Animal Planet and many others.
TechCrunch
Despite challenges, Netflix says its ad tier is doing well
During an interview at Variety’s Entertainment Summit at CES, the exec said the company has been happy with the debut selection of advertisers and their diversity. “It’s really across the board,” said Gorman, of the variety of brands participating. “We’re seeing CPG companies, luxury companies, automotive companies…[and] retail. We’re seeing a broad swath.” This is also good for the consumer experience, she noted, as it means viewers won’t be bored by one car ad after another. “There’s a wide variety of advertising types, and I think we’ll continue to see that,” Gorman predicted.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Property management startup Doorstead raises $21.5M Series B
We’ve made it to Friday! If you are looking for a good podcast episode, I highly recommend today’s Equity where Natasha M, Mary Ann and Becca talk about CES, NYE, SBF and FTX — oh my! Also, shout-out to you Daily Crunchers out there for reading yesterday’s newsletter and helping it be one of today’s top-read stories. It warms my heart, and I hope today’s news is equally enthralling. Without further adieu… — Christine.
TechCrunch
Black founders still raised just 1% of all VC funds in 2022
The latest Crunchbase data shows that Black startup founders in the United States raised around $264 million out of the total $33.6 billion in venture capital allocated in Q4 2022. That’s an uptick from the $178 million — or 0.43% — the group raised in Q3. In...
TechCrunch
Ex-Apple team creates BlenderCap, a delightfully over-engineered portable blender
Let’s start with, er, why do we need a portable blender in the first place?. “We originally invented this just for personal use for making smoothies after the gym. I was going to CrossFit, and I wanted a protein shake after that. I made myself a shake, and it just got sort of melted and lumpy after you have worked out for an hour or two,” says Dakota Adams, co-founder at the company. “Then the idea came along to put a blender onto these Hydroflask-style bottles. Matthew [Moore] and I became friends and began working on how to pack that technology into a tiny little cap.”
TechCrunch
Sony and Honda unveil Afeela, Bird Buddy launches a new smart feeder, and Amazon secures an $8B loan
Longtime readers know the drill, but for the newbies, WiR aims to pithily recap the past seven days of TechCrunch stories. We publish on the site and send WiR to subscribers’ inboxes every Saturday (sign up here if you haven’t already) to make things convenient. Like a buttery croissant, WiR goes great with a morning cup of coffee — or tea, if that’s your preference. Or hot cocoa. Take your pick — no judgment over here.
TechCrunch
Will record levels of dry powder trigger a delayed explosion of startup investment?
But, “dry powder” — money raised by VCs that hasn’t yet been deployed — has risen to record levels. Venture capital investors in the United States, for instance, are sitting on a $290 billion powder keg that’s ready to ignite a new wave of tech startups.1 Investors are understandably cautious. But if handled wisely, the payoff could be big, especially because valuations have normalized drastically.
TechCrunch
Indian fintech KreditBee nears $700 million valuation in new funding
The new cash infusion is part of the larger Series D funding, which KreditBee said has now closed at $200 million. The new funding, led by Advent International, values the Bengaluru-headquartered startup at about $680 million, according to a source familiar with the matter. KreditBee, which also counts Mirae Asset...
TechCrunch
Samsung’s quarterly profit hits 8-year low amid weak demand for memory chips, smartphones
“Amid continued external uncertainties, including a potential global economic downturn, overall earnings decreased sharply quarter on quarter as we saw a significant drop in the memory business results due to lackluster demand and weaker sales of smartphones,” the company said in a statement. The memory chipmaker and smartphone producer...
Vodafone to receive $1.8 billion from sale of Hungarian unit
LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - British telecom group Vodafone (VOD.L) said it had agreed the sale of its Hungarian business to local IT company 4iG and the Hungarian state, and would receive a total cash consideration of 1.7 billion euros ($1.82 billion) from the deal.
Oil rises on demand optimism as China borders reopen
SINGAPORE, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Monday as the borders reopened in China, the world's top crude importer, boosting the outlook for fuel demand growth and offsetting global recession concerns.
TechCrunch
HealthAtom empowers LatAm’s small healthcare offices with cloud-based ops
HealthAtom’s medilink and dentalink software suites let clinics create schedules, manage electronic health records, handle inventory, administer payroll and provide budgeting breakdowns and regulatory filings. They also have telehealth capabilities that allow patients to access their records on a mobile device. The provider will contact HealthAtom with information on...
TechCrunch
Verizon’s +Play subscription store to later open to non-Verizon customers
Speaking at the Variety Summit at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Erin McPherson, Verizon’s chief content officer and head of partnerships, said the service would, “at first” be for Verizon Wireless customers, then “eventually opened up to everyone down the road. But we’re starting out with our customer base,” she said,
Canal Plus To Acquire Orange’s Pay Channels, Film & TV Production Arm
French pay-TV giant Canal Plus Group and major telecom operator Orange have signed a memorandum of understanding under which Canal will acquire Orange’s OCS pay channel package as well as Orange Studio, its film and TV co-production subsidiary. A deal would result in Canal becoming the sole shareholder in both companies. Financial terms were not disclosed, however Les Echos reports that Orange has been operating at a loss and “has undertaken to pay minimums guarantees to Canal over three to four years.” OCS channels are distributed on all platforms including Canal Plus while Orange Studio has more than 200 co-productions to its...
TechCrunch
US tech giants say Indian panel’s recommended competition act ‘absolutist and regressive’
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance recommended last month that the government enact a digital competition act to regulate anticompetitive business practices by Big Tech companies on its platforms, prohibiting them from preferentially promoting their in-house brands or not supporting third-party systems. The competition act, the panel said, “will be a boon not only for our country and its nascent startup economy but also for the entire world.”
TechCrunch
A big CES 2023 trend: all battery power, everywhere, all the time.
The smallest portable power stations usually come with a few 110v sockets and some USB sockets, and maybe a 12V car cigarette lighter port for small peripherals. From there, it can get pretty advanced; solid-state batteries, 240V power, wireless charging ports, the ability to plug in additional batteries and the option to be powered from a number of power sources, including mains power, solar, car chargers, and even the high-end rapid chargers designed for electric vehicles.
TechCrunch
VC deal activity fell in 2022, signaling tough times ahead
First, the good news: “On an annual basis, angel- and seed-stage deal activity remained relatively resilient in 2022, with $21.0 billion invested across an estimated 7,261 deals,” the report said. Last year set an annual record for capital raised, in fact, with $162.6 billion closed across 769 funds — the second consecutive year to exceed $150 billion.
TechCrunch
After struggling with consumers, Magic Leap hang its hopes on enterprise
From the outside, certainly, it seemed like typically understated Chief Executive speak. It doesn’t take a business genius to point out that things weren’t working. It wasn’t a reflection on the technology, certainly. Those who’ve managed to try Magic Leap’s mixed reality headsets have been impressed. I spent time with the product at CES this week, and it certainly feels like the future.
TechCrunch
How global unrest will impact innovation in 2023
The worldwide battle with COVID, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the economic fallout of the COVID lockdowns and supply chain disruptions have together created a painful combination of a global recession, global inflation and unpredictable instability in the worldwide economy. All of these factors have led to belt-tightening in the corporate...
TechCrunch
VCs are pushing startups — will their investors tighten the thumbscrews, too?
Given that the market has changed — and will likely remain a tougher environment for everyone for at least the next year or two — an obvious question is what happens now. Will the industry’s limited partners — the “money behind the money” — demand better terms from their venture managers, just as VCs are right now demanding better terms from their founders?
Comments / 0