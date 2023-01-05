Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Dry powder’s slow fuse, landing page basics, generative AI hype
A definitive founder’s guide would have to include chapters like, “So you’ve hired the wrong person,” or, “Five ways to tell if an investor is lying to you.”. A definitive guide would have to include chapters like, “So you’ve hired the wrong person,” or, “Five ways to tell if an investor is lying to you.”
TechCrunch
Ex-Apple team creates BlenderCap, a delightfully over-engineered portable blender
Let’s start with, er, why do we need a portable blender in the first place?. “We originally invented this just for personal use for making smoothies after the gym. I was going to CrossFit, and I wanted a protein shake after that. I made myself a shake, and it just got sort of melted and lumpy after you have worked out for an hour or two,” says Dakota Adams, co-founder at the company. “Then the idea came along to put a blender onto these Hydroflask-style bottles. Matthew [Moore] and I became friends and began working on how to pack that technology into a tiny little cap.”
TechCrunch
Doorstead closes on $21.5M to make sure you always have a tenant for your rental property
Ryan Waliany and Jennifer Bronzo started Doorstead in 2019, initially testing out its model for setting prices for rental properties on Craigslist. Over time, the company built out a pricing model through data science and machine learning that the pair says gives it the ability to better predict how much rent a given property can command.
TechCrunch
Black founders still raised just 1% of all VC funds in 2022
The latest Crunchbase data shows that Black startup founders in the United States raised around $264 million out of the total $33.6 billion in venture capital allocated in Q4 2022. That’s an uptick from the $178 million — or 0.43% — the group raised in Q3. In...
Fortune
‘You can’t cut your way to prosperity’: Don’t ignore growing the top line during a downturn, experts warn
Times of disruption may call for cutting costs, but there are also ways to find opportunities for top-line growth.
TechCrunch
Plant-based foods investor says her focus is more on teams than taste
Feria has spent the last seven years investing in startups in the sector. She and her partners at Stray Dog Capital have invested in over 40 companies, from the well-established Beyond Meat to up-and-comers No Evil Foods, Kite Hill and Yo! Egg. Based in Leawood, Kansas, the firm has been...
geekwire.com
Samsung’s VC arm backs startup selling chips for 3D sensors in self-driving cars and robots
Seattle-area startup Lumotive landed $13 million to boost production of its semiconductor chips tailored for 3D sensors used in delivery drones, self-driving cars and mobile home robots. The round was led by Samsung Ventures, with participation from new investors USAA and Uniquest. The fresh cash pushes total funding to date...
TechCrunch
A big CES 2023 trend: all battery power, everywhere, all the time.
The smallest portable power stations usually come with a few 110v sockets and some USB sockets, and maybe a 12V car cigarette lighter port for small peripherals. From there, it can get pretty advanced; solid-state batteries, 240V power, wireless charging ports, the ability to plug in additional batteries and the option to be powered from a number of power sources, including mains power, solar, car chargers, and even the high-end rapid chargers designed for electric vehicles.
Generative AI startups were already hot with VCs. ChatGPT poured gasoline onto the fire.
Even after a dismal 2022, VCs can't help but get excited about the potential for generative AI startups — and are starting to write sizable checks.
Moving forward with reputation, ZOVOO pursues a better future
SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2023-- For ZOVOO, the innovation leader in the disposable e-cigarette industry, 2022 was a year of all-around breakthrough. With the spirit of continuous innovation and excellence, ZOVOO has won 12 Vape Awards in the space of a year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005468/en/ Moving forward with reputation, ZOVOO pursues a better future (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Is Adobe using your photos to train its AI? It’s complicated
First off, lots of software out there has some kind of “share information with the developer” option, where it sends telemetry like how often you use the app or certain features, why it crashed, etc. Usually it gives you an option to turn this off during installation, but not always — Microsoft incurred the ire of many when it basically said telemetry was on by default and impossible to turn off in Windows 10.
TechCrunch
How global unrest will impact innovation in 2023
The worldwide battle with COVID, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the economic fallout of the COVID lockdowns and supply chain disruptions have together created a painful combination of a global recession, global inflation and unpredictable instability in the worldwide economy. All of these factors have led to belt-tightening in the corporate...
Quectel Continues to Drive Digital Transformation With Advanced Smart Module, Edge Intelligence and Machine Vision Technologies at CES 2023
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2023-- CES – Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is today demonstrating its smart module capabilities with compute-intensive and edge intelligence applications. Using Quectel’s high performance SG865W-WF smart module, the demonstration showcases how future use cases of industrial applications, digital signage, unattended retail, fleet management and healthcare can be enabled with edge intelligence and machine vision functionality. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005278/en/ Quectel continues to drive digital transformation with advanced smart module, edge intelligence and machine vision technologies at CES 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Will record levels of dry powder trigger a delayed explosion of startup investment?
But, “dry powder” — money raised by VCs that hasn’t yet been deployed — has risen to record levels. Venture capital investors in the United States, for instance, are sitting on a $290 billion powder keg that’s ready to ignite a new wave of tech startups.1 Investors are understandably cautious. But if handled wisely, the payoff could be big, especially because valuations have normalized drastically.
TechCrunch
HealthAtom empowers LatAm’s small healthcare offices with cloud-based ops
HealthAtom’s medilink and dentalink software suites let clinics create schedules, manage electronic health records, handle inventory, administer payroll and provide budgeting breakdowns and regulatory filings. They also have telehealth capabilities that allow patients to access their records on a mobile device. The provider will contact HealthAtom with information on...
TechCrunch
VCs are pushing startups — will their investors tighten the thumbscrews, too?
Given that the market has changed — and will likely remain a tougher environment for everyone for at least the next year or two — an obvious question is what happens now. Will the industry’s limited partners — the “money behind the money” — demand better terms from their venture managers, just as VCs are right now demanding better terms from their founders?
TechCrunch
Let’s keep our seed activity expectations in check
Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. It is always nice to start a new year with a dose of optimism — as long as...
TechCrunch
US tech giants say Indian panel’s recommended competition act ‘absolutist and regressive’
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance recommended last month that the government enact a digital competition act to regulate anticompetitive business practices by Big Tech companies on its platforms, prohibiting them from preferentially promoting their in-house brands or not supporting third-party systems. The competition act, the panel said, “will be a boon not only for our country and its nascent startup economy but also for the entire world.”
CORRECTING and REPLACING Airgain® Antennas Power the Next Generation of VR Gaming
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2023-- Please replace the release with the following due to minor copy edits in the second and third paragraphs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005014/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Sony and Honda unveil Afeela, Bird Buddy launches a new smart feeder, and Amazon secures an $8B loan
Longtime readers know the drill, but for the newbies, WiR aims to pithily recap the past seven days of TechCrunch stories. We publish on the site and send WiR to subscribers’ inboxes every Saturday (sign up here if you haven’t already) to make things convenient. Like a buttery croissant, WiR goes great with a morning cup of coffee — or tea, if that’s your preference. Or hot cocoa. Take your pick — no judgment over here.
