wcbu.org
City of Peoria offering cop Jeremy Layman more than $90k to resign rather than return to force
The city of Peoria is offering more than $90,000 to encourage a Peoria police officer to resign. Officer Jeremy Layman was fired in Feb. 2018 for violating departmental policy. The allegations included his wearing of a "Baby Daddy Removal Team" t-shirt, and derogatory social media comments about residents of Peoria's majority-Black South Side.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin man wanted for crimes in multiple cities arrested
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Pekin man has been arrested by Canton police for crimes occurring in Peoria County and Creve Coeur. According to Canton Police Dept’s Facebook, Justin Norman was arrested on Sunday at the Casey’s at 125 N 5th Ave after police received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police welcome new minority recruits
PEORIA, Ill. — In a white, male-dominated field, Peoria Police are working to attract more female officers. It’s an effort to bring diversity to the department and make sure the community is better represented in uniform. Tuesday, six recruits were sworn in as Peoria Police officers. Three are...
tspr.org
Galesburg city council member accused of transphobic tweets
Galesburg city officials are investigating allegations that a council member’s social media account included homophobic and transphobic content. Mayor Peter Schwartzman told TSPR the city was informed on Dec. 21 of activity on a council member’s Twitter that some found offensive. The mayor referred the matter to legal...
Central Illinois Proud
Multiple Peoria shootings on Saturday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Police responded to two different shootings in Peoria on Saturday night. According to a Peoria Police press release, the 1900 block of N. Wisconsin had a 28-round ShotSpotter Alert at approximately 10:58 p.m. When officers arrived, witnesses confirmed that a juvenile’s birthday party was underway when...
25newsnow.com
Peoria County farmer, ex-broadcaster leaves high-profile Pritzker Administration post
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Director Colleen Callahan is leaving her job Jan. 16 as Gov. JB Pritzker starts his second term. Callahan is a Peoria County farmer and former agribusiness director for WMBD Radio and Television in Peoria. Pritzker appointed Callahan as IDNR director in 2019.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Kenny’s Westside Pub
I’ve done blogs on Kenny’s Westside Pub almost from the day it opened up!. Their first day open was St. Patrick’s Day in 2013 and I went and met owner Sean Kenny less than a month later in the beginning of April, 2013 and published my first post on Kenny’s Westside Pub!
1470 WMBD
Galena Road home destroyed by fire
PEORIA, Ill. – A fire caused a home on Galena Road to have to be destroyed. Peoria firefighters say crews were called to a home near Galena and Derby Roads at 10:00 p.m. Friday, and spent two and a half hours getting the blaze under control, as the one-story home was fully engulfed in flames upon their arrival.
muddyrivernews.com
Shelby Rose wins 2023 Miss Quincy pageant
QUINCY — Prior to this weekend, Shelby Rose’s most recognizable claim to fame may have been being one of the most successful drivers in the history of the Quincy Soap Box Derby. At the top of Rose’s resume now, however, is the Miss Quincy title she earned Saturday...
25newsnow.com
Hospital systems announce first babies of 2023
(25 News Now) - On New Year’s Day, several local hospital systems announced their first babies born in 2023. On Carle Health’s official Facebook page, the system announced two newborns to ring in the new year, with their photos provided above. Eliza Mendez (left) was born at Carle Foundation Hospital at 2:55 a.m. Sunday, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Her parents are Kaylin Pritchard and Jorge Mendez of Urbana. Macie Claire Blockman (right) was born to parents Leslie and Jonathan Blockman at 10:40 a.m. at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal at 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
wcbu.org
In Peoria County, Black residents are dying on average years before their white counterparts. Here's the breakdown
Black residents of Peoria County are dying at disproportionately higher rates than whites. And they're dying younger. "Black people are dying approximately 14 years younger than white people on average in Peoria County, and have higher death rates and all age groups," said Tracy Terlinde, an epidemiologist with the Peoria City/County Health Department.
25newsnow.com
Suspect with warrant found inside stolen trailer, arrested by Canton PD
CANTON (25 News Now) - A man with an arrest warrant for violating his parole was taken into custody early Sunday morning in Canton after being found inside a stolen trailer. According to a release on Facebook by the Canton Police Department, officers responded to Casey’s on North 5th Avenue Sunday around 2:00 a.m. The call was in response to a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer. Inside the trailer, confirmed to be stolen from Peoria County, they found a male occupant. He was arrested and identified as Pekin resident Justin R. Norman.
Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations
An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility with failing to respond to an internal, electronic warning that pertained to two drugs administered […] The post Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
977wmoi.com
Several Property thefts occurring in area
A rash of property crimes is taking place throughout the area including cars, guns, vehicles and items from garages. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin says citizens need to exercise being a defensive property owner:. Karlin says we can prevent a significant number of crimes of opportunity by locking...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Peoria
Peoria might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Peoria.
Central Illinois Proud
One injured after Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was injured after he was shot in the hand at approximately 3:19 p.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers initially responded to the area near Arcadia and Knoxville after a three-round Shot Spotter alert, but did not locate a victim at the scene.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois father arrested for fracturing son’s skull
HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A father was arrested after allegedly fracturing his son’s skull. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office report, DCFS initially reported a boy less than 2 months old having a skull fracture at OSF Monday morning. The injuries are considered serious. Peoria...
25newsnow.com
Sources: Sankoty Lakes ceases operations, no reopening date set
SPRING BAY (25 News Now) - Sankoty Lakes Resort, a KDB Group Property has ceased operations Friday, effective immediately, according to company emails sent to 25 News. A would-be customer sent us a cancellation email from the resort. They had reservations for Memorial Day weekend. The message says the resort made the decision, “to cease operations within the property, effective immediately, with no reopening date set.”
kciiradio.com
Two Injured In Henry County Collision
On December 27, at approximately 12:50 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Old Highway 34 in Mount Pleasant. Upon investigation, it was determined that a 2006 Ford F-150, driven by 48-year-old Brodie Rodgers was traveling southbound on Franklin Avenue when it collided with a 2020 Kia Nitro entering the intersection, driven by 60-year-old Sara Leblanc.
wcbu.org
Par-A-Dice Casino paying out settlement to end facial recognition data lawsuit
Patrons at the Par-A-Dice Casino could be eligible for a slice of a class action settlement if they were captured by certain facial recognition security cameras. People who passed by certain security cameras at PAD's Sportsbook at the East Peoria casino between September 2020 and June 2021 are included in the $825,000 settlement of a lawsuit alleging the casino violated the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act.
