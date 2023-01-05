Read full article on original website
Quartz
Americans are once again quitting their jobs at a growing rate
Americans wrapped up 2022 by . The overall quits rate grew in November after staying steady or declining for nine months, according to new data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The overall quits rate climbed from 2.6% in October to 2.7% in November. Quits in the private sector...
ValueWalk
US Jobs Data Gives Fed License To Keep Tightening, Wall Street Sell Off Resumes
Asia’s equity markets rise slightly, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng near six-month highs. Boost to holiday industry as 61% of people say they’re planning a holiday this year, ahead of the busiest day for bookings. Brent crude now at $79 a barrel, continuing gains on US inventory...
Zacks.com
BLS Jobs: 223K, 3.5% Unemployment Strong, Wage Growth Down
The latest monthly non-farm payroll report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is out this morning: 223K new jobs were created in December, more than the 200K estimated but below the downwardly revised 256K the previous month. The Unemployment Rate came down to 3.5% from 3.7% the previous two months. This means we are officially back down to pre-pandemic levels on unemployment.
constructiondive.com
‘Good news is bad news’ in latest labor report
Construction’s job openings were largely flat in November compared to the month before, according to new Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The amount of unfilled positions for which contractors are actively recruiting declined by 2,000 to 388,000, according to analysis from Associated Builders and Contractors. That small drop —...
These 20 jobs are most likely to survive a possible recession in 2023
Mass layoffs, primarily in tech, have stoked fears of a recession. These roles would have the most job security in a downturn, according to Payscale.
These are the 20 jobs people are most likely to quit soon
The new ranking from Payscale is based on increases in the percentage of those employees job-seeking this year compared to last. Here's the full list.
2023 Mass Layoffs: How Long Will the Recession Last?
It seems that the 1970s are making a comeback in the United States, with mass layoffs, a lack of jobs, stagflation, and a slew of bankruptcies indicating a potential repeat of the Great Depression. Many businesses have managed to survive until now by taking out loans, but with money getting increasingly expensive, commercial loans are becoming too costly for many companies to afford. This is making it difficult for businesses to grow and thrive.
Some bosses are using the threat of a possible recession this year to give workers an ultimatum: Come back to the office or be fired
Some companies are threatening termination without pay for workers who refuse to return to the office, WSJ reports.
Layoffs are on the rise, but nearly 50% of workers are still looking to quit in 2023
Companies across a range of industries are implementing hiring freezes and workforce reductions amid the uncertain economy. Many professionals are still considering quitting anyways.
10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023
While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
Four days until automatic payments between $1,827 & $4,555 start hitting accounts – birthday determines if you get money
THE first batch of new Social Security checks for 2023 worth up to $4,555 will be going out in just days and it could arrive to you depending on when your birthday lands. This year, benefits for retirees will be boosted thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increasing by 8.7 percent.
Amazon cutting 17,000 jobs — 7,000 more than planned: report
Amazon is planning to lay off more than 17,000 workers, 7,000 more than initially expected, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The e-commerce giant, helmed by CEO Andy Jassy, in November began laying off staff in its devices division, with the source telling Reuters at the time the company was targeting 10,000 job cuts. Some of the additional layoffs are from Amazon’s corporate ranks, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Salesforce said Wednesday it plans to cut jobs by 10% as technology companies from Meta Platforms to Microsoft slash thousands of jobs in preparation for a recession
Amazon warehouse workers in the Triangle believe they’re safe amid company layoffs
In addition to cutting jobs, the e-commerce giant has also been shedding warehouse real estate.
McDonald's CEO says layoffs are coming
McDonald's is planning to cut some of its corporate staff, CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a memo to employees Friday.
Amazon to cut 18,000 jobs, largest amount of layoffs in company's history
The most recent wave of job cuts in the tech sector has reached e-commerce giant Amazon. The number of jobs getting cut is larger than originally expected. Amazon said Wednesday that it will be cutting about 18,000 positions, the largest amount of layoffs in the company’s history. Amazon's global...
What to expect from the jobs report on Friday
Friday's jobs report is expected to show that the US economy added 200,000 jobs in December, with the unemployment rate holding steady for the third-straight month at 3.7%.
These Are the 10 Most ‘Recession-Proof’ Jobs Heading Into 2023
Between reports of corporate layoffs and forecasts anticipating a recession early next year, it’s no surprise that most Americans are feeling on edge about their job security. Some workers, however, can breathe a sigh of relief, according to a Payscale report ranking which jobs are least likely to feel...
Amazon CEO says company will layoff more than 18,000 workers
Amazon is laying off 18,000 employees, the tech giant said Wednesday, representing the single largest number of jobs cut at a technology company since the industry began aggressively downsizing last year. In a blog post, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wrote that the staff reductions were set off by the uncertain...
Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down, Company Cuts 20 Percent of Its Salaried Workforce
Things have become a bit unstitched at Stitch Fix. Amid a slumping business, Elizabeth Spaulding has relinquished her role as the company’s chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors, effective Thursday. In addition, Stitch Fix said it will cut 20 percent of its salaried positions.More from WWDReem Acra Pre-Fall 2023Nancy Pelosi's Fashion Statements Through the YearsJoseph RTW Fall 2023 Founder and former CEO Katrina Lake has been named CEO, effective Thursday, and will serve in an interim capacity for six months or until her successor is appointed, unless otherwise agreed by Lake and the board of directors. “I...
Amazon to cut 18,000 jobs as tech layoffs continue
Many companies have had to make difficult decisions in the face of the economic downturn, and Amazon is no different. In November 2022, Amazon began layoffs in its Devices and Books businesses, and more recently announced it will reduce 18,000 roles across its People, Experience, and Technology (PXT) and Amazon Stores businesses. Notifications for these layoffs are set to begin on January 18th.
