Quartz

Americans are once again quitting their jobs at a growing rate

Americans wrapped up 2022 by . The overall quits rate grew in November after staying steady or declining for nine months, according to new data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The overall quits rate climbed from 2.6% in October to 2.7% in November. Quits in the private sector...
Zacks.com

BLS Jobs: 223K, 3.5% Unemployment Strong, Wage Growth Down

The latest monthly non-farm payroll report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is out this morning: 223K new jobs were created in December, more than the 200K estimated but below the downwardly revised 256K the previous month. The Unemployment Rate came down to 3.5% from 3.7% the previous two months. This means we are officially back down to pre-pandemic levels on unemployment.
constructiondive.com

‘Good news is bad news’ in latest labor report

Construction’s job openings were largely flat in November compared to the month before, according to new Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The amount of unfilled positions for which contractors are actively recruiting declined by 2,000 to 388,000, according to analysis from Associated Builders and Contractors. That small drop —...
Eden Reports

2023 Mass Layoffs: How Long Will the Recession Last?

It seems that the 1970s are making a comeback in the United States, with mass layoffs, a lack of jobs, stagflation, and a slew of bankruptcies indicating a potential repeat of the Great Depression. Many businesses have managed to survive until now by taking out loans, but with money getting increasingly expensive, commercial loans are becoming too costly for many companies to afford. This is making it difficult for businesses to grow and thrive.
GOBankingRates

10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023

While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
New York Post

Amazon cutting 17,000 jobs — 7,000 more than planned: report

Amazon is planning to lay off more than 17,000 workers, 7,000 more than initially expected, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The e-commerce giant, helmed by CEO Andy Jassy, in November began laying off staff in its devices division, with the source telling Reuters at the time the company was targeting 10,000 job cuts. Some of the additional layoffs are from Amazon’s corporate ranks, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Salesforce said Wednesday it plans to cut jobs by 10% as technology companies from Meta Platforms to Microsoft slash thousands of jobs in preparation for a recession
Money

These Are the 10 Most ‘Recession-Proof’ Jobs Heading Into 2023

Between reports of corporate layoffs and forecasts anticipating a recession early next year, it’s no surprise that most Americans are feeling on edge about their job security. Some workers, however, can breathe a sigh of relief, according to a Payscale report ranking which jobs are least likely to feel...
Connecticut Public

Amazon CEO says company will layoff more than 18,000 workers

Amazon is laying off 18,000 employees, the tech giant said Wednesday, representing the single largest number of jobs cut at a technology company since the industry began aggressively downsizing last year. In a blog post, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wrote that the staff reductions were set off by the uncertain...
WWD

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down, Company Cuts 20 Percent of Its Salaried Workforce

Things have become a bit unstitched at Stitch Fix. Amid a slumping business, Elizabeth Spaulding has relinquished her role as the company’s chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors, effective Thursday. In addition, Stitch Fix said it will cut 20 percent of its salaried positions.More from WWDReem Acra Pre-Fall 2023Nancy Pelosi's Fashion Statements Through the YearsJoseph RTW Fall 2023 Founder and former CEO Katrina Lake has been named CEO, effective Thursday, and will serve in an interim capacity for six months or until her successor is appointed, unless otherwise agreed by Lake and the board of directors. “I...
Kendra M.

Amazon to cut 18,000 jobs as tech layoffs continue

Many companies have had to make difficult decisions in the face of the economic downturn, and Amazon is no different. In November 2022, Amazon began layoffs in its Devices and Books businesses, and more recently announced it will reduce 18,000 roles across its People, Experience, and Technology (PXT) and Amazon Stores businesses. Notifications for these layoffs are set to begin on January 18th.

