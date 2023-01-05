ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder in Baton Rouge

Two From Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Two people from Louisiana have been arrested and are suspected of armed robbery and attempted murder after an alleged shooting and robbery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on January 2, 2023. The arrests were made with the help of a tip from Crime Stoppers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Victim shot and killed in Baton Rouge, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Oak Crest Dr. off of Greenwell Springs Rd. Police said the victim, Eric Ricks, 38, was shot several times...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man killed in Baton Rouge shooting Friday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man killed on Oak Crest Drive on Friday, Jan. 6. Police responded to the 3100 block of Oak Crest Drive and found Eric Ricks, 38, had been shot multiple times. Ricks died at the scene, according to the police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Addis officer arrested in fatal Brusly crash bonds out of jail

The Addis police officer arrested in the fatal Brusly crash that killed two students on New Year's Eve bonded out of the West Baton parish jail on Sunday, Sheriff Mike Cazes said. The officer, David Cauthron, 42, was booked into the West Baton Rouge jail on Jan. 1 on two...
BRUSLY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting

Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property in connection with the homicide of Jasper Dorsey in Gonzales, Louisiana on September 30, 2022.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Man arrested, accused of burning woman with chemicals, EBRSO says

A Central man was arrested Saturday, accused of trying to suffocate a woman with a mattress and burning her with a caustic cleaning product, after an argument turned violent from Thursday night into Friday afternoon, the arrest affidavit says. The victim told East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies at Lane Regional...
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

POLICE: Gunshot victim found in crashed car on interstate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said the driver of a car that was found crashed on an interstate early Thursday, Jan. 5, was suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the car and driver were discovered on I-110 around 2 a.m. They added EMS was contacted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Suspect shot multiple times into home off Highland Road; one injured

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot at a dead-end street along East Washington near Highland Road. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the person was shot at the end of California Street shortly after 4 p.m.. Police later said they believe someone fired multiple gunshots into a home in the area and struck the victim.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Officials identify person killed in shooting at Triple S Food Mart along N Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting at the Triple S Food Mart along North Foster Drive. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a shooting happened at the market around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the victim, later identified as Illya Winns Jr., 22, was dead when first responders arrived to the scene. Winns died from multiple gunshot wounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA

