A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
wbrz.com
brproud.com
Two From Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder in Baton Rouge
Two From Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Two people from Louisiana have been arrested and are suspected of armed robbery and attempted murder after an alleged shooting and robbery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on January 2, 2023. The arrests were made with the help of a tip from Crime Stoppers.
brproud.com
theadvocate.com
New Iberia Police at scene of shooting, one shot
New Iberia Police are currently on the scene of a shooting.
theadvocate.com
Owner of dog in deadly attack facing negligent homicide charges: East Baton Rouge Sheriff
The owner of a dog that mauled a 7-year-old girl to death in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday is now facing a count of negligent homicide, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. Erick Lopez, 20, was taken into custody Saturday morning, EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said. Friday evening,...
Man caught on camera burglarizing Hammond business, possibly linked to another robbery
He was then seen walking around and putting items into his backpack.
wbrz.com
Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting
Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property in connection with the homicide of Jasper Dorsey in Gonzales, Louisiana on September 30, 2022.
theadvocate.com
Man arrested, accused of burning woman with chemicals, EBRSO says
A Central man was arrested Saturday, accused of trying to suffocate a woman with a mattress and burning her with a caustic cleaning product, after an argument turned violent from Thursday night into Friday afternoon, the arrest affidavit says. The victim told East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies at Lane Regional...
POLICE: Gunshot victim found in crashed car on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said the driver of a car that was found crashed on an interstate early Thursday, Jan. 5, was suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the car and driver were discovered on I-110 around 2 a.m. They added EMS was contacted...
wbrz.com
Suspect shot multiple times into home off Highland Road; one injured
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot at a dead-end street along East Washington near Highland Road. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the person was shot at the end of California Street shortly after 4 p.m.. Police later said they believe someone fired multiple gunshots into a home in the area and struck the victim.
theadvocate.com
wbrz.com
Woman claims her apartment was shot up Thursday night in most recent attack by belligerent neighbor
BATON ROUGE - A woman is afraid to go inside her own home after bullets flew through her apartment Thursday night, but she knows exactly where they came from. Mankisha Pike says she had been peacefully living in Avalon Apartments on Florida Boulevard for the last few years, but all that changed recently.
wbrz.com
Officials identify person killed in shooting at Triple S Food Mart along N Foster Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting at the Triple S Food Mart along North Foster Drive. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a shooting happened at the market around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the victim, later identified as Illya Winns Jr., 22, was dead when first responders arrived to the scene. Winns died from multiple gunshot wounds.
WAFB.com
Police arrest pair accused of armed robbery after Tigerland shooting
Louisiana authorities say a 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered in a dog attack. Recalls include Mercedes SUVs, bicycle handlebars, and children's pajamas. Rescue Rehome Repeat will hold an adoption event on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Urban Hound.
wbrz.com
wbrz.com
7-year-old girl dies after pit bull attack; owner facing negligent homicide charges
BATON ROUGE - A 7-year-old girl has died after being mauled by a dog Friday evening, and the animal's owner is now facing negligent homicide charges. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 6:35 p.m. on Kendalwood Road, off Hoo Shoo Too Road, to assist EMS and the St. George Fire Department at the scene.
