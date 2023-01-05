Read full article on original website
Markets Insider
Alibaba shares hit 6-month high after Jack Ma cedes control of Ant Group, amid a broad rally in Asian shares
Alibaba share rose 9% after news emerged that Ma was ceding control of Ant Group, following China's crackdown on tech companies.
Post Register
Travelers rush to take advantage of China reopening
BEIJING (AP) — After years of separation from his wife in mainland China, Hong Kong resident Cheung Seng-bun made sure to be among the first in line following the reopening Sunday of border crossing points. The ability of residents of the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city to cross over is...
Tesla delivery time is longer on some China models after discounts
SHANGHAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) has indicated longer waiting times for potential buyers of some versions of the Model Y in China, signalling that price cuts announced on Friday could be stoking demand in the electric vehicle maker's second-largest market.
Oil rises on demand optimism as China borders reopen
SINGAPORE, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Monday as the borders reopened in China, the world's top crude importer, boosting the outlook for fuel demand growth and offsetting global recession concerns.
