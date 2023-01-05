ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Post Register

Travelers rush to take advantage of China reopening

BEIJING (AP) — After years of separation from his wife in mainland China, Hong Kong resident Cheung Seng-bun made sure to be among the first in line following the reopening Sunday of border crossing points. The ability of residents of the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city to cross over is...
Reuters

Tesla delivery time is longer on some China models after discounts

SHANGHAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) has indicated longer waiting times for potential buyers of some versions of the Model Y in China, signalling that price cuts announced on Friday could be stoking demand in the electric vehicle maker's second-largest market.
Reuters

Oil rises on demand optimism as China borders reopen

SINGAPORE, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Monday as the borders reopened in China, the world's top crude importer, boosting the outlook for fuel demand growth and offsetting global recession concerns.

