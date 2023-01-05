Read full article on original website
Lim Min-su From Single’s Inferno Modeled Wedding Dresses Before The Show
As one of the late arrivals to the beach in Single’s Inferno Season 2, Lim Min-su knew she had to make up for lost time. Fortunately, she had a strategy: put her “blinders on” and channel her focus to the right guy. “I’m like an iron first in a velvet glove,” she explained in her Episode 6 introduction. “People see me as someone with a soft personality who laughs a lot. But if there’s something I want to do or feel like I should do, I deal with those things head-on.”
TikTok Is Offended By The Handbag Carrie Bradshaw Gave Her Assistant
TikTok is asking the question we’ve all been wondering since 2008: What was with that bag Carrie Bradshaw gave her assistant?. Though she was a minor character in the first SATC movie, Louise from St. Louis (Jennifer Hudson) played an integral role in Carrie’s life. Hired after Carrie’s return from her would-be honeymoon in Mexico, Louise was tasked with managing Carrie’s transition back into single life.
The Real Reason Jamie Laing Quit Made In Chelsea
It’s been over two years since fan favourite Jamie Laing officially stepped away from E4 reality show Made In Chelsea — first to take part in Strictly Come Dancing, and then to focus on his Candy Kittens business. Cameo mentions aside, the lost boi has been sorely missed. Laing had been part of MIC since 2011, first starring in Season 2 then being part of its main cast all the way up till Season 20. Now, he has opened up about the more personal reasons behind his quitting.
Katie Thurston Joked About Her Bachelorette Season’s Self-Eliminations
There have been three Bachelorette seasons since Katie Thurston was the lead, but she still hasn’t totally put her time on the reality dating show behind her. Lately, she’s using it to inspire stand-up comedy material. A clip Thurston posted on her Instagram on Jan. 4 makes light of the rejection she faced as the Season 17 Bachelorette — namely, when two of her front-runners turned the tables on her and left the show voluntarily.
Ekin-Su Is The Highest Paid Love Island Star In Dancing On Ice History
With spin-off TV shows, big name brand collaborations, sponsored Instagram posts, and cameo on-screen appearances, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is as relevant as ever in the pop culture world. In fact, the reality TV star graces our screens once more in the new series of Dancing On Ice alongside her professional skating partner Brendyn Hatfield. Surely, all of these impressive projects have helped the 28-year-old rake in the big bucks, but what exactly is Ekin-Su’s net worth?
How To Copy Alix Earle's TikTok-Famous Makeup Routine
Whether or not you’re a mainstay on TikTok, you’ve likely already seen Alix Earle’s content (or even one of the many videos *about* her) on your FYP. And while she is known for vlog-style get ready with me vids, being upfront about her long history dealing with acne, and vulnerable story times that are seemingly similar to other creators on the platform — somehow, against all odds, she has quickly gained millions of followers. So much so that some commenters have named her the “real life Serena van der Woodsen” of TikTok. (If you’re a longtime Gossip Girl stan like yours truly, you know that essentially means she has some major it-girl quality.)
How To Make Your Couch More Comfortable
A couch should be many things: stylish, big enough to seat friends and family, and, most importantly, comfortable. If you're wondering how to make your couch more comfortable, the key is to accessorize with items that make you more comfortable. While everyone might need different things to feel truly cozy on the sofa, below you'll find quick fixes that you can conveniently get on Amazon.
Bustle Daily Newsletter: January 5, 2023
A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on Jan. 5, 2023. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. I Tried A Full Moon Ritual & Felt The Universe Listen To Me. “As someone who regularly speaks to...
Pressure Cooker
The 11 professional chefs on Netflix’s Pressure Cooker share more than just a kitchen. The new series, which premieres on Jan. 6, requires the cast to live with their rivals for several weeks inside a locked “fortress of cuisine.” Then, throughout a series of high-stakes challenges, contestants are voted off the show. The ultimate winner walks away with an $100,000 grand prize. It’s still unclear if fans can look forward to a second helping: Netflix has yet to renew Pressure Cooker for Season 2.
Endless Summer Vacation
Miley Cyrus is throwing another “Party In the U.S.A.,” and we’re all invited. On Jan. 5, the singer announced her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, which is being described as a “love letter” to her adopted home of Los Angeles. The new record comes over two years after she released her previous album Plastic Hearts in 2020, signaling a fresh yet nostalgic pop-rock direction for the Grammy nominee.
The Ultimatum: France
After more than five years together, The Ultimatum: France’s Lindsay Dartois was ready for her boyfriend, Scott Zadar to propose, describing marriage as a childhood dream. One problem? Scott was “outright against” the idea of getting married, hence the reason why the 24-year-old nurse and personal trainer issued him the Netflix series’ titular ultimatum. Despite Scott, 28, insisting that he wouldn’t budge on his stance, explaining that marriage takes away the romance, Lindsay said she was holding onto hope that he would “change his mind” and accept her ultimatum.
Sergei From Pressure Cooker Works At A Celeb Favorite Restaurant In California
Netflix’s new kitchen competition show, Pressure Cooker, is like a delicious hybrid of Big Brother and Top Chef — encouraging contestants to not only cook their best but strategize and form alliances (or play the occasional mind game), too. It’s no surprise, then, that the format attracts chefs with memorable personalities, such as Sergei Simonov.
Hailey Bieber’s “Nepo Baby” Statement Sparked Its Own Controversy On Twitter
The internet is still not done with the Great Nepo Baby Debate. It seems like every day brings a new comment on nepotism in Hollywood, whether it be from a longtime star who paved the way for their kids or a young celebrity who followed in a famous parent’s footsteps. Ever since a New York Magazine cover story dug into the topic in December, many so-called nepo babies have felt the need to defend themselves and the hard work they put into getting where they are. Hailey Bieber, on the other hand, decided to embrace the “nepo baby” label, which generated even more controversy.
Prince Harry Consumed “Mushroom Chocolates” & Tequila At Courteney Cox's House
The first details from Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare have been leaked, and they hint that the former royal’s book will be pretty juicy. Ahead of the Jan. 10 publication date, passages were released online, including one that recounts some of his partying days with none other than Friends star Courteney Cox.
