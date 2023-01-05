Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, January 6, 2023. Under today’s full Wolf moon in Cancer, your emotions might be heightened, leading to much-needed catharsis. Issues concerning family, security, and emotional wellbeing are highlighted at this time. You might be sorting out something related to one of these areas or having a much-needed heart-to-heart with yourself.

