Whether or not you’re a mainstay on TikTok, you’ve likely already seen Alix Earle’s content (or even one of the many videos *about* her) on your FYP. And while she is known for vlog-style get ready with me vids, being upfront about her long history dealing with acne, and vulnerable story times that are seemingly similar to other creators on the platform — somehow, against all odds, she has quickly gained millions of followers. So much so that some commenters have named her the “real life Serena van der Woodsen” of TikTok. (If you’re a longtime Gossip Girl stan like yours truly, you know that essentially means she has some major it-girl quality.)

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO