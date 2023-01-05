ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Sephora announces its much-anticipated 2023 birthday gift offerings

“Tell ’em that it’s my birthday, when I party like that…”. Or, tell Sephora that it’s your birthday when the time comes, because you don’t want to skip out on the brand’s much-anticipated batch of birthday goodies that all Beauty Insider members can redeem for free this year.
E! News

Viola Davis Proves Matching Your Makeup to Your Clothes Can Be a Winning Look

Watch: Viola Davis' Best Performances: Legacy Makers. Let Viola Davis inspire your next look. The Oscar winner stepped out in vibrant style while attending the 2023 Palm Springs Film Festival Awards on Jan. 5. She made a splash on the red carpet, as she wore an electrifying blue and red striped Tory Burch gown that featured sculptural sleeves and pockets.
New York Post

Gen Z deems skinny jeans out of style: Here’s what you can wear instead

Cancel culture is coming for millennials and you’ll want to get the skinny on this newly nixed fashion trend. According to Gen Z, skinny jeans are now officially over. The trend was called out on TikTok, with videos condemning the body-hugging pants and calling for their prompt removal from all closets in some very dramatic ways.
WWD

Coach Teases Valentine’s Day Collection 2023 With ‘Crush-worthy’ Bags and More Items Ahead of Release

While customers just finished celebrating New Year’s Eve and their respective December holidays, brands are already gearing up for Valentine’s Day. Coach has begun teasing its Valentine’s Day collection, inviting consumers to sign up for alerts. The teaser notes that customers will still have to wait for its release, but they can shop for Coach‘s “crush-worthy” new arrivals and items on sale.More from WWDNo. 21 Pre-Fall 2023Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023Tod's Pre-Fall 2023 For those already looking for Valentine’s Day-inspired merchandise, Coach does have its Heart Crossbody bags collection available. While the bags are not a part of the 2023 Valentine’s Day collection,...
blufashion.com

Orthaheel Sandals Review: Comfortable and Fashionable Summer Footwear for Pain Relief

Update: Orthaheel is now Vionic, a brand that offers the same sole-hugging technology with modern classics and fresh trends. The change was made due to customer feedback that the Orthaheel name sounded “old” and “orthopedic”. Orthaheel footwear and orthotics are designed by Phillip Vasyli to help restore natural foot function and well-being for women and men.
Bustle

Polyglutamic Acid Is The Rising Superstar Of The Skin Care World

If your bathroom counter is lined with hyaluronic acid-spiked serums and moisturizing creams as far as the eye can see but you still haven’t achieved the perfectly hydrated skin of your dreams, then you might hit the jackpot with polyglutamic acid — aka the rising superstar of the skin care world.
Bustle

How To Copy Alix Earle's TikTok-Famous Makeup Routine

Whether or not you’re a mainstay on TikTok, you’ve likely already seen Alix Earle’s content (or even one of the many videos *about* her) on your FYP. And while she is known for vlog-style get ready with me vids, being upfront about her long history dealing with acne, and vulnerable story times that are seemingly similar to other creators on the platform — somehow, against all odds, she has quickly gained millions of followers. So much so that some commenters have named her the “real life Serena van der Woodsen” of TikTok. (If you’re a longtime Gossip Girl stan like yours truly, you know that essentially means she has some major it-girl quality.)
The Kitchn

This Game-Changing, 25-Piece Storage Set Is the Goldilocks of Organization (And It’s Just $27!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Million-dollar storage idea: an adjustable, one-size-fits-all container designed for any space, regardless of measurements. I’m talking a single storage style that can magically expand or downsize so it’s capable of organizing every closet, shelf, under-sink area, etc. Convenient, right? If anyone wants to collaborate on a prototype or pitch this to “Shark Tank,” LMK, but in the meantime Amazon has actually almost hit the mark with a genius (and customizable!) storage system you can buy right now, made specifically for drawers.
blufashion.com

How to Determine Your Skin’s Undertone? Does Your Undertone Matter?

Have you ever noticed that one foundation shade looks perfect on you, but another one that appears to be the same shade doesn’t work either? It might be because of your skin’s undertone. The shade that works for you matches your skin’s surface tone and undertone, while the...
hypebeast.com

Here's a First Look at the Nike Calm Slide

After delivering specialty offerings such as the MMW 005 Slide with Matthew M Williams and playful Uptempo Slides,. now returns with its latest open-toe sandal, the Calm Slide. Found in a clean and simple design, the pairs look to be crafted with one-piece EVA materials featuring a moulded Swoosh-branded strap...

