Scenic City Clay Arts to host "The ChattaChocolate Warmer"
If you prefer hot chocolate to coffee or are just a fan of the tasty drink, we have the event for you.
Scenic City Clay Arts (SSCA) will host The ChattaChocolate Warmer , a fundraising event that offers an “ elevated hot chocolate experience ,” on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at ArtsBuild.
Attendees can indulge in hot chocolate with a variety of toppings (even alcoholic additions for the folks 21+), along with heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts.
Attendees receive:
- A gourmet bon bon making demonstration + tasting by Cocoa Asante
- A handmade mug crafted by a SCCA potter
- Access to bid on silent auction items
- A live music performance by Swayyvo
