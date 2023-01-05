ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Scenic City Clay Arts to host "The ChattaChocolate Warmer"

By Kristen Templeton
6AM City
6AM City
 3 days ago
An event choc full of hot cocoa? Count us in.

Photo provided by Scenic City Clay Arts

If you prefer hot chocolate to coffee or are just a fan of the tasty drink, we have the event for you.

Scenic City Clay Arts (SSCA) will host The ChattaChocolate Warmer , a fundraising event that offers an “ elevated hot chocolate experience ,” on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at ArtsBuild.

Attendees can indulge in hot chocolate with a variety of toppings (even alcoholic additions for the folks 21+), along with heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts.


Attendees receive:

  • A gourmet bon bon making demonstration + tasting by Cocoa Asante
  • A handmade mug crafted by a SCCA potter
  • Access to bid on silent auction items
  • A live music performance by Swayyvo
Tickets are $75 and can be purchased online . Every dollar raised from the event helps support SCCA and its mission of sharing clay arts access with the Chattanooga community.

6AM City

6AM City

