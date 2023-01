Scenic City Clay Arts to host "The ChattaChocolate Warmer"

An event choc full of hot cocoa? Count us in. Photo provided by Scenic City Clay Arts

Attendees receive:

A gourmet bon bon making demonstration + tasting by Cocoa Asante

A handmade mug crafted by a SCCA potter

Access to bid on silent auction items

A live music performance by Swayyvo

If you prefer hot chocolate to coffee or are just a fan of the tasty drink, we have the event for you.Scenic City Clay Arts (SSCA) will host The ChattaChocolate Warmer , a fundraising event that offers an “,” on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at ArtsBuild.Attendees can indulge in hot chocolate with a variety of toppings (even alcoholic additions for the folks 21+), along with heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts.and can be purchased online . Every dollar raised from the event helps support SCCA and its mission ofwith the Chattanooga community.