ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Safety tips for winter recreation

By MTN News
KBZK News
KBZK News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BWZlX_0k4anQop00

On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, Chet Layman talks with FWP’s Morgan Jacobsen about winter recreation. Jacobsen notes there are many wonderful opportunities to recreate in Southwest Montana in the winter, but some preparations before heading out will go a long way to keeping you safe. He notes that going with a group of people is always the best advice.

Jacobsen also says to ensure you have the proper gear for any type of winter weather. Conditions can change very quickly in the winter in Southwest Montana and that means without the proper gear you could find yourself in trouble in a hurry. Jacobsen also says if you are heading into the backcountry to snowmobile or ski, you should have proper rescue gear. He also suggests taking items that will allow you to survive overnight, such as food, water and the ability to make fire.

Jacobsen says winter recreation can be enjoyable for all ages, as long as everyone goes prepared.

Comments / 0

Related
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Man Takes Big Plunge and Immediately Regrets it

Have you ever thought about going ice fishing in Montana? Well, we highly recommend avoiding this problem. Ice fishing is one of the most popular winter activities in Montana. Some folks love skiing or snowboarding, while some like gathering their friends and fishing on a frozen lake. Ice fishing can...
MONTANA STATE
montanaoutdoor.com

Montana Fishing Reports for 1/7/23

It is one week into the new year, and things are looking great as far as fishing opportunities. If you plan on hitting the hardwater or even wet water, know where to go. Listen now to our latest audio reports from our correspondents around the state.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Beware of Trapping Season in Montana Injuring Your Dog

Trapping season started November 28 – and goes through March 15, 2023. These lovely folks are reminding all of us to be aware of snares on BLM land after an Idaho K9 Unit dog was caught in a snare just the other day. The handler with the K9 was able to set the dog free because they had wire cutters on them. The issue is not every human carries the snare cutters on their walks or hikes. Idaho's K9 unit Facebook states:
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Seasonable and quiet today; disturbance arriving Sunday could produce light mountain snow

Overall mild weather, slightly above average, can be expected this weekend. Temperatures will top off in the upper 20s and 30s for highs with expected lows in the 10s and 20s. Outside of a few mountain snow showers, a mix of sun and clouds is anticipated through Saturday night. Some patchy fog remains possible, though thicker clouds overnight may disrupt the fog development potential, especially in northwest Montana.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Built With Love: Famous Montana Steakhouse Reopens After Fire

One of the most iconic steakhouses in Montana is reopening following a fire that destroyed the business in 2021. The Lahood Park Steakhouse is one of the longest continuously operating steakhouses in Montana. According to their website, the steakhouse first opened in 1928. It was a welcoming sight for weary travelers from Butte to Bozeman.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

When Will Trader Joe’s Open a New Location in Montana?

Trader Joe's is arguably one of the most popular grocery stores in America, but what are the chances of the company opening a new location in Montana?. For those of you that aren't aware, Trader Joe's is unlike any other grocery store in existence. Many of the products that you'll find at the store can't be found anywhere else. When I go to Boise to visit my parents, I always stock up on snacks at Trader Joe's before heading back to Montana.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Montana’s No-Go Zones Have Cults & Wars: TikTokker Warns Tourists

When I get bored, I tend to spend an hour or five scrolling through the popular app TikTok, finding some awesome and sometimes funny videos along the way. For my money though, some of the best TikTok's are about Montana, because I like to see what other people think about my home state. So, on my nightly scroll through the TikTok "For You Page", I stumbled across a video that I can safely say was both hilarious about Montana, and also has some truth to it.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

The Best Burrito in Montana Should Be Disqualified

Burritos are something that everyone enjoys because it's so simple. It's a mixture of tasty ingredients wrapped in a tortilla. Why do some restaurants make burritos complicated?. Not everyone believes this, but I know that burritos are the best way to eat food. You can put every kind of food...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana

Unlike in normal years, the 2023 Legislature finds itself wallowing in a fiscal surplus caused by massive infusions of money from the federal government that so many of the incoming legislators continually denigrate. But of course they’re not giving the federal money back. Instead, the incoming Republican supermajority leans toward massive development and urbanization of […] The post Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Need a Drink? 13 Fantastic Dive Bars in Montana

Depending on where you are in Montana, you're not far from a great dive bar. If you're looking to wet your whistle, here are a few of the best dive bars across the state. There's just something about a good dive bar that can't be beat, and Montana is full of iconic dive bars. Some of them have been around for decades. In small towns throughout Montana, you find historic watering holes that have slinging drinks for longer than most of us have been alive.
MONTANA STATE
KTVB

I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds

ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
PENDLETON, OR
cowboystatedaily.com

What’s The Story Behind The Abandoned Tunnel Near Boysen Dam?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Driving through Wind River Canyon in central Wyoming, motorists can see a series of railroad tunnels on the west side of the river. But there’s one tunnel to the south of the rest that stands out. Off by itself, with...
WYOMING STATE
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 899 Cases, Two New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,646,362 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,253 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 231,955 doses have been administered and 76,618 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
KBZK News

KBZK News

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy