Trooper slammed for evidence storage as trial opens in deadly Jefferson County DWI crash
HILLSBORO — The storage of two blood vials is poised to be a key piece of evidence in the trial of a Fenton man accused of driving drunk and killing a couple and their infant son. On Friday, the opening day of David Thurby’s DWI trial, a state trooper...
Washington County SUV Wreck
(Washington County, MO) A Cadet woman, 20 year old Hannah R. Granger, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was involved in a Washington County traffic crash Wednesday night at 8:15. Reports from Troopers with the Highway Patrol show Granger was an occupant of the vehicle driven east on Wicket Road, east of Route E, by 30 year old Dustin L. Duncan of Cadet. The SUV ran off the left side of the road and crashed into a tree. Granger, who was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place, was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
27 dogs rescued in Franklin County, Missouri
An animal sanctuary and rescue is asking for help after taking in more than two dozen mistreated dogs. They were found in deplorable conditions in Franklin County.
Gunshot fired into Hillsboro-area home while man slept inside
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shot fired at a home in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road in the Hillsboro area, where a man was sleeping at the time. The round entered the home through a window in his bedroom and traveled through an interior wall but did not strike him, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Home for sale in Hillsboro area burglarized
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a home in the 9500 block of Southern Belle Drive in the Hillsboro area, where a wedding ring, cash and other items were stolen. The victims were in the process of selling the home, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Kirkwood woman arrested in Eureka for alleged possession of drugs
Eureka Police recently arrested a 39-year-old Kirkwood woman on an outstanding warrant and for alleged possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The woman was arrested during a traffic stop, police reported. At about 10 p.m. Dec. 15, a police officer spotted the woman driving a white pickup north on Hwy....
Suspects flee with multiple cars from Festus dealership Friday morning
FESTUS, Mo. — Suspects broke into a Festus car dealership early Friday morning and stole multiple vehicles. According to the Festus Police Department, a call came in at about 2 a.m. Friday regarding a break-in at Lucas-Smith Chrysler Center, located just off Veteran's Boulevard. When officers arrived at the...
Elderly Crawford County man seriously injured in fiery crash east of Cuba
An elderly Crawford County man is seriously injured in a fiery crash about twelve miles east of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Alexander Lantos, 82, of Cuba, was driving on I-44 Sunday morning, when he was hit from behind by another driver. Both vehicles ran off the side of the road, overturned, and caught fire.
Search Continues For Missing Man - Aaron Duenke - Last Seen On Ice Chunk In River
WASHINGTON, MO. - The search for a missing rural Washington, MO. man has created considerable attention from where he was last seen on Dec. 27, 2022, cruising on a chunk of ice in the Missouri River near Washington. Aaron Duenke, 34, is the person reported missing and last seen in the river.
Community mourns victims killed in Pacific double homicide
A small town is reeling from a double shooting that left two people dead Wednesday night, stunned by the sudden violence.
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903
In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
2 killed in Franklin County double shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were killed after a double shooting in Franklin County, Missouri, Wednesday night. According to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton, the shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. outside of a home in the 2400 block of Spring Valley Road. When officials arrived at the...
Victims identified in Pacific double homicide
Law enforcement has identified the victims of Wednesday's double shooting and is asking for the public's help in solving this homicide.
Two cars stolen from Lucas Smith Chrysler
(Festus) The Festus Police Department is investigating a case of a break-in and vehicles stolen from Lucas Smith Chrysler Center in Festus early Friday morning. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says a call came in around 2 o’clock in the morning. Apparently, the suspects broke into the dealership to...
Bertha Gifford: Missouri’s first female serial killer
Bertha Gifford was a serial murderer who killed people in Missouri in the early 1900s. She is thought to have poisoned at least 17 people, some of whom were children, over a number of years.
Homicide investigators called to fatal Pacific, Missouri double shooting
The police responded to a double shooting in Pacific, Missouri, on Wednesday.
Lanes of S. Lindbergh closed in Frontenac following crash
FRONTENAC, Mo. (KMOV) – A crash has closed lanes of S. Lindbergh in Frontenac. The southbound lanes of the roadway were closed at Clayton Road around 10:15 a.m. It is not known when they will reopen. At this time, it has not been disclosed if anyone was injured, or...
Bonne Terre Shooting Investigation
(Bonne Terre, MO) St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a shooting in Big River Estates near Hedgeapple Lane in Bonne Terre. St. Francois County Sheriff, Dan Bullock, told KFMO B104 News, deputies believe one victim suffered a self inflicted gunshot wound. Few details are known and the investigation is on going. KFMO B104 news will update this story as more information becomes available.
Animal rescue asks for help after taking in 27 mistreated dogs
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After rescuing 27 dogs from Franklin County, No Time To Spare Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is asking for help. According to No Time To Spare, they operate 100% on donations and with a large influx of animals due to cold weather, the rescue is full and in need of supplies and fosters.
'I just hope they catch the killer': Franklin County father wants answers in death of son, son's girlfriend
PACIFIC, Mo. — "It's just hard to deal with," said Ronald Cline Sr. You can see the pain in Cline's eyes and hear it in his voice. "It just ruins lives something terrible," said the father. The Franklin County dad cannot believe his 39-year-old son Ronald Cline Jr. and...
