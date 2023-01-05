ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MO

Washington County SUV Wreck

(Washington County, MO) A Cadet woman, 20 year old Hannah R. Granger, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was involved in a Washington County traffic crash Wednesday night at 8:15. Reports from Troopers with the Highway Patrol show Granger was an occupant of the vehicle driven east on Wicket Road, east of Route E, by 30 year old Dustin L. Duncan of Cadet. The SUV ran off the left side of the road and crashed into a tree. Granger, who was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place, was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
Gunshot fired into Hillsboro-area home while man slept inside

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shot fired at a home in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road in the Hillsboro area, where a man was sleeping at the time. The round entered the home through a window in his bedroom and traveled through an interior wall but did not strike him, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
HILLSBORO, MO
Home for sale in Hillsboro area burglarized

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a home in the 9500 block of Southern Belle Drive in the Hillsboro area, where a wedding ring, cash and other items were stolen. The victims were in the process of selling the home, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
HILLSBORO, MO
Kirkwood woman arrested in Eureka for alleged possession of drugs

Eureka Police recently arrested a 39-year-old Kirkwood woman on an outstanding warrant and for alleged possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The woman was arrested during a traffic stop, police reported. At about 10 p.m. Dec. 15, a police officer spotted the woman driving a white pickup north on Hwy....
EUREKA, MO
Elderly Crawford County man seriously injured in fiery crash east of Cuba

An elderly Crawford County man is seriously injured in a fiery crash about twelve miles east of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Alexander Lantos, 82, of Cuba, was driving on I-44 Sunday morning, when he was hit from behind by another driver. Both vehicles ran off the side of the road, overturned, and caught fire.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903

In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
FARMINGTON, MO
2 killed in Franklin County double shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were killed after a double shooting in Franklin County, Missouri, Wednesday night. According to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton, the shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. outside of a home in the 2400 block of Spring Valley Road. When officials arrived at the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Two cars stolen from Lucas Smith Chrysler

(Festus) The Festus Police Department is investigating a case of a break-in and vehicles stolen from Lucas Smith Chrysler Center in Festus early Friday morning. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says a call came in around 2 o’clock in the morning. Apparently, the suspects broke into the dealership to...
FESTUS, MO
Lanes of S. Lindbergh closed in Frontenac following crash

FRONTENAC, Mo. (KMOV) – A crash has closed lanes of S. Lindbergh in Frontenac. The southbound lanes of the roadway were closed at Clayton Road around 10:15 a.m. It is not known when they will reopen. At this time, it has not been disclosed if anyone was injured, or...
FRONTENAC, MO
Bonne Terre Shooting Investigation

(Bonne Terre, MO) St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a shooting in Big River Estates near Hedgeapple Lane in Bonne Terre. St. Francois County Sheriff, Dan Bullock, told KFMO B104 News, deputies believe one victim suffered a self inflicted gunshot wound. Few details are known and the investigation is on going. KFMO B104 news will update this story as more information becomes available.
BONNE TERRE, MO
Animal rescue asks for help after taking in 27 mistreated dogs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After rescuing 27 dogs from Franklin County, No Time To Spare Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is asking for help. According to No Time To Spare, they operate 100% on donations and with a large influx of animals due to cold weather, the rescue is full and in need of supplies and fosters.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

