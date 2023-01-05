(Washington County, MO) A Cadet woman, 20 year old Hannah R. Granger, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was involved in a Washington County traffic crash Wednesday night at 8:15. Reports from Troopers with the Highway Patrol show Granger was an occupant of the vehicle driven east on Wicket Road, east of Route E, by 30 year old Dustin L. Duncan of Cadet. The SUV ran off the left side of the road and crashed into a tree. Granger, who was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place, was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO