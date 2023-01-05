Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Madison County Assessor and Deputy Assessor Are Retiring
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County’s top two assessment officials are retiring. Joe Dauderman, who became the Chief County Assessor for Madison County in May 2013, announced his retirement for the end of February and his chief deputy, Phil Byers, said goodbye Friday. Sign in to hide this notification. Get...
myleaderpaper.com
Home for sale in Hillsboro area burglarized
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a home in the 9500 block of Southern Belle Drive in the Hillsboro area, where a wedding ring, cash and other items were stolen. The victims were in the process of selling the home, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Places with the most expensive homes in Madison County, IL
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Madison County, IL using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 28 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
stlpublicradio.org
Missouri Mining Commission revokes permit for Ste. Genevieve silica mine
The Missouri Mining Commission has revoked a mining permit for a Silica sand mine in Ste. Genevieve County following months of opposition from residents. In a 4-1 vote, the commission ruled Thursday that NexGen Silica’s permit application contained irregularities. Commissioners cited a November request by the state’s administrative hearing commission that the state pull the permit, in part because the company’s application didn’t include a full list of property owners with a vested interest. The administrative hearing commission also noted that NexGen did not have a legal right to mine the land.
27 dogs rescued in Franklin County, Missouri
An animal sanctuary and rescue is asking for help after taking in more than two dozen mistreated dogs. They were found in deplorable conditions in Franklin County.
mymoinfo.com
Setback for Ste. Gen Sand Mine
(Ste Genevieve County) After the Missouri Administration Hearing Commission issued a recommendation to the Missouri Mining Commission the word came down on Thursday to revoke a mining permit previously issued to Nexgen Silica. The original permit was granted in June by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. A group of landowners next to the proposed mine formed a group called Operation Sand and appealed the permit. The Mining Commission determined that the original application did not include all persons with a property interest in the 249 acre mine area in rural Ste. Genevieve County near Hahn State Park. The commission also determined that Nexgen never secured a right to mine, only a right to consider it. Nexgen has also never acquired a water or air permit. The commission voted 4-1 to revoke the permit. Regional Radio has been in communication with Nexgen, but the company has refused an interview request, only issuing a statement that says “We are disappointed in the Missouri Mining Commission’s decision in this case. However, the development of our overall plan is a long process, and we are confident that we will acquire our required permits to move forward with our original plan.” Nexgen also must overcome an ordinance passed by the Ste. Genevieve County Commission that puts restrictions on how close Nexgen can operate to homes and water. Nexgen is currently challenging that ordinance in court.
Why Carlyle Lake was created in southern Illinois
CARLYLE, Ill. — Carlyle Lake is a man-made lake located in Clinton County, Illinois. It was created as part of the larger Mississippi River and Tributaries Project, which aimed to control flooding and improve navigation in the region. The lake was created by damming the Kaskaskia River at Carlyle,...
mymoinfo.com
Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri
(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
Missouri is home of the smallest national park in the U.S.
The starting point of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, is home to the smallest national park in the United States.
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903
In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff’s office detective bureau looking into two separate cases of stolen tools among other items
(Jefferson County) Several miscellaneous items was stolen from a construction site in the 100 block of O’Brien Drive in Cedar Hill. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the theft occurred sometime between December 23rd and 27th. My MO Info · KJ010423A. Estimate to repair or...
If You’re Looking to Be Alone This Missouri City Might Be For You
One Missouri city gets a bad rap for some things. It's one of the most sinful cities. It may be one of the ugliest cities in Missouri. Not to mention it might be home to one of the worst universities in the nation. However, if you're looking to be alone, this city might just be the place to be.
Bertha Gifford: Missouri’s first female serial killer
Bertha Gifford was a serial murderer who killed people in Missouri in the early 1900s. She is thought to have poisoned at least 17 people, some of whom were children, over a number of years.
Mississippi River in Missouri Freezes Solid During Bomb Cyclone in Shocking Pics
A part of the mighty Mississippi river saw unprecedented freezing temps during the bomb cyclone event that hit the country recently. According to reports, this unique weather event has led to areas of the massive river freezing over completely. The Mississippi River Turns Into “One Solid Mass” of Ice In...
edglentoday.com
Search Continues For Missing Man - Aaron Duenke - Last Seen On Ice Chunk In River
WASHINGTON, MO. - The search for a missing rural Washington, MO. man has created considerable attention from where he was last seen on Dec. 27, 2022, cruising on a chunk of ice in the Missouri River near Washington. Aaron Duenke, 34, is the person reported missing and last seen in the river.
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri
A popular discount supermarket chain is celebrating the grand opening of its newest Missouri store next week with some great giveaways planned for shoppers. Read on to learn more.
gladstonedispatch.com
Trooper slammed for evidence storage as trial opens in deadly Jefferson County DWI crash
HILLSBORO — The storage of two blood vials is poised to be a key piece of evidence in the trial of a Fenton man accused of driving drunk and killing a couple and their infant son. On Friday, the opening day of David Thurby’s DWI trial, a state trooper...
St. Louis Man Living in Cotton Belt Building Suing Over New State Law
Ronald Benson is one of seven plaintiffs seeking to block enforcement of a new law that opponents say criminalizes homelessness
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you like going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Carjackers sliding into vehicles at St. Louis area gas stations
On Monday at 7:13 p.m., Trish Mayfield was getting gas at her local station when she noticed something was wrong.
