edglentoday.com

Madison County Assessor and Deputy Assessor Are Retiring

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County’s top two assessment officials are retiring. Joe Dauderman, who became the Chief County Assessor for Madison County in May 2013, announced his retirement for the end of February and his chief deputy, Phil Byers, said goodbye Friday. Sign in to hide this notification. Get...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Home for sale in Hillsboro area burglarized

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a home in the 9500 block of Southern Belle Drive in the Hillsboro area, where a wedding ring, cash and other items were stolen. The victims were in the process of selling the home, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
HILLSBORO, MO
FOX2Now

Places with the most expensive homes in Madison County, IL

Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Madison County, IL using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 28 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
stlpublicradio.org

Missouri Mining Commission revokes permit for Ste. Genevieve silica mine

The Missouri Mining Commission has revoked a mining permit for a Silica sand mine in Ste. Genevieve County following months of opposition from residents. In a 4-1 vote, the commission ruled Thursday that NexGen Silica’s permit application contained irregularities. Commissioners cited a November request by the state’s administrative hearing commission that the state pull the permit, in part because the company’s application didn’t include a full list of property owners with a vested interest. The administrative hearing commission also noted that NexGen did not have a legal right to mine the land.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Setback for Ste. Gen Sand Mine

(Ste Genevieve County) After the Missouri Administration Hearing Commission issued a recommendation to the Missouri Mining Commission the word came down on Thursday to revoke a mining permit previously issued to Nexgen Silica. The original permit was granted in June by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. A group of landowners next to the proposed mine formed a group called Operation Sand and appealed the permit. The Mining Commission determined that the original application did not include all persons with a property interest in the 249 acre mine area in rural Ste. Genevieve County near Hahn State Park. The commission also determined that Nexgen never secured a right to mine, only a right to consider it. Nexgen has also never acquired a water or air permit. The commission voted 4-1 to revoke the permit. Regional Radio has been in communication with Nexgen, but the company has refused an interview request, only issuing a statement that says “We are disappointed in the Missouri Mining Commission’s decision in this case. However, the development of our overall plan is a long process, and we are confident that we will acquire our required permits to move forward with our original plan.” Nexgen also must overcome an ordinance passed by the Ste. Genevieve County Commission that puts restrictions on how close Nexgen can operate to homes and water. Nexgen is currently challenging that ordinance in court.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Why Carlyle Lake was created in southern Illinois

CARLYLE, Ill. — Carlyle Lake is a man-made lake located in Clinton County, Illinois. It was created as part of the larger Mississippi River and Tributaries Project, which aimed to control flooding and improve navigation in the region. The lake was created by damming the Kaskaskia River at Carlyle,...
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
mymoinfo.com

Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri

(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903

In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
FARMINGTON, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you like going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
MISSOURI STATE

