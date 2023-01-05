ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

The 25 Best Bob Marley Quotes

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3APD25_0k4amlRP00

There isn’t a bigger name in the genre of reggae than Bob Marley.

He looms over the musical style as large as, perhaps, everyone combined. Regardless, Marley’s legacy is bedazzled thanks to songs like “No Woman No Cry,” “Could You Be Loved,” “Buffalo Soldier” and a seemingly endless list of hits.

Born February 6, 1945, in Jamaica, Marley formed the Teenagers in 1963 with Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer. The group eventually became the Wailers. But it wasn’t until 1984 when Marley released his greatest hits album, Legend, that he became an icon. It’s the best-selling reggae album of all time.

Here, though, we wanted to dive into what Marley had to say outside of his great songs. What were his thoughts on life and love, his craft, and the world around him? So, without further ado, let’s dive into the best 25 Bob Marley quotes.

1. “The greatness of a man is not in how much wealth he acquires, but in his integrity and his ability to affect those around him positively.”

2. “Open your eyes, look within. Are you satisfied with the life you’re living?”

3. “When you smoke the herb, it reveals you to yourself.”

4. “When one door is closed, don’t you know, another is open.”

5. “I no have education. I have inspiration. If I was educated, I would be a damn fool.”

6. “Every man gotta right to decide his own destiny.”

7. “Everything is political. I will never be a politician or even think political. Me just deal with life and nature. That is the greatest thing to me.”

8. “Prejudice is a chain, it can hold you. If you prejudice, you can’t move, you keep prejudice for years. Never get nowhere with that.”

9. “What important is man should live in righteousness, in natural love for mankind.”

10. “I’ve been here before and will come again.”

11. “God sent me on earth. He send me to do something, and nobody can stop me. If God want to stop me, then I stop. Man never can.”

12. “You have to be someone.”

13. “Rastafari not a culture, it’s a reality.”

14. “Truth is everybody is going to hurt you: you just gotta find the ones worth suffering for.”

15. “The good times of today, are the sad thoughts of tomorrow.”

16. “Herb is the healing of a nation, alcohol is the destruction.”

17. “Me don’t dip on nobody’s side. Me don’t dip on the black man’s side, not the white man’s side. Me dip on God’s side, the one who create me and cause me to come from black and white.”

18. “Babylon is everywhere. You have wrong and you have right. Wrong is what we call Babylon, wrong things. That is what Babylon is to me. I could have born in England, I could have born in America, it make no difference where me born, because there is Babylon everywhere.”

19. “Man is a universe within himself.”

20. “If you’re white and you’re wrong, then you’re wrong; if you’re black and you’re wrong, you’re wrong. People are people. Black, blue, pink, green—God make no rules about color; only society make rules where my people suffer, and that why we must have redemption and redemption now.”

21. “People want to listen to a message, word from Jah. This could be passed through me or anybody. I am not a leader. Messenger. The words of the songs, not the person, is what attracts people.”

22. “Bob Marley isn’t my name. I don’t even know my name yet.”

23. “My music will go on forever. Maybe it’s a fool say that, but when me know facts me can say facts. My music will go on forever.”

24. “It take many a year, mon, and maybe some bloodshed must be, but righteousness someday prevail.”

25. “Me only have one ambition, y’know. I only have one thing I really like to see happen. I like to see mankind live together—black, white, Chinese, everyone—that’s all.”

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Review: Ace Was the Place That Marked Bob Weir’s Solo Debut

Bob Weir/Ace – 50th Anniversary Expanded Edition/Grateful Dead/Rhino/Warner Records. Ace, Bob Weir’s solo debut, was an auspicious event, especially given the fact that the various members of the Dead had yet to fully embrace the idea of taking individual outings beyond the boundaries of what was very much a communal combo. Jerry Garcia’s Garcia and Mickey Hart’s Rolling Thunder established the precedent, but in the case of Ace, the ties were still intact. All the offerings save one became staples of the Dead’s set list, and at least two of the songs — “One More Saturday Night” and “Playing in the Band” — had been previously released, the former as a stand-alone single to promote the band’s upcoming European tour, and the latter on the live Grateful Dead, which had been issued the previous year. “Mexicali Blues, another of the album’s stand-outs, would later surface on the Dead compilation, Skeletons from the Closet. The familiarity factor was further affirmed by the fact that “Greatest Story Ever Told” and “Playing in the Band” could first be found on Hart’s Rolling Thunder album.
American Songwriter

Paul Weller to Release Book About His Songwriting

The Jam’s Paul Weller is exploring his life through the art of the written word. Through Magic: A Journal of Song, the English singer/songwriter explores his songwriting career both as a member of English punk rock band the Jam and his 30-year career as a solo artist. The book offers more than 100 lyrics selected by the singer, and is accompanied by “a personal commentary that encompasses Weller’s entire musical life.”
Ultimate Classic Rock

Kirk Hammett’s Childhood: Metallica Guitarist’s First 72 Seasons

Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members:
OAKLAND, CA
American Songwriter

Iggy Pop Reveals His Favorite ‘Raw Power’ Track

Looking back at The Stooges’ landmark album, Raw Power, nearly 50 years since its release, Iggy Pop revealed that his favorite track from the album was always “Shake Appeal.”. Released in February 7, 1973, Raw Power exploded with the bashing proto-punk of “Search and Destroy,” but it’s the...
American Songwriter

Here Are Two of Neil Young’s Favorite Songs by Johnny Cash and Ian & Sylvia

It’s the 1950s and early ’60s in Winnipeg, Canada, and Neil Young is already connecting to specific songs he found on the radio or some coin-operated jukebox. These early findings marked some of the first musical memories for Young. The singer shared two particular songs that left an imprint on him during this time in an interview with Conan O’Brien’s SiriusXM show Team Coco Radio.
Variety

Inspired by ‘Stranger Things,’ Daughtry and Lzzy Hale Team for Cover of Journey‘s ‘Separate Ways’

Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” from the 1983 album “Frontiers,” arrived 40 years ago and went on to peak at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. To commemorate its release, rock artists Daughtry and Lzzy Hale of Halestorm have teamed up for tribute single, which Chris Daughtry tells Variety was inspired by the show “Stranger Things.” “We wanted to do a classic cover and we had kicked around the idea of doing something that had this ’80s vibe,” he says. “There were a couple of songs we had in the mix.” One was Europe’s “The Final Countdown,” which Daughtry deemed...
msn.com

Most Valuable Vinyl Records Worth Money

Vinyl record culture has come back from near extinction to 41.72-million vinyl record sales in 2021. That's up 51.4 percent from 27.55 million in 2020 and the 16th consecutive year vinyl album sales grew. While that's a fraction of the world's estimated $16 billion recording-industry revenue (most from cheap digital...
Variety

Iron Maiden to Be Honored With Official Royal Mail Stamps

Britain’s Royal Mail has revealed images of 12 stamps being issued as a tribute to a seemingly unlikely but legendary British rock band: Iron Maiden, and their grisly illustrated mascot, Eddie the ‘Ead. See the images below. Such stamps have been issued in the past for the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Queen and Pink Floyd, but the long-running heavy metal band represents a relatively new frontier in the field. As snail mail declines in relevance, such stamp series represent an imaginative way for national postal services to generate revenue. The stamps are available in a wide series of packages, ranging from...
i95 ROCK

Elvis Costello Announces ‘The Songs of Bacharach and Costello’

Elvis Costello has announced the release of The Songs of Bacharach & Costello, which features music he created with legendary composer Burt Bacharach. Available on March 3, the collection includes highlights from the songwriters' decades-long partnership, which stretches back to 1995 when Costello penned "God Give Me Strength" for the movie Grace of My Heart. Communicating between Dublin and Los Angeles via fax, Costello and Bacharach workshopped the song together, which led them to write and record the 1998 album Painted From Memory.
DoYouRemember?

The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film

Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy