27 dogs rescued in Franklin County, Missouri
An animal sanctuary and rescue is asking for help after taking in more than two dozen mistreated dogs. They were found in deplorable conditions in Franklin County.
Eureka business loses more than $200,000 in scam
Employees at ColorArt, 101 Workman Road, in Eureka told police that someone fraudulently charged $221,713.78 to the company’s credit card while the business was in the process of taking over an online store it had purchased. Eureka Police are still investigating the incident and will report the information to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, Lt. Michael Werges said.
Kirkwood woman arrested in Eureka for alleged possession of drugs
Eureka Police recently arrested a 39-year-old Kirkwood woman on an outstanding warrant and for alleged possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The woman was arrested during a traffic stop, police reported. At about 10 p.m. Dec. 15, a police officer spotted the woman driving a white pickup north on Hwy....
Trooper slammed for evidence storage as trial opens in deadly Jefferson County DWI crash
HILLSBORO — The storage of two blood vials is poised to be a key piece of evidence in the trial of a Fenton man accused of driving drunk and killing a couple and their infant son. On Friday, the opening day of David Thurby’s DWI trial, a state trooper...
19-year-old homeless man from the Dixon area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court
A 19-year-old homeless man from the Dixon area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on three counts of burglary in the second degree. Court documents allege that on July 1st of last year, Hayden William Wolfe knowingly unlawfully entered a building at 200 East 4th Street in Dixon for the purpose of stealing and unlawfully entered a building at 204 East 4th Street, again for the purpose of stealing within. The documents also allege that Wolfe knowingly unlawfully entered Dixon Caring Center on December 14th for the purpose of stealing within. Wolfe entered not guilty pleas to the charges. Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on January 9th.
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903
In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
Gunshot fired into Hillsboro-area home while man slept inside
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shot fired at a home in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road in the Hillsboro area, where a man was sleeping at the time. The round entered the home through a window in his bedroom and traveled through an interior wall but did not strike him, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Bertha Gifford: Missouri’s first female serial killer
Bertha Gifford was a serial murderer who killed people in Missouri in the early 1900s. She is thought to have poisoned at least 17 people, some of whom were children, over a number of years.
Pipe burst damages building housing handful of businesses in Festus
(Festus) A handful of businesses located in the same building off East Main Street in Festus had to close recently due to a pipe burst. The pipe is expected to have burst sometime over the Christmas holiday weekend. The building houses 4 businesses which all had varying degrees of water...
Gasconade County Sheriff's Office seized 413 marijuana plants
Gasconade County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) reports that they and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG) seized approximately 413 marijuana plants during a drug investigation. Reports say during the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 3rd, the Owensville Fire Department responded to a residential fire at the 3400 block of...
Two cars stolen from Lucas Smith Chrysler
(Festus) The Festus Police Department is investigating a case of a break-in and vehicles stolen from Lucas Smith Chrysler Center in Festus early Friday morning. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says a call came in around 2 o’clock in the morning. Apparently, the suspects broke into the dealership to...
Victims identified in Pacific double homicide
Law enforcement has identified the victims of Wednesday's double shooting and is asking for the public's help in solving this homicide.
Search Continues For Missing Man - Aaron Duenke - Last Seen On Ice Chunk In River
WASHINGTON, MO. - The search for a missing rural Washington, MO. man has created considerable attention from where he was last seen on Dec. 27, 2022, cruising on a chunk of ice in the Missouri River near Washington. Aaron Duenke, 34, is the person reported missing and last seen in the river.
Fulton man killed in Highway 50 crash
A motorist from mid-Missouri’s Fulton has been killed in a head-on collision on Highway 50 in Osage County, east of Jefferson City. State troopers say 45-year-old Nicholas White crossed the center line Thursday morning on Highway 50 and struck a second vehicle head-on. The Patrol’s crash report says White was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger, 33-year-old Nikki Fox of Fulton, suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to University Hospital.
Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman reports that 34 offenders were sent to the Department of Corrections
Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman reports that 34 offenders were sent to the Department of Corrections after recent Circuit Court proceedings. Kara Yowell of Camdenton violated the terms and conditions of her parole for possession of a controlled substance. Judge John Beger sentenced Yowell to serve four years in the Department of Corrections. James Lawson of Lebanon failed to adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation for resisting arrest and was sentenced to four years of prison time. William Halter of Dixon violated his probation for domestic assault in the third degree. Judge Beger sent him as well to serve four years in the Department of Corrections. And, Bradley Southard of Mount Vernon violated the terms of his probation, and Judge Beger sentenced Southard to 7 years in the Department of Corrections. Steven Dillon of Eureka failed to adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation for possession of a controlled substance. Judge John Beger sentenced him to 4 years in the Department of Corrections. Earl Wieprecht the Third of St. Robert violated the terms of his probation for possession of a controlled substance. Judge Beger revoked his probation and sentenced Weprecht to serve 5 years in the D-O-C. James Wall of Dixon violated the terms of his probation for domestic assault in the third degree. Judge Bill Hickle sentenced Wall to 4 years in the Department of Corrections. And, Gary Chapman of Dixon did not adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation for the fraudulent use of a credit device. Judge Beger sentenced Chapman to 2 years in the Department of Corrections.
Community mourns victims killed in Pacific double homicide
A small town is reeling from a double shooting that left two people dead Wednesday night, stunned by the sudden violence.
Dodge Challengers stolen in latest auto dealership theft
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A dealership in Festus was broken into overnight, and two vehicles were stolen. Police say they received a call around 2 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle on Charlotte Drive. While investigating, officers were alerted to a possible theft at the Lucas-Smith Chrysler Center nearby. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a busted glass door to the showroom.
Franklin County woman sentenced for pandemic loan fraud
A Franklin County woman was sentenced Wednesday to two additional years in federal prison for committing pandemic loan fraud after previously pleading guilty in a six-figure embezzlement case.
Troopers Arrest Two On Warrants
Troopers report two arrests Wednesday afternoon in the area counties. In Linn County at about 1:30 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Tyler L Stanfield of Bevier on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance. He is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.
Cadet Woman Injured in Washington County Crash
(Cadet) A woman from Cadet was injured Wednesday night in a one vehicle accident in Washington County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash took place on Wicket Road, just east of ‘E’ Highway, between Cadet and Mineral Point, when a Chevy Equinox driven by 30-year-old Dustin Duncan of Cadet ran off the road and struck a tree.
