Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymoinfo.com
Pipe burst damages building housing handful of businesses in Festus
(Festus) A handful of businesses located in the same building off East Main Street in Festus had to close recently due to a pipe burst. The pipe is expected to have burst sometime over the Christmas holiday weekend. The building houses 4 businesses which all had varying degrees of water...
mymoinfo.com
Reverend Peter M. Soens – Service – 01/10/23 at 10 a.m.
Reverend Peter Soens of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 83. The funeral service will be Tuesday morning at 10 at the Memorial United Methodist Church in Farmington. Burial will be at the Hillview Memorial Gardens. Visitation for Peter Soens is Monday evening from 5 until 8 at the...
mymoinfo.com
Sterling Mauriece Dudley — Graveside Service 1/11/23 10:15 A.M.
Sterling Mauriece Dudley of Hillsboro passed away on January 1st, at the age of 89. A graveside service for Serling Dudley will be held Wednesday (1/11) morning at 10:15 in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
mymoinfo.com
Daniel Frank Martin – Service 1/9/23 1:30 p.m.
Daniel Frank Martin of Bonne Terre died Tuesday at the age of 76. His funeral service will be Monday at 1:30 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation is Monday at 11:30 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home.
mymoinfo.com
Dorothy “Dottie” Ann Thomas (nee Kehr) – Service 1/11/23 At 5 P.M.
Dorothy “Dottie” Ann Thomas (nee Kehr) of Cuba died Friday at the age of 60. The funeral service is Wednesday evening at 5 at Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation for Dorothy Ann Thomas is Wednesday afternoon from 3 until 5 at Hutson Funeral Home.
mymoinfo.com
North County’s Civey Signs With SEMO
(Bonne Terre) North County football player Andrew Civey knew last summer that he would play football at Southeast Missouri University, but he held his signing ceremony last week at the high school. Civey says he was always pretty locked in on the Redhawks…. At 6’5″ and 230 pounds Civey could...
mymoinfo.com
Two cars stolen from Lucas Smith Chrysler
(Festus) The Festus Police Department is investigating a case of a break-in and vehicles stolen from Lucas Smith Chrysler Center in Festus early Friday morning. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says a call came in around 2 o’clock in the morning. Apparently, the suspects broke into the dealership to...
mymoinfo.com
Ste. Genevieve Takes Down Fredericktown 73-45 On J98
(Fredericktown) The Ste. Genevieve Dragons rolled to a 73-45 win over Fredericktown Friday night on J98. Kaden Flye helped the Dragons to a 12-10 lead after the first quarter with four points and six rebounds…. Flye finished the game with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Ste. Gen outscored Fredericktown by...
Comments / 0