The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Related
waer.org
Rocky road test stares down Syracuse women’s basketball
Playing on the road has not been easy for Syracuse women's basketball. WAER's Luke Schwartz previews SU's chance to grab its first road ACC win this afternoon against Clemson. Seven letters, one word, and a team motto for the Orange. Georgia Woolley had only one thing on her mind when...
Syracuse forward Benny Williams out for Orange’s game at Virginia today
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse forward Benny Williams will not play in the Orange’s game against Virginia today, according to SU officials. Williams, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, is out with a non-Covid illness. He is at the John Paul Jones Arena, but did not warm up with the rest of the Syracuse players.
How to Watch Syracuse at #11 Virginia
Matchup: Syracuse (10-5, 3-1) at #11 Virginia (10-3, 2-2) Location: John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA) Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, January 7th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Broadcast Team: Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby Odds: Syracuse ...
Early mistakes doom Syracuse in gutsy near-comeback at Virginia (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Virginia loomed Saturday as a ripe opportunity. Syracuse traveled to the John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday with a chance to notch an impressive win in a difficult place to play. The Cavaliers were No. 18 in college basketball’s NET coming into the game. They were ranked No. 11 in the AP poll.
Syracuse Basketball: How the Orange upsets No. 11 Virginia on the road
Syracuse basketball (10-5 overall, 3-1 in the ACC) is back on the road, as the Orange gets ready to face a tough challenge in the number eleven team in the nation in the Virginia Cavaliers (10-3 overall, 2-2 in the ACC) on the ACC Network at 5 pm eastern time this Saturday. The Orange is coming off a close victory against the Louisville Cardinals, as the Orange picked up a 70-69 victory in Louisville.
Syracuse lost, but freshman Maliq Brown played well in homecoming game at Virginia: ‘It felt good’
Charlottesville, Va. ― With starting forward Benny Williams out with a stomach bug, Jim Boeheim had a decision to make prior to Syracuse’s game at Virginia on Saturday. Give the starting nod to Maliq Brown, a 6-foot-9 freshman, or John Bol Ajak, a 6-10 redshirt junior. It would be the first career start for either one.
ithaca.com
Cornell Wrestling Posts Second Top 10 Win In 48 Hours
The Cornell wrestling team earned its second win over a top 10 opponent away from home in a 48-hour span, topping No. 8 Virginia Tech 22-12 on Friday evening at the Moss Arts Center. The Big Red improved to 4-2 on the season after the comfortable team win. Two days...
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 6)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5.
Tom Hall, father of Fayetteville-Manlius lacrosse program, dies at 82: ‘He was a true leader’
Tom Hall was a pioneer for boys lacrosse at Fayetteville-Manlius and in Central New York. He built the foundation for a program that has stood for nearly six decades. The longtime Fayetteville-Manlius coach and educator died Friday morning, his son, Geoff Hall, said Saturday afternoon. He was 82. “It’s still...
localsyr.com
Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
cnycentral.com
How does this 2022-2023 CNY winter season so far compare to the past three seasons?
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As the saying "history repeats itself" so can the weather, specifically winter seasons here in central New York. If you've lived in Syracuse or upstate New York for a long time the past three winter seasons are likely still semi-fresh in your mind. As we discussed in our...
cnycentral.com
We have a few opportunities for some minor snowfall accumulation this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As a lot of us are aware of central New York is far below average with respect to snowfall so far this 2022-2023 winter season. While we do NOT foresee any MAJOR SNOWSTORM on the horizon, there will be a few chances for lighter snow this week. What...
Former SU trainer helped save Damar Hamlin’s life; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 6)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 40; Low: 33. Winter heat wave is just about over. See 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: FORMER SCHOOLHOUSE HAS BEEN PAINSTAKINGLY RESTORED:The brick building on Jordan Road near Skaneateles has seen a lot in its over 150 years. Built in 1871, it began as a replacement for the small wooden structure, the Mottville School, which was the first public school in the hamlet designated by the Commissioner of Education, according to a history written by Skaneateles town historian Helen Ionta in 1994. Sue Rossi and her son, Eric, have restored the building, which could be used as a home or as a business. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of James Peluso)
wrvo.org
Ryan McMahon on the Campbell Conversations
On this week's episode of the Campbell Conversations, Grant Reeher speaks with Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. The republican has held the post since 2018. Grant Reeher is Director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute and a professor of political science at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. He is also creator, host and program director of “The Campbell Conversations” on WRVO, a weekly regional public affairs program featuring extended in-depth interviews with regional and national writers, politicians, activists, public officials, and business professionals.
waer.org
A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation
Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
Major Change Coming for Two New York Colleges! Will UAlbany Be Impacted?
Two New York state colleges are already getting a jump on their New Year's resolutions. Both schools are going through changes after officially being recognized as universities, as opposed to colleges. It's a great time for both of these institutions, who join an elite group of state university centers here in New York.
Tiny House on Roof of Old Factory in Syracuse Gets New Stunning Makeover
The famous house on the roof in Syracuse, New York is getting a makeover. The former H.A. Moyer carriage factory was built in 1895. The owner of a trucking company, Yiorgos Kyriakopoulos, bought the building in 2012 to store his collection of antique cars and trucks. He was killed in a traffic accident in September 2017 while he was in Greece for his oldest brother's funeral.
urbancny.com
Syracuse PAL & Syracuse Police Department Launch 2nd Annual Black History Month Drawing Contest
Syracuse PAL & Syracuse Police Department is launching its 2nd annual Black History Month Drawing Contest starting February 1st 2023. The contest is for Middle School & High School students. Please scan the QR Code for rules and guideline for contest. There are a couple changes from last year; 1st we will not accept digital artwork this year.
