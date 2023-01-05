ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
waer.org

Rocky road test stares down Syracuse women’s basketball

Playing on the road has not been easy for Syracuse women's basketball. WAER's Luke Schwartz previews SU's chance to grab its first road ACC win this afternoon against Clemson. Seven letters, one word, and a team motto for the Orange. Georgia Woolley had only one thing on her mind when...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse at #11 Virginia

Matchup: Syracuse (10-5, 3-1) at #11 Virginia (10-3, 2-2) Location: John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA) Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, January 7th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Broadcast Team: Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby Odds: Syracuse ...
SYRACUSE, NY
FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: How the Orange upsets No. 11 Virginia on the road

Syracuse basketball (10-5 overall, 3-1 in the ACC) is back on the road, as the Orange gets ready to face a tough challenge in the number eleven team in the nation in the Virginia Cavaliers (10-3 overall, 2-2 in the ACC) on the ACC Network at 5 pm eastern time this Saturday. The Orange is coming off a close victory against the Louisville Cardinals, as the Orange picked up a 70-69 victory in Louisville.
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

Cornell Wrestling Posts Second Top 10 Win In 48 Hours

The Cornell wrestling team earned its second win over a top 10 opponent away from home in a 48-hour span, topping No. 8 Virginia Tech 22-12 on Friday evening at the Moss Arts Center. The Big Red improved to 4-2 on the season after the comfortable team win. Two days...
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Former SU trainer helped save Damar Hamlin’s life; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 6)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 40; Low: 33. Winter heat wave is just about over. See 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: FORMER SCHOOLHOUSE HAS BEEN PAINSTAKINGLY RESTORED:The brick building on Jordan Road near Skaneateles has seen a lot in its over 150 years. Built in 1871, it began as a replacement for the small wooden structure, the Mottville School, which was the first public school in the hamlet designated by the Commissioner of Education, according to a history written by Skaneateles town historian Helen Ionta in 1994. Sue Rossi and her son, Eric, have restored the building, which could be used as a home or as a business. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of James Peluso)
SKANEATELES, NY
wrvo.org

Ryan McMahon on the Campbell Conversations

On this week's episode of the Campbell Conversations, Grant Reeher speaks with Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. The republican has held the post since 2018. Grant Reeher is Director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute and a professor of political science at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. He is also creator, host and program director of “The Campbell Conversations” on WRVO, a weekly regional public affairs program featuring extended in-depth interviews with regional and national writers, politicians, activists, public officials, and business professionals.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
waer.org

A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation

Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Tiny House on Roof of Old Factory in Syracuse Gets New Stunning Makeover

The famous house on the roof in Syracuse, New York is getting a makeover. The former H.A. Moyer carriage factory was built in 1895. The owner of a trucking company, Yiorgos Kyriakopoulos, bought the building in 2012 to store his collection of antique cars and trucks. He was killed in a traffic accident in September 2017 while he was in Greece for his oldest brother's funeral.
SYRACUSE, NY

