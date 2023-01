TEMPE - On a day where Frankie Collins, Desmond Cambridge and DJ Horne would combine for 26 points on 8-for-27 shooting, most would expect to see an L next to Arizona State’s name in the box score. Jamiya Neal and Devan Cambridge would have none of it however, as the pair stepped up to each set career high point totals as Sun Devils, while Arizona State (14-3, 4-1 Pac-12) put the clamps on Washington (9-8, 1-5) to come out victorious on Sunday afternoon 73-65 in Tempe.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 9 HOURS AGO