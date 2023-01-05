Three years later, the Red Sox pony up for a young star. Is Rafael Devers the right choice? Or the only one left?

Warning: The following article contains strong language and allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault. The Los Angeles Dodgers' decision to release Trevor Bauer, announced Friday, is neither cruel and unusual nor reparations, though it is likely to be presented as one or the other. It is the context-specific consequence of his actions, hopefully the last — and not merely latest — public chapter of unknowable private anguish. It's the right thing, but it's not a good thing.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO