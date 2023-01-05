ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

Casting Call: Dollywood to Hold Auditions for Upcoming Park Season

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GbDyg_0k4akjSh00

Dollywood is approaching its upcoming season, so a call for entertainers is in order. The iconic theme park, à la Dolly Parton, is looking to cast singers, dancers, actors, and more to fill the spotlight. This isn’t your regular “9 to 5.”

As the season begins on March 11, Dollywood’s entertainment team is holding auditions for singers, dancers who sing, improvisational actors, costumed characters, and musicians who sing to fill roles within the park.

Auditions are scheduled to take place at the theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22. Auditions will also be held at the Chapman Cultural Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Saturday, Jan. 28.

A statement from Dollywood, detailing the audition process and requirements, reads, “Those auditioning should prepare a verse and chorus of two songs in their preferred style and should bring clearly marked sheet music in the correct key. For improvisational actors and costumed characters, one selection should be comedic in nature.”

A pianist will be provided during the auditions, however, those performing may accompany themselves on guitar or any other hand-held instrument. All auditionees should bring a resume and headshot. Callbacks for an additional movement or vocal demonstration will occur on the same day as the audition.

Performers must be at least 18 years old and available for the 2023 season. Positions include full-time roles, as well as seasonal opportunities over the summer and during Christmastime.

Those interested can register for the audition they choose to attend, HERE. Additional details and requirements can be found, HERE. Any additional questions can be directed to auditions@dollywood.com.

Award-winning and widely acclaimed, Dollywood is a leader in the amusement industry. The Dollywood franchise encompasses the 160-acre theme park, the 35-acre Dollywood’s Splash Country, as well as Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa. The latest addition, Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort, is currently under construction and scheduled for completion in 2023.

Photo by Rick Kern/FilmMagic

