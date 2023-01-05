Read full article on original website
Police arrest husband of missing DC real-estate executive for misleading investigation
COHASSET, Mass. — Police have arrested 46-year-old Brian Walshe, the husband of 39-year-old Ana Walshe for misleading the police's investigation, according to the Cohasset Police Department. Police are currently investigating Ana's disappearance while she was on her way to D.C. Walshe allegedly planned to catch a flight from Boston...
Centre Daily
18-month-old was bound to chair with tape by daycare worker, Virginia police say
A daycare worker accused of taping a child to a chair was arrested in Virginia, police said. The 42-year-old daycare provider at Little Oaks Montessori Academy in Herndon was seen taping an 18-month-old child to a chair on Dec. 8, according to a Jan. 5 news release from the Fairfax County Police Department.
NBC Washington
Calvert County Deputy Injured by Gunfire Welcomed Home From Hospital
The Calvert County deputy seriously hurt by gunfire during a chase last month was released from the hospital and welcomed home on Saturday. Deputy James Flynt was shot on Dec. 17th during an attempted traffic stop in the Yellow Bank area in Dunkirk. Two suspects fled the traffic stop, leading deputies on a chase down Route 4, according to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
californiaexaminer.net
DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars
DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars: After hearing rumors that a homeowner shot and killed a 13-year-old child for allegedly stealing into automobiles in the Fifth District, police in Washington, D.C. launched an investigation. Around 3:56 on Saturday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police, officers...
Woman wielding golf club arrested at Stafford McDonald’s
According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a McDonald's at 303 Town Center Boulevard for a report of a disturbance at the restaurant. Witnesses described a hostile woman wielding a golf club threatening staff and acting in a disorderly manner.
WTOP
Suspect arrested in 2019 DC murder case
D.C. police arrested a Prince George’s County, Maryland, man in connection to a 2019 murder of a 16-year-old in Southeast D.C. Bernard Eddy, 22, of Suitland, was charged with first degree murder while armed with an unlicensed firearm in the death of 16-year-old Steffen Brathwaite. On Sept. 10, 2019,...
police1.com
Photos: Md. troopers raise money, donate presents to kids after parents die in crash
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police troopers Matthew Hughes and Samuel Rogers were determined to make the holiday season a little brighter for three children who recently lost their parents. According to a Maryland State Police Facebook post, the two troopers raised nearly $5,000 in two weeks to...
52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52-year-old man suffered a blunt force trauma in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday morning and has died as a result. Shortly after 8:30 am, The US Secret Service Uniformed Division arrived at the 200 Block of 15th Street after being informed of an unconscious person. There, they discovered the victim suffering from blunt force trauma. The victim was pronounced at the scene. Michael Jones was identified as the victim. 41-Year-Old Daniel Simon was arrested on Wednesday by the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division and charged with second-degree murder. The post 52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Senior Alert: Missing Woodbridge woman found safe
A missing 82-year-old Woodbridge woman who prompted a Senior Alert has been found safe, according to authorties.
Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Police Searching For Vehicle
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a vehicle involved in the shooting of a man Thursday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 block of Croffut Place. Police arrived to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. The identity and current condition of the victim have not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you The post Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Police Searching For Vehicle appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Daycare worker arrested for taping 18-month-old to chair, Fairfax County police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 42-year-old woman was arrested in Fairfax County for allegedly assaulting a child in Herndon, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. On Thursday, Dec. 8, an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy reportedly saw Wesal Houd Abu Issa, 42, of Herndon, restrain...
Maryland Man Will Likely Die in Prison After Plea Deal for 1982 Cold Case Murder of Mother of 4 Whose Body Was Found in a Vacant Lot After Chilling 911 Call
A Maryland man was sentenced this week to likely die in prison for the cold case kidnapping, rape, and murder of a woman in March 1982. On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, Howard Jackson Bradberry Jr., 64, was sentenced to 25 years in state prison for the abduction, rape, and subsequent murder of 28-year-old mother Laney Lee McGadney.
fox5dc.com
Northeast DC homeowner shoots, kills 13-year-old after claiming he was breaking into cars
WASHINGTON - A 13-year-old is dead after being shot by a homeowner who claimed the boy was breaking into vehicles in a Northeast D.C. neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 3:56 a.m. in the 1000 block of Quincy Street, not...
Search for missing Cohasset mother heads south
COHASSET, Mass. — The search for a mother from Cohasset is headed south to Washington, D.C. According to Massachusetts State Police, twenty troopers from the MSP Special Emergency Response team, 3 K9 teams and the Stat Police Air Wing searched the area around Ana Walshe’s home on Saturday.
Trapped woman critically hurt after house fire in College Park
PRINCE GEOREGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Rescuers said they had to pull a woman from a burning home in College Park Saturday. Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said the fire in the 9700 block of Wichita Ave. started around 1:50 p.m. Crews got there, quickly found the woman inside the house, and got […]
WJLA
Overnight DC fire leaves 11 children, 4 adults without home, officials say
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — Several families are without a home after a fire broke out in a rowhome overnight Sunday. According to D.C. Fire and EMS, the blaze broke out near the 700 block of Princeton Place, Northwest around 3 a.m. The incident displaced 11 children and four adults, officials...
'She was the life of the party' | Community fundraising for 3-year-old killed, siblings injured in house shooting
DUMFRIES, Va. — A northern Virginia family is trying to pick up the pieces, after unthinkable tragedy. Prince William County Police say Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, 20, shot five minors Wednesday in the 17900 block of Milroy Court, including his 17-year-old girlfriend. Investigators say a fight broke out between the couple, escalating until shots were fired.
Two arrested after person selling motorcycle carjacked in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man and a boy who are accused of stealing a motorcycle from someone who listed it for sale on social media. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the theft happened in the 400 block of West Side Dr. in Gaithersburg around 6:50 p.m. Officers […]
37-year-old man charged with murder in deadly Capitol Heights shooting, police say
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A 37-year-old D.C. man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in Capitol Heights, Maryland in December. Police have charged Michael Malachi Ford of Washington, D.C. with fatally shooting 65-year-old Leon Steadman, also of Washington, D.C. On December 6, 2022, around...
One Injured In Midday Shooting At Woodbridge Home, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
Police in Prince William County have been called in to investigate a reported shooting in Woodbridge that left at least one with an injury.Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, a spokesperson from the Prince William County Police Department issued an alert advising that the agency has been ca…
