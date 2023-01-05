ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

LIHEAP crisis component utility assistance program for Louisville residents begins Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The crisis component of Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for people in Louisville begins on Monday. Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services will accept appointments starting Monday. The program helps income-eligible households in Jefferson County with home heating costs from Jan. 9 to March 31, or until funds are gone.
Help for those in crisis needing utility assistance

Louisville program to start providing utility help to residents

Minority business owners graduate from year-long Louisville program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thursday night, several minority business owners in Louisville were celebrated as they graduated from a program focused on helping them succeed. AMPED, a local organization that provides a free music program for kids and a technology training program for adults, hosts a year-long program called The Russell Technology Business Incubator (RTBI).
LIHEAP crisis component to provide utility assistance for eligible Louisville Metro residents

Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is monitoring a new strain of omicron taking over in the United States. However, questions remain on when omicron sub-variant: XBB.1.5. will reach Kentucky and how dangerous it is compared to previous variants. ”We don’t know a lot about it, other than it is even...
Louisville's Hosparus Health offering free grief counseling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hosparus Health is providing free counseling for those affected by gun violence. On Wednesday, they offered support group sessions for people who are dealing with grief as they enter the new year. "We don't talk about death very well in our culture," Grief Counselor Jeff Meyer...
Allied Universal in Louisville seeking to hire at least 200 employees

Louisville, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nationwide security provider is hosting a two-day job fair in Louisville. Allied Universal is one of the nation's largest security and facility services companies. On Thursday, Jan. 6, and Friday, Jan. 7, the company is hosting a job fair. "It's a great opportunity, if you...
All LG&E business offices set to close by the end of 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Due to a decline in walk-in transactions and an increase in customers using self-service channels, officials with LG&E decided to close the 26 business offices across the state. Office closings are expected to happen in phases, and all offices are expected to close no later than...
Warehouse significantly damaged in California neighborhood fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A warehouse was significantly damaged in a fire that broke out Saturday night in the California neighborhood. Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper said at 10:17 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a commercial structure fire in the 800 block of South 26th Street. Crews arrived in three...
Fire damages warehouse in west Louisville

Mother of 2 latest life lost to gun violence in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have died from gun violence just days into 2023. 43-year-old Sherry Allen, a mother of two daughters, was shot and killed Tuesday morning on West Kentucky street. 43-year-old Jeremiah Buckner, a founding member of "Linkin' bridge" was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on Village...
'Help us help Louisville': City sees deadly start to 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new year is off to a violent start in Louisville after six homicides in less than a week. The deadly shooting are happening all across the city -- in areas like the Algonquin neighborhood, Shelby Park, the Highlands, the Parkland neighborhood, the Southwest area and downtown Louisville.
JCPS: Seneca High School student brought gun to school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Seneca High School student brought a gun to school on Friday. The high school's principal Michael Guy sent a letter to families addressing the situation. "This morning, a student reported seeing another student with a gun in their backpack. Immediately, we increased our security level and contacted JCPS Police and LMPD. During the investigation, a gun was found," a portion of the letter read.
