wdrb.com
LIHEAP crisis component utility assistance program for Louisville residents begins Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The crisis component of Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for people in Louisville begins on Monday. Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services will accept appointments starting Monday. The program helps income-eligible households in Jefferson County with home heating costs from Jan. 9 to March 31, or until funds are gone.
spectrumnews1.com
Volunteers of America starts new project to study recovery program impact
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Volunteers of America (VOA) is expanding to reach more Kentucky women and offer them assistance. According to a press release, VOA and Human have partnered together to start Project Strong, which will "measure the social and financial value of Freedom House's outcomes." "We will share this...
Minority business owners graduate from year-long Louisville program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thursday night, several minority business owners in Louisville were celebrated as they graduated from a program focused on helping them succeed. AMPED, a local organization that provides a free music program for kids and a technology training program for adults, hosts a year-long program called The Russell Technology Business Incubator (RTBI).
Wave 3
WKYT 27
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is monitoring a new strain of omicron taking over in the United States. However, questions remain on when omicron sub-variant: XBB.1.5. will reach Kentucky and how dangerous it is compared to previous variants. ”We don’t know a lot about it, other than it is even...
Louisville's Hosparus Health offering free grief counseling
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hosparus Health is providing free counseling for those affected by gun violence. On Wednesday, they offered support group sessions for people who are dealing with grief as they enter the new year. "We don't talk about death very well in our culture," Grief Counselor Jeff Meyer...
wdrb.com
Allied Universal in Louisville seeking to hire at least 200 employees
Louisville, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nationwide security provider is hosting a two-day job fair in Louisville. Allied Universal is one of the nation's largest security and facility services companies. On Thursday, Jan. 6, and Friday, Jan. 7, the company is hosting a job fair. "It's a great opportunity, if you...
wymt.com
All LG&E business offices set to close by the end of 2024
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Due to a decline in walk-in transactions and an increase in customers using self-service channels, officials with LG&E decided to close the 26 business offices across the state. Office closings are expected to happen in phases, and all offices are expected to close no later than...
Eight families displaced after fire at Louisville apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fire broke out at a PRP apartment complex Sunday morning. According to the property manager of River Pointe Apartments, eight families were displaced in this fire but no one was hurt. They say the families were offered new units in the same complex. Five families...
Wave 3
Warehouse significantly damaged in California neighborhood fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A warehouse was significantly damaged in a fire that broke out Saturday night in the California neighborhood. Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper said at 10:17 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a commercial structure fire in the 800 block of South 26th Street. Crews arrived in three...
Louisville animal shelter loses no-kill status
More than 7,000 animals entered the shelter in 2021, and officials took in nearly 6,300 cats and dogs in the first 10 months of 2022, according to a city report.
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Animal Services now euthanizing animals due to overcrowding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) has begun euthanizing animals due to lack of space. Teeya Barnes, a spokeswoman for the agency, confirmed the news to WDRB by phone Friday morning. LMAS has been stepping up adoption efforts in recent months after revealing that its "no-kill" status...
wdrb.com
Fire damages warehouse in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire caused major damage to a warehouse in the California neighborhood late Saturday night. Bobby Copper with the Louisville Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 800 block of South 26th Street at around 10:15 p.m. It took 40 firefighters around 30 minutes to...
'Experience has been bittersweet': West Louisville family pushes through grief to open first restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was the vision co-business owners and siblings Desi and Kam Hampton had worked on for years to see come to fruition: The grand opening of their restaurant in west Louisville, InKredible's Burgers and Shakes. "This community has so much potential, all it needs is for...
WLKY.com
Mother of 2 latest life lost to gun violence in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have died from gun violence just days into 2023. 43-year-old Sherry Allen, a mother of two daughters, was shot and killed Tuesday morning on West Kentucky street. 43-year-old Jeremiah Buckner, a founding member of "Linkin' bridge" was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on Village...
'Help us help Louisville': City sees deadly start to 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new year is off to a violent start in Louisville after six homicides in less than a week. The deadly shooting are happening all across the city -- in areas like the Algonquin neighborhood, Shelby Park, the Highlands, the Parkland neighborhood, the Southwest area and downtown Louisville.
JCPS: Seneca High School student brought gun to school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Seneca High School student brought a gun to school on Friday. The high school's principal Michael Guy sent a letter to families addressing the situation. "This morning, a student reported seeing another student with a gun in their backpack. Immediately, we increased our security level and contacted JCPS Police and LMPD. During the investigation, a gun was found," a portion of the letter read.
Louisville organizations to host event to recognize those who died of gun violence in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) and the Louisville chapter of Moms Demand Action are teaming up host the fifth annual “Night of Remembrance." A spokesperson with OSHN says this event is an "interfaith prayer event that will give a solemn recognition to...
