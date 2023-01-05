Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NFL Star in ICU After Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersPensacola, FL
Sherriff Says 13-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing Months After She Vanished. Her Family Says He Is LyingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPensacola, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bridging the Racial Divide: Overcoming the Challenges of an Interracial MarriageDwayne PiergiovanniPensacola, FL
Related
thepulsepensacola.com
Medical Center Clinic Is Pleased To Announce Dakotah James as Customer Relations Representative
Medical Center Clinic is pleased to announce Dakotah James as the customer relations representative for the Quality Assurance Department. As a customer relations representative, Dakotah will continue to advocate for patients by developing and executing solutions that meet our patients’ needs while maintaining our purpose: to be the premier provider of compassionate, quality health care.
thepulsepensacola.com
Celebrate “Lunar New Year” During January’s Gallery Night!
Featuring 60 Local Artists, Performers, and Lanterns Lining The Street. On Friday, January 20th, from 5–9 pm, Gallery Night Pensacola’s theme is “Lunar New Year!” Join us and share in the festivities by celebrating the ‘Year of the Rabbit!’. Gallery Night is an all-ages, community,...
‘It was intense’: Divers describe shark encounter off Pensacola coast
A man who had a close encounter with a shark and his friends who rushed to help him say they're thankful no one was hurt.
200 new jobs coming to Eastern Shore as new restaurants prepare to open
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – As we first reported last year, two new restaurants are opening soon on the Eastern Shore. Contractors are hard at work this week, upgrading the bar, removing old flooring and expanding the kitchen getting the space ready for the opening of the new Ed’s Seafood Shed in March. “Ed’s 2.0 […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Baptist Hospital’s Behavioral Health Unit Child and Adolescent Wing to be Named in Honor of Joel and Wendy Smith
The Baptist Health Care Foundation will name the child and adolescent wing in the Behavioral Health Unit at the new Baptist Hospital campus in honor of Joel and Wendy Smith’s recent transformational gift. For the Smiths, helping children is their life’s greatest passion. When they learned that Baptist was building a new state-of-the-art building, they knew they wanted to learn more and give back in a meaningful way that will help children in need.
A Florida Man Won $15M From A Convenience Store Scratch-Off & Here's How Much He Takes Home
A 50-year-old Florida man named Bryan Allen just made one of the best $30 investments of his life. He purchased a scratch-off and won the top prize the ticket has to offer at $15 million. He went to a Cumberland Farms convenience store located at 405 East Nine Mile Road...
thepulsepensacola.com
New Santa Rosa County Courthouse Open Tuesday, January 17
I want to share to the whole world how Dr Kachi the Great of all the Spell Caster, that helped me reunite my marriage back, my Ex Husband broke up with me 3months ago, I have been trying to get him back ever since then, i was worried and so confused because i love him so much. I was really going too much depressed, he left me with my kids and just ignored me constantly. I have begged him for forgiveness through text messages for him to come back home and the kids crying and miss their dad but he wont reply, I wanted him back desperately. we were in a very good couple and yet he just ignores me and get on with his life just like that, so i was looking for help after reading a post of Dr Kachi on the internet when i saw a lady name SHARRON testified that Dr Kachi cast a Pure love spell to stop divorce. and i also met with other, it was about how he brought back her Ex lover in less than 24 hours at the end of her testimony she dropped his email, I contacted Dr Kachi via email and explained my problem to Dr Kachi and he told me what went wrong with my husband and how it happen, that he will restored my marriage back, and to my greatest surprise my Ex husband came back to me, and he apologized for his mistake, and for the pain he caused me and my children. Then from that day our marriage is now stronger than how it was before, Dr Kachi you’re a real spell caster, you can also get your Ex back and live with him happily: Contact Email drkachispellcast@gmail. com his Text Number and Call: +1 (209) 893-8075.
thepulsepensacola.com
New 4-Way Stops, Crosswalks Installed at Two Langley Avenue Intersections
The City of Pensacola has installed two new 4-way stops and crosswalks at the following intersections:. Drivers should use caution in the area as crews continue to complete some final work at the intersections in the coming weeks. Drivers must now approach both intersections as 4-way stops. Along with becoming...
WEAR
Report: Fort Walton Beach woman exploits elderly, spends over $1,000 on fast food
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Fort Walton Beach woman was arrested Tuesday for exploiting an elderly person after an arrest report states she stole thousands of dollars from the victim to use for her personal expenditures, including $1,000 in fast food purchases. Jessica Manios, 30, took control of an elderly...
Florida woman arrested, accused of stealing over $12K from disabled person’s Social Security funds
Florida Attorney General Ashely Moody said a Florida woman was arrested after allegedly stealing over $12,000 from a disabled person while serving as her guardian.
Mobile firefighter with head tattoo terminated, Captains disciplined after defending her
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kay’Ana Adams wears her tattoos with pride, as she used to wear her Mobile Fire-Rescue uniform with pride, until she was fired over a tattoo on the back of her head. Adams worked at the Mobile Fire Department Maryvale station on Dauphin Island Parkway for nine months until new ink on […]
Florida Man Crushes It, Winning $15 Million On $30 Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Bryan Allen, 50, of Pensacola, claimed a $15 million top prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $13,200,000.00.
North Alabama man arrested for ‘dark web fraud scheme’ in Florida
An Arab man was arrested in Florida last week in connection to what officials are calling a "dark web fraud scheme."
getthecoast.com
Preliminary construction for Brooks Bridge Replacement Project starts this month, major construction in Spring 2023
The Brooks Bridge Replacement Project is set to begin this Spring, with preliminary construction activities starting this month. The project, which is being led by the Florida Department of Transportation, aims to replace the current four-lane bridge with a new six-lane structure across Santa Rosa Sound. According to Kohen Johns...
thepulsepensacola.com
UWF Names Gary Liguori As Next Provost
University of West Florida President Martha D. Saunders announced the appointment of Dr. Gary Liguori as provost and senior vice president, effective Jan. 23, 2023. In his role as provost, Liguori will function as the institution’s chief academic officer. The selection follows an extensive interview process with open meetings and included input from University leadership and the University community.
Florida Woman Wins $1 Million On Scratch-Off After Stopping At Publix
The Florida Lottery announced that Laura Purdy, 62, of Gulf Breeze, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Purdy purchased her winning
Gulf Shores Police investigate possible organized crime connection to jewelry store burglary
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — It had just struck midnight and 2023 had just begun for residents in Gulf Shores, many of whom were enjoying the nearby fireworks, when someone heard and saw something on East 20th Avenue. Gulf Shores Police Department, Detective Carl Wittstruck, said the eye witnesses helped their team. “We received a […]
Alabama man who went missing in boating accident found dead in Florida river, police say
The body of an Alabama man who went missing late last month was recovered in a Florida river, police confirmed. Alvie Lee Anderson, 79, of Elba, Alabama, has been identified as the body found Wednesday in the Yellow River in Okaloosa County, Florida. Anderson went missing Friday, December 30 during...
WEAR
3 persons of interest wanted by police in Milton homicide
MILTON, Fla. -- Police are trying to locate three persons of interest in a homicide in Milton earlier this week. Milton Police said Friday they're trying to locate:. The body of 31-year-old Johnny Gene Davis was found shot dead Sunday afternoon in a storage building behind a home in the 6400 block of Sellers Drive. Police believe he died Saturday or early Sunday.
Milton man loses daughter, grandson in apartment fire
A local man is grieving after he lost his daughter and grandson to a fire in Jacksonville.
Comments / 0