Pensacola, FL

thepulsepensacola.com

Medical Center Clinic Is Pleased To Announce Dakotah James as Customer Relations Representative

Medical Center Clinic is pleased to announce Dakotah James as the customer relations representative for the Quality Assurance Department. As a customer relations representative, Dakotah will continue to advocate for patients by developing and executing solutions that meet our patients’ needs while maintaining our purpose: to be the premier provider of compassionate, quality health care.
PENSACOLA, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Celebrate “Lunar New Year” During January’s Gallery Night!

Featuring 60 Local Artists, Performers, and Lanterns Lining The Street. On Friday, January 20th, from 5–9 pm, Gallery Night Pensacola’s theme is “Lunar New Year!” Join us and share in the festivities by celebrating the ‘Year of the Rabbit!’. Gallery Night is an all-ages, community,...
PENSACOLA, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Baptist Hospital’s Behavioral Health Unit Child and Adolescent Wing to be Named in Honor of Joel and Wendy Smith

The Baptist Health Care Foundation will name the child and adolescent wing in the Behavioral Health Unit at the new Baptist Hospital campus in honor of Joel and Wendy Smith’s recent transformational gift. For the Smiths, helping children is their life’s greatest passion. When they learned that Baptist was building a new state-of-the-art building, they knew they wanted to learn more and give back in a meaningful way that will help children in need.
thepulsepensacola.com

New Santa Rosa County Courthouse Open Tuesday, January 17

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

New 4-Way Stops, Crosswalks Installed at Two Langley Avenue Intersections

The City of Pensacola has installed two new 4-way stops and crosswalks at the following intersections:. Drivers should use caution in the area as crews continue to complete some final work at the intersections in the coming weeks. Drivers must now approach both intersections as 4-way stops. Along with becoming...
PENSACOLA, FL
getthecoast.com

Preliminary construction for Brooks Bridge Replacement Project starts this month, major construction in Spring 2023

The Brooks Bridge Replacement Project is set to begin this Spring, with preliminary construction activities starting this month. The project, which is being led by the Florida Department of Transportation, aims to replace the current four-lane bridge with a new six-lane structure across Santa Rosa Sound. According to Kohen Johns...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

UWF Names Gary Liguori As Next Provost

University of West Florida President Martha D. Saunders announced the appointment of Dr. Gary Liguori as provost and senior vice president, effective Jan. 23, 2023. In his role as provost, Liguori will function as the institution’s chief academic officer. The selection follows an extensive interview process with open meetings and included input from University leadership and the University community.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

3 persons of interest wanted by police in Milton homicide

MILTON, Fla. -- Police are trying to locate three persons of interest in a homicide in Milton earlier this week. Milton Police said Friday they're trying to locate:. The body of 31-year-old Johnny Gene Davis was found shot dead Sunday afternoon in a storage building behind a home in the 6400 block of Sellers Drive. Police believe he died Saturday or early Sunday.
MILTON, FL

