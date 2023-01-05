Read full article on original website
Related
Forsyth County Blotter: Pregnant woman assaulted, hit and run arrest
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On December 16, a deputy responded to 910 Deerfield Crossing Drive Apartment about a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Dispatch told the deputy that a female said she argued with her boyfriend, and he threatened to kill her and left the apartment.
Man found with stolen car shot, killed by officers inside Athens shed, GBI says
ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting that left one man dead inside a shed in Athens. GBI agents say Athens-Clarke County officers spotted a stolen car in the driveway of a home off Smokey Road at 11:45 p.m. Friday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
fox5atlanta.com
Man dead in shootout with Athens-Clarke County police
ATHENS, Ga. - A man died late Friday night after exchanging gunfire with police in Athens. On Jan. 6 around 11:45 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD) says two officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of Smokey Road. The officers said they were approached by...
Father, 18-year-old daughter arrested in drug bust, Georgia officers say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Police arrested a father and daughter Thursday night after officers found drugs in their possession. Floyd County police said the Rome-Floyd Drug Task Force performed a drug bust Thursday in Rome. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It is unclear what...
accesswdun.com
Clermont man arrested in child molestation case
The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested a Clermont man Wednesday morning following accusations that he sexually abused a girl under the age of 16. According to a press release from the agency, Joshua Donald Schandera, 38, was charged with child molestation and sexual battery with a child under the age of 16. He was arrested in the 5000 block of Ransom Free Road.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Athens-Clarke County police officials say an individual died after exchanging gunfire with police officers late Friday evening. According to Athens-Clarke County police officials, officers were investigating a stolen vehicle on the 5000 block of Smokey Road around 11:45 p.m....
Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
‘I don’t think it’s fair:’ Woman claims shooting of man having medical episode was self-defense
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Two Gwinnett County men are facing criminal charges because police say they went too far after a stranger tried to get into their home. The men claimed they were acting in self-defense when they beat up and shot the man they believed was trying to break into their home.
From feces-filled floors to multiple stabbings, Clayton County Jail inmate fearful over alleged conditions
JONESBORO, Ga. — Sleeping on feces and urine-filled floors, living without heat, and witnessing violence --- those are some of the allegations surfacing about the Clayton County Jail. The girlfriend of a current inmate reached out to 11Alive with concerns about his safety. The inmate's girlfriend sent 11Alive a...
weisradio.com
Northwest Georgia Mother Arrested for Leaving Small Child in Car while Gambling on Christmas Day / Not the First Time…
A Georgia mother is facing charges after she allegedly left her young child in the car on Christmas Day – while she gambled. Deputies say this isn’t the first time that it’s happened. Mishaela Rayls, age 32 of Rome, was arrested on December 25th at a Food...
Man with ‘mental condition’ shot, chased from home he thought was his, Snellville police say
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Two men are in custody in Gwinnett County after police say they chased and shot a man in a Snellville neighborhood. Officers say they were called to reports of a burglary just before 9 a.m. on Lake Commons Court. While they were responding, they found a...
Biker who tried to get away from GSP identified after he posted video of chase to TikTok, YouTube
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department has issued arrest warrants for a Riverdale motorcyclist after officers said he eluded police during a chase and then posted his exploits on social media. The Georgia State Patrol had begun chasing the biker through Clayton and Henry counties, but...
weisradio.com
Vehicle Sought in Connection with Fatal Rome Crash Identified
Floyd County Police continue to investigate a fatal wreck that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Martha Berry Highway at Selman Road. The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. when a southbound Nissan Altima, driven by 37-year-old Hilda Santizo-Perez of Rome, was struck by an unknown vehicle causing it to careen into Nissan Pathfinder, driven by 34-year-old Charcia Baldwin of Rydal, that was traveling north.
Cherokee couple charged after kicking 85-year-old mother out days before Christmas, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County couple is facing elder abuse charges after they allegedly threatened and kicked an 85-year-old woman out of their home. According to police reports, Lila Harris was living with her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Michael Schmeck, on Arbor Hill Road in Cherokee County.
Polk Jail Report – Friday, January 6, 2023
Officials from the Polk County Jail provides arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, January 6, 2023 report below. The post Polk Jail Report – Friday, January 6, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
accesswdun.com
Four hospitalized in multi-car Lumpkin Co. crash
Charges are pending against the driver responsible for a three-vehicle crash in Lumpkin County that hospitalized four people on Friday. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Dahlonega resident Jennifer Boyett, 37, was the at-fault driver in the accident, which happened on Long Branch Road. Boyett's SUV was southbound when...
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: With 6 loaded guns in Publix, man may not be convicted as felon
JAN. 6, 2023 | Did you hear about the story published recently of a guy found to be carrying six loaded guns in a restroom at a Publix in downtown Atlanta? The story was in The New York Times on January 3. This person had four handguns in his jacket...
fox5atlanta.com
Community mourns death of longtime north Georgia fire chief
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the recent death of the beloved Chatsworth Fire Department Chief. Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain announced on Facebook that Chatsworth Chief Michael "Moe" Baxter died. He joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and assumed the role of...
Police looking to identify man who left kittens outside Georgia Dunkin’ Donuts
HIRAM, Ga. — Hiram police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say left kittens outside a donut shop. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On New Year’s Eve, police say a man left a pet carrier with four kittens...
smokesignalsnews.com
79 Arrests reported during December
There was no respite for the police departments during December as the number of reported arrests surged to 79. Pickens Sheriff’s Office accounted for 57 arrests, Jasper Police Department had 11, Georgia State Patrol at Jasper netted five, while Dawson and Gilmer counties each had one. The Cherokee Multiagency Narcotics Squad made four arrests the evening of December 14:
Comments / 1