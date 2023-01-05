JetBlue ranked among the safest low-cost airlines for 2023

The ranking is based on crash records, audits, fleet age, and more.

In this 2019 file photo, a JetBlue flight flies in to Salt Lake City International Airport. Rick Bowmer / AP, File

Travelers on JetBlue enjoy a safe as well as low-cost ride, according to AirlineRatings.com.

JetBlue was recently named among the 20 safest low-cost airlines for 2023 by AirlineRatings.com, an airline safety and product review website which monitors 385 airlines.

JetBlue is Logan Airport’s largest carrier.

AirlineRatings.com annually names the safest airlines, using factors such as incident records over the past two years, crash records over the last five years, results of audits conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organization, EU banned lists, and fleet age.

The top 20 safest low-cost airlines for 2023, in alphabetical order, are: Air Arabia, AirAsia Group, Allegiant, Air Baltic, easyjet, FlyDubai, Frontier, Jetstar Group, Jetblue, Indigo, Ryanair, Scoot, Southwest, Spicejet, Spirit, Vueling, Vietjet, Volaris, Westjet, and Wizz.

The site said it increased its ranking of safest low-cost airlines this year from 10 to 20 airlines in response to industry and public requests. JetBlue also made the list last year.

The site also released a list of the 20 safest airlines for 2023 and Australia-based Qantas ranked No. 1.

Five United States airlines also made the list: Alaska Airlines ranked the highest at No. 8; Hawaiian Airlines ranked No. 12; United Airlines ranked No. 14; American Airlines ranked No. 19; and Delta Air Lines ranked No. 20.