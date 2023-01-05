ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston

JetBlue ranked among the safest low-cost airlines for 2023

By Kristi Palma
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

The ranking is based on crash records, audits, fleet age, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lTRgl_0k4ajt4w00
In this 2019 file photo, a JetBlue flight flies in to Salt Lake City International Airport. Rick Bowmer / AP, File
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSpKX_0k4ajt4w00

Travelers on JetBlue enjoy a safe as well as low-cost ride, according to AirlineRatings.com.

JetBlue was recently named among the 20 safest low-cost airlines for 2023 by AirlineRatings.com, an airline safety and product review website which monitors 385 airlines.

JetBlue is Logan Airport’s largest carrier.

AirlineRatings.com annually names the safest airlines, using factors such as incident records over the past two years, crash records over the last five years, results of audits conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organization, EU banned lists, and fleet age.

The top 20 safest low-cost airlines for 2023, in alphabetical order, are: Air Arabia, AirAsia Group, Allegiant, Air Baltic, easyjet, FlyDubai, Frontier, Jetstar Group, Jetblue, Indigo, Ryanair, Scoot, Southwest, Spicejet, Spirit, Vueling, Vietjet, Volaris, Westjet, and Wizz.

The site said it increased its ranking of safest low-cost airlines this year from 10 to 20 airlines in response to industry and public requests. JetBlue also made the list last year.

The site also released a list of the 20 safest airlines for 2023 and Australia-based Qantas ranked No. 1.

Five United States airlines also made the list: Alaska Airlines ranked the highest at No. 8; Hawaiian Airlines ranked No. 12; United Airlines ranked No. 14; American Airlines ranked No. 19; and Delta Air Lines ranked No. 20.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman’s AirTag tracks suitcase at apartment complex and McDonald’s as United insists it’s safe in ‘wild’ messages

A woman has gone viral online after she documented her missing luggage’s wild adventure, from an apartment complex to a McDonald’s, after United Airlines lost her suitcase.On Thursday 28 December, Valerie Szybala arrived in Washington, DC after transferring flights in Chicago, Illinois through United Airlines. Upon landing, she was informed through the United app that her bag had been delayed. The app said her luggage would arrive in DC on Friday and gave her the option to have her belongings delivered.“I said OK, and that was a big mistake,” she told The Independent. “The third-party company that they contracted...
WASHINGTON, DC
Reuters

Tesla offers discount in Singapore on EVs in inventory

SINGAPORE, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) has begun offering discounts to electric vehicle buyers in Singapore who agree to purchase existing inventory of the Model 3 or Model Y, a company sales representative said on Monday.
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
63K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy