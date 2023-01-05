Read full article on original website
New committee created in ND to oversee opioid settlement funds
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Gov. Doug Burgum has signed an executive order to create an advisory committee to oversee funds received by North Dakota as part of 11 settlements with 13 opioid manufacturers and distributors for their roles in the opioid epidemic. The Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee is made...
ND’s new Native American lawmakers lay out priorities
BISMARCK, N.D. – There are more than two dozen new members of the North Dakota House as the legislative session takes shape and two newly elected Native American representatives hope to make their mark. The new members with Indigenous roots are Jayme Davis of Rollete, and Lisa Finley-Deville, who...
Minnesotans encouraged to test homes for radon in January
ST. PAUL, Minn. – January is Radon Action Month and state health officials are encouraging Minnesotans to test their homes for the odorless, colorless gas. According to the Department of Health’s Dan Tranter, Minnesota has some of the highest radon levels in the country. “Winter – not just...
Minn. DNR: Check ice thickness often
ST. PAUL, Minn. – With all the recent snow and rain in Minnesota, ice conditions could vary on lakes and rivers across the state. “It adds a lot of weight on top of the ice and so, if people are going out on a lake that’s covered in snow they need to remember that it’s not going to support as much bodyweight gear or equipment,” The DNR’s Nicole Biage said.
Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes
LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
