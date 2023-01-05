Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Wrigley seeking punishment for AG-related crimes
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Attorney General is seeking mandatory minimum sentences for certain gun-related crimes. The new legislation, introduced this week, would implement minimum penalties of at least three years for those who are in possession of a firearm while committing violent or drug trafficking crimes. The sentence would be five years for brandishing a firearm during those crimes, and seven years for firing the weapon. But some are concerned a change to the violent crime statute would be costly for the state.
As lawmakers push legal marijuana in Minnesota, Olmsted County sheriff raises concerns
As Democratic state lawmakers are looking to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota, one official in Olmsted County is raising concerns over the law's potential effect on road safety and other issues. Last week, DFL members of the Minnesota Legislature unveiled their proposed bill for legal adult-use recreational marijuana. Committee hearings...
Man sentenced to 30 years in Federal Prison for distributing drugs to North Dakota Native American Reservations
(KXNET) — A Detroit man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for a drug distribution enterprise that targeted Spirit Lake, Turtle Mountain, and Fort Berthold Native American Reservations. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, United States District Judge Daniel L. Hovland sentenced 32-year-old Darius Sledge, to serve 30 years in prison […]
valleynewslive.com
Ethics Commission proposes oversight of nearly 9,000 additional state employees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - About 9,000 state employees could soon find themselves under the jurisdiction of the North Dakota Ethics Commission. A new bill introduced Friday would expand the Ethics Commission’s oversight to include employees of the executive branch. As it stands, the Commission only has oversight of elected and appointed officials in the Legislative and Executive branches, legislative branch employees, members of the Governor’s Cabinet and members of the Ethics Commission.
coloradosun.com
2 handguns stolen outside Colorado Capitol from truck belonging to incoming GOP state representative
Two handguns were stolen overnight Thursday from a vehicle parked just outside of the Colorado Capitol belonging to a Republican who will be sworn into office Monday as a state representative. State Rep.-elect Ron Weinberg, of Loveland, said both guns were unloaded and secured with trigger locks, which prevent the...
These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND
STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
Guns, cash, and drugs seized in major Twin Cities police operation
An investigation into a suspect linked with drug trafficking in the Twin Cities led to the seizure of 31 guns, more than $80,000 in cash, and bags of drugs. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says its detectives, along with agents from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, conducted multiple search warrants Thursday, which resulted in the suspect's arrest.
740thefan.com
New committee created in ND to oversee opioid settlement funds
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Gov. Doug Burgum has signed an executive order to create an advisory committee to oversee funds received by North Dakota as part of 11 settlements with 13 opioid manufacturers and distributors for their roles in the opioid epidemic. The Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee is made...
kfgo.com
ND’s new Native American lawmakers lay out priorities
BISMARCK, N.D. – There are more than two dozen new members of the North Dakota House as the legislative session takes shape and two newly elected Native American representatives hope to make their mark. The new members with Indigenous roots are Jayme Davis of Rollete, and Lisa Finley-Deville, who...
Minnesota man who baited, illegally killed bear is banned from hunting
A Minnesota man who baited a bear with donuts and bird seed before killing it has been stripped of his hunting privileges in his sentencing hearing on Wednesday. Michael Thielen, 42, of Little Falls, previously agreed to an amended plea deal that will strip him of his hunting license in all but two states for three years.
N.D. National Guard soldiers honored for border mission
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Members of North Dakota’s National Guard were recognized for their year-long service in support of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) mission along the southwest border. Under the direction of the U.S. Northern Command and Joint Task Force North, the 957th Engineer Company’s mission was to assist the CBP by […]
North Dakota wants to save the least money in 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — New Year’s Resolutions are something that plenty of people hold themselves to… or at least, try to hold themselves to. Although many of us can plan to lose weight or seek therapy, the problem comes in actually following through on these goals. Finding time to implement a new hobby or routine […]
6 arrested after funeral for Mall of America shooting victim
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police have arrested six men following the funeral for a 19-year-old man who was shot at the Mall of America last month. Johntae Hudson’s funeral was held Friday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Officers at the service noticed a man with a handgun and another man wanted for a nonfatal shooting Dec. […]
DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization
This week DFL lawmakers rolled out the 243-page marijuana legalization bill they hope to pass in the current legislative term. The measure shares many similarities with legalization frameworks already in place in the 21 other states that have allowed recreational marijuana use since the first measures passed in Colorado and Washington more than a decade […] The post DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Frightful Number of Missing People in Minnesota, Iowa & South Dakota
Just one would be too many but the figures are heartwrenching. Each year there are approximately 600,000 people that go missing. With no target age from juveniles to seniors the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) is hard at work assisting law enforcement with technology, forensic services, and investigative support.
wdayradionow.com
Oregon man arrested in Jamestown for inappropriate relationship with minor
(Jamestown, ND) -- An Oregon man is behind bars in Stutsman County after flying to North Dakota to pursue and inappropriate relationship with a minor here. The Jamestown Police Department says 34-year-old Sean Michael Turner flew into Fargo on New Year's Eve, then rented a U-Haul and drove to Jamestown to meet the juvenile. The two had been sending nude photos back and forth for months, and it is alleged that Turner did have sex with the minor before being placed under arrest.
Isolated North Dakota County Is One Of The Least Populated In US
Wide open spaces. Somebody cue the Dixie Chicks. Oh, wait a minute. I mean the Chicks. Perfect song to write or read this article to. North Dakota does have a lot of wide open spaces but especially here in central and western North Dakota. Even Burleigh County has a lot...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Burgum working on recruiting people to move to North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's population is growing and so is its need for workers. The latest estimate for the Peace Garden State is just under 780-thousand. This week, Governor Doug Burgum noted that if every person on unemployment and every college graduate took up work in the state there would still be thousands of jobs to fill.
Simple ways to stay safe on North Dakota roads
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Traveling in North Dakota roads may not be as safe as you may think. In North Dakota motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of injury-related death. A Vision Zero North Dakota statistic shows that 94% of crashes can be attributed to a preventable human behavior. This is the case even […]
KFYR-TV
New registration period for North Dakota watercraft owners
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota watercraft owners should note that we’re now in the first year of a new three-year registration period. Over 70,000 watercraft were registered in North Dakota last year. After January 1, if you’re going to be actively using your boat, it must have a current registration displayed.
