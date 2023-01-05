ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

New Braunfels local named 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels woman and non-profit leader has been selected as the 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree. Susie Vybiral is the founder and CEO of Room Redux, an international non-profit organization focused on transforming the physical spaces to promote healing for children that have been physically and/or sexually abused.
These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022

H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
Researchers discover toxic process involving 'jumping genes'

Washington [US], January 8 (ANI): Scientists from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) on Sunday reported that an inflammatory trigger like one present during viral infections is elevated in Alzheimer's disease and progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare brain disorder. "We have identified...
Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?

The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
San Antonio's 25 most beautiful places

San Antonio is beautiful in many ways, but some places stand above the rest. Whether you want to soak in the natural beauty of South Texas, explore historic landmarks or grab a bite to eat in swanky surroundings, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the allure of the Alamo City.
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

