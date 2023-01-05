Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Celebrating a Century of Life: WWII and Korean War Veteran Tommy Green Turns 100Larry LeaseSan Antonio, TX
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom vintage San Antonio home in Alta Vista
The home is less than 10-minute drive from the Pearl.
New study names San Antonio top Texas city for green space, beating out Austin
While Houston and El Paso were close behind SA, Austin didn't even break the list's top 20.
San Antonio's iconic Joseph's Storehouse Baking returns with new cookbook
The original bakery closed in 2014.
Eyewitnesses record unknown object flying across the sky in San Antonio and Hondo
SAN ANTONIO — While driving her daughter to gymnastics practice on Wednesday evening, Kristen Allen spotted a strange object flying in the sky. She pulled out her phone to record it, capturing the object southbound along Bulverde Road in north San Antonio. The clip was taken just after 5 p.m. as the sun was setting.
This Spotify playlist is perfect for ‘90s San Antonio vibes
Alexa, play "La Charanga."
New arrival of critically endangered animal announced at San Antonio Zoo
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is kicking off the new year with a special birth announcement!. The zoo announced Friday that an adorable baby White-Cheeked Gibbon was born at the zoo. The cute new resident will be raised by mom and dad, much like their primate cousins,...
New Braunfels local named 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels woman and non-profit leader has been selected as the 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree. Susie Vybiral is the founder and CEO of Room Redux, an international non-profit organization focused on transforming the physical spaces to promote healing for children that have been physically and/or sexually abused.
KSAT 12
These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022
H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio and the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in San Antonio.
austinnews.net
Researchers discover toxic process involving 'jumping genes'
Washington [US], January 8 (ANI): Scientists from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) on Sunday reported that an inflammatory trigger like one present during viral infections is elevated in Alzheimer's disease and progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare brain disorder. "We have identified...
KSAT 12
Doctor weighs in on increase of respiratory tract viruses across San Antonio
San Antonio – A high number of flu cases are normal for this time of year in South Texas, but lately, doctors in San Antonio are treating and seeing more patients with RSV or COVID-19. “It’s because of the indoor activities instead of outdoor activities. It’s because…as compared to...
Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?
The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
KSAT 12
Rare animal captured in San Antonio after found clinging to man’s front porch, ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man found a rare, furry creature clinging to his front porch. After phoning Animal Care Services for help Friday morning, he found out the animal is actually illegal to own in city limits and South Texas. The creature was identified as a coati...
San Marcos to host Nuclear War Now's first U.S. metal festival
Metal music is alive deep in the heart of Texas.
San Antonio club owner Blayne Tucker, a tireless live-music champion, has died
Tucker owned St. Mary's Strip staple The Mix and helped secure $15 billion in relief funds for music venues during the pandemic.
austinnews.net
Study finds new trigger of brain inflammation in Alzheimer's disease
San Antonio [US], January 8 (ANI): Researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) discovered that an inflammatory trigger similar to that found in viral infections is higher in Alzheimer's disease and progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare brain illness. "We have identified...
Four new San Antonio spots to consider during National Pizza Week, Jan. 8-14
New to the SA pizza scene, spots like Via313 and Fiume are geared up to celebrate the weeklong food holiday.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's 25 most beautiful places
San Antonio is beautiful in many ways, but some places stand above the rest. Whether you want to soak in the natural beauty of South Texas, explore historic landmarks or grab a bite to eat in swanky surroundings, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the allure of the Alamo City.
Mocktails are done right at these 11 San Antonio bars
Dry January is made easy with cocktails.
San Antonio residents should expect higher food prices in 2023, according to the USDA
The good news is that the price hikes are unlikely to be as high as in 2022, according to federal data.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 0