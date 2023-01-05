Read full article on original website
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Pope denounces Iran death penalty following protests
ROME — (AP) — Pope Francis on Monday broke his silence on the nationwide protests convulsing Iran, denouncing the recourse to the death penalty there and seemingly legitimizing the rallies as demonstrations "demanding greater respect for the dignity of women." Francis made the comments in an annual speech...
WRAL
Kyiv dismisses Russia's claim hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers killed in Kramatorsk attack
CNN — Ukrainian officials on Sunday dismissed Moscow's claim that a large number of Kyiv's soldiers were killed in a Russian attack last week in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine. "This is nonsense," Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesman for Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, told CNN, in response to the Russian claim.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
msn.com
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed
Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
newsnationnow.com
Ex-Capitol police chief claims Pelosi chose ‘optics’ Jan. 6
(NewsNation) — Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund had a number of criticisms about outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the committee investigating the Jan.6 Capitol Riots, and former President Donald Trump in an interview with NewsNation’s Leland Vittert. Sund spoke to Vittert about his recently published book, “Courage...
WRAL
What is Orthodox Christmas, and why is it in the spotlight this year?
CNN — For much of the Western world, Christmas is celebrated on December 25, according to the Gregorian calendar. Yet in a distinction that dates back centuries, Orthodox Christians follow the Julian calendar and mark the festival on January 7 instead. Orthodox Christmas -- and the long-standing rift between...
WRAL
'We're the one connection': The postal workers risking their lives to get pensions to Ukraine's elderly
CNN — Every few minutes the ground shakes as blasts echo through the battered streets of Siversk, in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region. Sometimes it's outgoing Ukrainian fire, sometimes the Russians firing back. An elderly woman in black pants, heavy shoes, and a dirty grey overcoat and headscarf shuffles up...
Brazil: Security forces regain control of National Congress after building stormed by Bolsonaro supporters
Brazilian security forces regained control of the country’s National Congress building after it was stormed by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday, 8 January.Footage shows the aftermath of the riot, with glass broken and legislative chambers ransacked, which was reminiscent of the US Capitol insurrection.More than 300 people have been arrested according to police.Protesters breached security barricades to seek military intervention to restore far-right Bolsonaro and oust new left-wing president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Former president Jair Bolsonaro supporters storm National Congress in BrazilBolsonaro supporters storm presidential palaceFormer president Jair Bolsonaro supporters storm National Congress in Brazil
WRAL
Iran executes karate champion and volunteer children's coach amid crackdown on protests
CNN — Iran on Saturday hanged two young men, one a karate champion, the other a volunteer children's coach. This brings the total number of people known to have been executed in connection with the protests that have swept the country since September to four. Mohammad Mehdi Karami and...
Salon
Will young people save American democracy from Republican authoritarians? It's not that simple
America and the world are facing a range of existential crises and other serious problems. These challenges are immediate as well as slower and long-term. They include global climate collapse; resource scarcity; overpopulation; extreme wealth and income inequality; corporatocracy; war; disruptive new technologies like social media, algorithms, and artificial intelligence; pandemics; authoritarianism, fake populism and other forms of illiberalism and extremism; hyper-politics and future shock; the expansion of the surveillance society; and a global legitimacy crisis that malign actors are using to undermine democracy and societal institutions more broadly.
WRAL
Pakistan frees 524 Afghan migrants from Karachi jail
KARACHI, PAKISTAN — Hundreds of Afghan migrants, including women and children, have been released from a jail in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi, Afghan authorities said Saturday. Pakistani police in multiple raids last month detained at least 1,200 Afghan nationals who entered Karachi without valid travel documents.
WRAL
Natural gas prices haven't been this low since Russia went to war
CNN — Natural gas prices in Europe and the United States have tumbled to levels last seen before Russia sparked a global energy crisis by invading Ukraine. Wholesale European gas prices, as measured by the benchmark Dutch futures contract, have dropped almost 48% since mid-December to trade at €71 ($74) per megawatt hour on Friday — roughly where they stood on February 15 last year, a little over a week before Moscow's unprovoked assault on its neighbor. Prices are now nearly 80% below their all-time August high of €346 ($364) per megawatt hour.
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
