Rapid City, SD

KEVN

More than half a million youths hitch a ride, courtesy of Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Since the beginning of Rapid City’s Youth Ride Free program, more students are using public transportation. Ride numbers from 2022 show that more than 35,000 youth passengers used the Rapid Ride program. That’s up 10 percent from 2021. The youth ride free program also reported increases in seven of the nine months students were in school during the 2022 calendar year.
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City to begin work on $3.8 million parking structure repair

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The multi-month-long repair and renovation project in the downtown parking facility adjacent to Main Street Square in Rapid City will begin Tuesday, according to the City. With an approved cost of $3.79 million, the project will repair water damage, enclose the stairwells, and make other fixes and improvements to the building.
newscenter1.tv

How the Innovation District corridor has grown and developed since the Rapid City Downtown Area Master Plan in 2016

RAPID CITY, S.D. – City, business and South Dakota Mines leaders have helped businesses develop and grow in the Innovation District corridor of Rapid City. This district ranges from Fifth Street to the university campus and Kansas City Street to Omaha Street, and has been designated for innovation, high-tech businesses and transformation.
KELOLAND TV

RCPD: Missing man last heard from November 30

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to the Rapid City Police Department, 61-year-old Gary Baker of Rapid City was reported missing on January 5. The last known contact with Baker was on November 30.
KELOLAND TV

Critics decry state’s approach to zebra mussels

The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
Kristen Walters

Lottery ticket worth $4 million sold at South Dakota store

Someone who recently purchased a lottery ticket at a South Dakota store is about to become a multi-millionaire. According to the South Dakota Lottery, a Mega Millions ticket that was recently sold at a South Dakota store matched all 5 of the winning numbers for the drawing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, making the ticket worth $4 million.
newscenter1.tv

SLAM DUNK!: Kandolin scores his 400th win on Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. – St. Thomas More defeated Sturgis on Thursday night in girls basketball, 61-35. With the victory, St. Thomas More girls basketball Brandon Kandolin earned his 400th career win. Kandolin has been coaching for 23 years and has won seven state titles at STM since 2012. Girls...
kotatv.com

Rapid City man arrested following death of horses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, charged with 13 counts of animal neglect, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest of Kenneth Jobbins after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000...
drgnews.com

Man from Obregon, Mexico, sentenced for drug trafficking in South Dakota

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced an Obregon, Mexico, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in South Dakota. 44 year old Noel Rivera was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison, followed by five years supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
