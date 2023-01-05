Read full article on original website
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
More than half a million youths hitch a ride, courtesy of Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Since the beginning of Rapid City’s Youth Ride Free program, more students are using public transportation. Ride numbers from 2022 show that more than 35,000 youth passengers used the Rapid Ride program. That’s up 10 percent from 2021. The youth ride free program also reported increases in seven of the nine months students were in school during the 2022 calendar year.
Rapid City to begin work on $3.8 million parking structure repair
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The multi-month-long repair and renovation project in the downtown parking facility adjacent to Main Street Square in Rapid City will begin Tuesday, according to the City. With an approved cost of $3.79 million, the project will repair water damage, enclose the stairwells, and make other fixes and improvements to the building.
PHOTO GALLERY: Local Rapid City business hosts watch party for South Dakota State fans
RAPID CITY, S.D.– South Dakota State fans in the West River area gathered at Thirsty’s in Downtown Rapid City for a special watch party as their team duked it out with long-time rivals North Dakota State University for a national title. This game one of over 100 meetings against the Bison, but the Jackrabbits were ready to fight.
Hooked on one and growing his collection to nearly half a grand, Jordan Stevens fills his walls with bobbleheads
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People have long-valued collectibles like baseball cards, matchbox cars ... even bobbleheads. Jordan Stevens of Rapid City says he has been collecting Pops, a plastic character that began as bobbleheads, since 2017. Since then, Jacob Stevens has been hooked, beginning with one and growing his collection.
Regardless of the reason, Happy Tails Haven Horse Rescue and Sanctuary provides homes to horses that need it
PIEDMONT, S.D. – From horses that are growing old to ones that may be blind or experience arthritis, Happy Tails Haven Horse Rescue and Sanctuary provides a home to horses that need one. Earlier this week, Pennington County Sheriff’s Deputies seized 14 horses and two donkeys, and charged their...
How the Innovation District corridor has grown and developed since the Rapid City Downtown Area Master Plan in 2016
RAPID CITY, S.D. – City, business and South Dakota Mines leaders have helped businesses develop and grow in the Innovation District corridor of Rapid City. This district ranges from Fifth Street to the university campus and Kansas City Street to Omaha Street, and has been designated for innovation, high-tech businesses and transformation.
See how updates to South Dakota’s Cottage Food Law is affecting small businesses
RAPID CITY, S.D. – In July of 2022, updates were made to South Dakota’s Cottage Food Law. These updates eased some of the restrictions on selling homemade and homegrown goods. Before these updates, South Dakota had some of the most restrictive laws in the region when it came...
Buy a cookie, help a child: Mary’s Mountain Cookies in Rapid City is raising money for Children’s Miracle Network
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Friday, January 6, Mary’s Mountain Cookies in Rapid City started its annual fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network (CMN). The owners of Mary’s Mountain Cookies are very familiar with CMN. Their daughter spent 74 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Monument Health.
RCPD: Missing man last heard from November 30
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to the Rapid City Police Department, 61-year-old Gary Baker of Rapid City was reported missing on January 5. The last known contact with Baker was on November 30.
Critics decry state’s approach to zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
Check out 13 photos and highlights as the Thunder boys defeat Oahe to stay undefeated
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The R Thunder boys hockey team returned to action on Saturday. The Thunder hosted the Oahe Capitals. Both teams are off to a strong start this season. The Thunder entered the game with a perfect record while the Capitals only had one loss. Rushmore outscored...
How one local organization is working to fix childcare issues in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Local childcare, and the need for more of it, was the topic of discussion for a South Dakota think tank meeting at the Journey Museum. Early Learner South Dakota hosted the get-together Friday, inviting partners and stakeholders to unveil their Childcare Business Collaborative. Early Learner...
Lottery ticket worth $4 million sold at South Dakota store
Someone who recently purchased a lottery ticket at a South Dakota store is about to become a multi-millionaire. According to the South Dakota Lottery, a Mega Millions ticket that was recently sold at a South Dakota store matched all 5 of the winning numbers for the drawing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, making the ticket worth $4 million.
Prep Basketball Roundup: Check out photos and highlights, as well as, scores from across the state
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Despite a great effort by Rapid City Central, the Cobblers lost to top-ranked Sioux Falls Jefferson on Saturday in boys basketball, 55-50. The game was tied at 24 a piece at halftime. But the Cavaliers had a big third quarter outscoring the Cobblers, 19-8. Central...
SLAM DUNK!: Kandolin scores his 400th win on Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D. – St. Thomas More defeated Sturgis on Thursday night in girls basketball, 61-35. With the victory, St. Thomas More girls basketball Brandon Kandolin earned his 400th career win. Kandolin has been coaching for 23 years and has won seven state titles at STM since 2012. Girls...
16 PHOTOS AND HIGHLIGHTS: Stevens girls win fourth straight, Cobblers fall to Jefferson
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team is off to a strong start this season. The Raiders have won four out of their first five games. The Raiders won their fourth straight on Friday night as they rolled over Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 66-28. Taaliyah Porter...
Rapid City man arrested following death of horses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, charged with 13 counts of animal neglect, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest of Kenneth Jobbins after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000...
Investigation under way concerning horse deaths
Man from Obregon, Mexico, sentenced for drug trafficking in South Dakota
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced an Obregon, Mexico, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in South Dakota. 44 year old Noel Rivera was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison, followed by five years supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
