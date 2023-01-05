Read full article on original website
Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Divorcing His Wife Tiffany Fallon, Cites Affair With Her Personal Trainer
Rascal Flatts guitar player and founding member Joe Don Rooney has filed for divorce from his wife Tiffany Fallon, a former Miss Georgia and Playboy Playmate of the Month. And according to TMZ, the divorce is getting nasty. Both parties have alleged cheating, with Joe Don claiming that she is...
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
‘Obnoxiously beautiful’ influencer attacked after cutting long event line
An influencer wannabe was apparently attacked after seemingly cutting a long line at a packed New Year’s Eve event in Nashville and proclaiming that she is “obnoxiously beautiful” as her apparent defense. TikToker @desi.self shared a viral video of a fight breaking out between a young woman who apparently cut the beer line — with another woman then confronting her. In the video, @desi.self explained that three women walked up and cut to the front of the reportedly 40-minute line for the beer tent. People in the line are heard grumbling as one woman goes up to confront the “rude” gals....
Why January 9th Matters In Rock History
In 1963, drummer Charlie Watts joined the Rolling Stones. In 1973, Japan refused to issue a visa to Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger because he was busted for drugs back in 1969. band had to cancel a proposed Asian tour. In 1997, David Bowie held his 50th Birthday Bash concert...
Ozzy Osbourne Still Struggling To Walk 6 Months After Neck Surgery
Ozzy Osbourne is not enthusiastic about the progress he's made in rehab since his latest spinal procedure last June. While the surgery was a success and it seemingly allowed Ozzy to perform Black Sabbath's "Paranoid" with Tony Iommi a few weeks later, he said on a recent radio spot that his mobility is still severely limited.
'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich Dead At 54
Adam Rich, who stared in the iconic American television comedy-drama Eight Is Enough, has died. He was 54. A family member told TMZ that Rich passed away yesterday (January 7) in his Los Angeles-area home. According to the source, someone came to Rich's home and found him lifeless. The cause of death has not yet been revealed at the time of this writing. However, law enforcement told the outlet there was no foul play.
WATCH: Behind The Scenes Look at Sammy Hagar's 75th Birthday Bash
Sammy Hagar has teamed up with TMZ for a behind the scenes look at his 75th Birthday Bash that took place in October last year at his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Mexico!. The special is called "Sammy Hagar's Paradise" and is available to watch on-demand over on Fox Nation. The...
11-Year-Old Pianist Told He Has "Mozart" Level Talent
A young boy was told he has “Mozart” level talent. Jude, who has autism, sat down one day at his family’s electric keyboard and started playing. The music filled his Colorado home. A local TV station featured Jude in a story that caught the attention of professional...
Ye Back In The Public Eye - With A New Woman
After weeks of being seemingly MIA, Ye has started popping up in public again. As we told you yesterday, the rapper was reportedly seen at church over the weekend, though that was not 100% verifiable. His latest outing is, however, as photogs caught the disgraced mogul out and about. Not...
George Strait Honors Law Enforcement Officials With Sentimental Post
George Strait took a moment to pay tribute to officers on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Monday (January 9), sharing a snippet of his previously-released anthem, “Weight of the Badge.” Strait encouraged his social media followers to tag “someone in law enforcement who you believe carries [the weight of the badge]” in the comments.
