Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Missing Jackson Physician Found Dead in PondOlive BarkerJackson, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
fox2detroit.com
Volunteers of America in dire need of winter clothes, home good donations
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - The traditional season of giving may be over but the need is still so great. Volunteers of America Michigan says donations are way down and they are in desperate need of supplies to help struggling veterans, seniors and families. "I always find something," said shopper...
jtv.tv
Events of Monday, January 9, 2023
Community Assistance Informational Series. 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. January is National Poverty Awareness Month. Are you in need of resources and don’t know where to start? Join us at the Carnegie Library and meet with representatives from several community organizations dedicated to helping out the Jackson County community Each week will have a different organization that works with different needs, and informational handouts will be available for patrons to take with them. Sessions will take place in the McIntyre Room, Carnegie Branch, Jackson District Library. January 9: Area Agency on Aging.
Pets of the week: Hamish is super friendly despite abuse. Sweat Pea is a little timid
JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Hamish is likely an American Staffordshire mix dog with mostly black with white markings. He is medium sized and a super friendly guy. Hamish was seized due to cruelty but you would...
Check out more than 50 ice sculptures at annual Tecumseh festival
TECUMSEH, MI -- Downtown Tecumseh will soon get a whole lot cooler during its 14th Annual Ice Sculpture Festival. The festival, on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, will feature more than 50 ice sculptures sponsored by businesses in the area. The event will feature carvings from Ohio-based Ice Creations that will resemble business logos, dogs, a dinosaur, a piggy bank and more.
WILX-TV
Eaton County pet rescue hosting puppy adoption event in Okemos
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New Hope Pet Rescue is hosting its first puppy adoption event of the year. It takes place Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Okemos PetSmart. New Hope has a list of all the puppies available. The dog rescue is asking potential pet owners to get pre-approved to make adoption easier.
City of Lansing responds to Marvin Gardens conditions
Marvin Gardens in Lansing is an apartment complex that has been heavily featured here on WLNS.
Jackson man on mission to empower young people
Thomas Burke remembers his days as a Jackson correction officer working in cell block two, and the feeling he got every time he saw the bars close in on another young person's life.
New Ypsilanti flooring store celebrates opening with $5K gift card sweepstakes
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti flooring store is giving away a $5,000 floor makeover as part of its grand opening celebration. Floor & Décor opened in Ypsilanti in mid-December, bringing a selection of hard-surface flooring to the area. The company has 78 warehouse-format stores and five design studios across the country, three of them in Michigan.
Ann Arbor doctor recognized for compassionate care for terminally ill children
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ashley Waddell Tingstad experienced the trauma of losing a child when her 6-month-old son Viggo died last summer. Viggo was born with a genetic mutation found in “one in 50 million” children, Waddell Tingstad said. It prevented him from breathing on his own without mechanical assistance.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Enjoy a cup of coffee and a yoga class at Millie’s Coffeehouse in Manchester
MANCHESTER, MI -- Get a cup of coffee and enjoy a yoga class all at one spot in Manchester. Millie’s Coffeehouse offers caffeinated drinks while sharing its location with a yoga studio called Exhale Yoga. Anna Deevers is the owner of both businesses and opened the coffee shop in September.
Ann Arbor Public Schools implements mask mandate following winter break
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor Public Schools will be implementing a new district-wide mask mandate in the weeks following winter break as a preemptive measure to prevent the spread of illness, according to a letter from the superintendent. Masks will now be required while indoors in AAPS schools from...
Ann Arbor suicide prevention nonprofit gets $4M to build residential center
ANN ARBOR, MI - After more than three years of providing facilitated support groups virtually, an Ann Arbor-based suicide prevention nonprofit has taken a major step toward realizing its vision of providing a space for in-person connections and activities for those struggling with depression, anxiety and suicide. Garrett’s Space has...
Burlington is opening a new Ann Arbor store
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new clothing store is coming to Ann Arbor in the coming months, moving into a space formerly occupied by Stein Mart. Burlington, which sells a variety of clothing and beauty products, is moving in to 215 N. Maple Road, according to plans submitted to the city. The location is part of Maple Village, which also houses an Ulta, HomeGoods and Plum Market, among other stores.
Time running out to attend Martin Luther King Jr. event featuring Jackson’s Khari Willis and family
JACKSON, MI – Time is running out to register o attend an upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Diversity Celebration in Jackson. Friday, Jan. 6 is the last day to register for the event that will feature three members of Jackson’s Willis family as speakers. The event begins with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the American 1 Event Center, 128 W. Ganson St., at the Jackson County Fairgrounds/Keeley Park.
Ann Arbor to undo funky new zigzag sidewalks after negative feedback
ANN ARBOR, MI — New zigzag sidewalks along an Ann Arbor neighborhood street are proving unpopular with residents and it’s an issue the city now plans to literally straighten out. “Thank goodness,” said Avery Demond, who lives off Arborview Boulevard and was walking her dog Truly on Friday,...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Same great crepes can be found at City Crepes new location
JACKSON, MI – City Crepes has moved two doors down, bringing better aesthetics to its same favorite foods. The mother-daughter team of Janice and Nikki Lane opened the restaurant around 11 years ago. Previously, it was inside 137 N. Jackson St. However, when Blue Julep moved down the street,...
From bond campaigns to coaching, Western board member reflects on decades of service
PARMA, MI - Ray Pape didn’t anticipate spending hours as an advocate for new school facilities or becoming a financial steward as a school board member when his family sold their Jackson home in 1978 and moved into the Western School District. Pape vividly recalls being a bit overwhelmed...
fox2detroit.com
Eloise psychiatric hospital renovation plans include 1920s-themed speakeasy, restaurant, hotel
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Plans for the former Eloise psychiatric hospital in Westland include a hotel, a restaurant, and a speakeasy. Many of the original buildings on the property are gone. Currently, there are escape rooms and a haunted attraction in the Kay Beard Building. Paranormal tours are also offered on Saturday nights.
Bookstore closing, man fights police while overdosing: Jackson headlines Dec. 31 - Jan. 5
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson bookstore will be shuttering soon despite efforts to save it. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Despite community efforts to save the Book Cottage, the bookstore will soon be permanently closing. Nancy and Mark Oakley have owned...
wrif.com
Michigan Has the No. 4 Best City for Black Families in America
A new study reveals that Michigan has one of the best cities for Black families in America. That’s great news for any Black family looking to make a permanent residence in the Great Lakes State. The study comes from ThatSister.com, which calls itself a site that provides “fun and...
MLive
