Events of Monday, January 9, 2023

Community Assistance Informational Series. 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. January is National Poverty Awareness Month. Are you in need of resources and don’t know where to start? Join us at the Carnegie Library and meet with representatives from several community organizations dedicated to helping out the Jackson County community Each week will have a different organization that works with different needs, and informational handouts will be available for patrons to take with them. Sessions will take place in the McIntyre Room, Carnegie Branch, Jackson District Library. January 9: Area Agency on Aging.
Check out more than 50 ice sculptures at annual Tecumseh festival

TECUMSEH, MI -- Downtown Tecumseh will soon get a whole lot cooler during its 14th Annual Ice Sculpture Festival. The festival, on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, will feature more than 50 ice sculptures sponsored by businesses in the area. The event will feature carvings from Ohio-based Ice Creations that will resemble business logos, dogs, a dinosaur, a piggy bank and more.
Eaton County pet rescue hosting puppy adoption event in Okemos

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New Hope Pet Rescue is hosting its first puppy adoption event of the year. It takes place Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Okemos PetSmart. New Hope has a list of all the puppies available. The dog rescue is asking potential pet owners to get pre-approved to make adoption easier.
Burlington is opening a new Ann Arbor store

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new clothing store is coming to Ann Arbor in the coming months, moving into a space formerly occupied by Stein Mart. Burlington, which sells a variety of clothing and beauty products, is moving in to 215 N. Maple Road, according to plans submitted to the city. The location is part of Maple Village, which also houses an Ulta, HomeGoods and Plum Market, among other stores.
Time running out to attend Martin Luther King Jr. event featuring Jackson’s Khari Willis and family

JACKSON, MI – Time is running out to register o attend an upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Diversity Celebration in Jackson. Friday, Jan. 6 is the last day to register for the event that will feature three members of Jackson’s Willis family as speakers. The event begins with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the American 1 Event Center, 128 W. Ganson St., at the Jackson County Fairgrounds/Keeley Park.
Michigan Has the No. 4 Best City for Black Families in America

A new study reveals that Michigan has one of the best cities for Black families in America. That’s great news for any Black family looking to make a permanent residence in the Great Lakes State. The study comes from ThatSister.com, which calls itself a site that provides “fun and...
