Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Kim Petras Proves She's The New Pop Princess At iHeartRadio LIVE Show
It was a "huge day for gays," on Friday, January 6th, 2023 according to Kim Petras. For pop culture enthusiasts who love joyful and unapologetic queer artistry, the day marked the Season 15 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race and the new pop princess' exclusive iHeartRadio LIVE show. Lucky for us, live television can be experienced over and over again in today's streaming age because Petras' iHeartRadio LIVE show further cemented her as a pop visionary you don't want to miss out on.
Fans Think Bobby Shmurda Dissed Gunna In Upcoming Song About Snitches
Fans are convinced that Bobby Shmurda is addressing Gunna in his latest song about snitches. On Thursday night, January 4, the Brooklyn-based rapper debuted a new track called "Rat N*ggas." In the quick snippet of the song he shared to Instagram, Shmurda raps about his disdain for people who voluntarily work with law enforcement in any way. He doesn't name any names, but according to the fans in his comment section, he may as well have said "Gunna."
Kelsea Ballerini & Fletcher Join Forces For Eye-Popping Ending To New Video
Kelsea Ballerini and Fletcher debuted a powerful music video to bring their “Better Version” collaboration to life on Friday (January 6). The cinematic story quickly had viewers gushing over the artistry, the vulnerability — and the eye-popping ending. The music video, a short film titled Better Version...
Tyler Hubbard Pens Heartfelt Tribute With 2 Other Beloved Country Stars
Tyler Hubbard debuted his latest song from his soon-to-release solo project, and the heartfelt track serves as a sweet tribute loving relationships. He wrote it with two other country artists who are also well-known for their roles as proud husbands and fathers: Thomas Rhett and Russell Dickerson. The trio hadn’t...
UDiscoverMusic Releases New List of The 108 Best Guitar Solos
UDiscoverMusic has a released a new list to kick off the new year, and this one features the 108 best guitar solos of all time!. In putting together the list, the editors make said that they considered "no more than one solo from any one player, so a couple of members of well-known bands are represented by their greatest guest appearances. When in doubt, we opted for the most memorable solo, whether it’s part of a classic song or great overall performance."
New 'Wednesday' Trailer Has Fans Hoping Lady Gaga Will Be In Season 2
Wednesday Addams has seen all of you trying out her dance moves! In an adorably ghoulish new teaser for the smash hit Netflix show Wednesday, the show's titular star Jenna Ortega confirms that season 2 is on the way and shouts out the viral TikTok dance that uses Lady Gaga's 2011 deep cut "Bloody Mary."
