Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max Plus Adds the Toggle Lacing to Crisp, White Iteration
Is amping up its offering for its technical favorite, the Air Max Plus. The Nike Air Max Plus has now surfaced in an almost all-white crips iteration featuring the toggle lacing system. Adding to its new lineup is a model that is reminiscent of the pair that Drake wore in 2018, during his Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour back in 2018. Drake sported a white colorway of his special “Stage Use” Nike Air Max Plus model which featured a clean, white mesh base that is accented by tonal TPU caging and matching Swoosh branding. Featuring the toggle system, the shoe also featured a dash of orange around the midsole for added highlights.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the UNION x Air Jordan 1 KO Low
Update: Following our first look at the pair, on-foot shots of the UNION x Air Jordan 1 KO Low have now been shared, revealing repeating “UN/LA” text in black beneath the Velcro base of the Swooshes. A release date of January 27 remains expected, however, stay tuned for official information and imagery from Nike and check out the full story below.
hypebeast.com
Nike Free Crater Trail N7 Gets Reworked With a Trail-Ready Build
The N7 initiative by — a collection devoted to the culture and traditions of Native American and Indigenous communities — has been around since 2009 and has since seen a plethora of footwear and apparel launches. This year, the ongoing series is set to expand with more offerings, and the latest to be unveiled is this reworked Nike Free Crater Trail N7 that’s been equipped with trail-centric elements.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Air Jordan 2 Low Craft "Atmosphere"
Hot off the heels of dropping in its classic “Chicago” colorway, the Air Jordan 2 is making its way back into the spotlight this week with a preview of a new installment. Teased by way of early imagery, the Air Jordan 2 Low Craft “Atmosphere” has now popped up on the sneaker community’s radar.
hypebeast.com
The New Balance 2002R “Nightwatch Green” Receives Removable Pouches
2020 saw New Balance reintroduce its popular 2002R model, giving the lifestyle sneaker various colorways and unique makeovers ever since. One renewed interpretation arrived last year, featuring removable pouches fashioned in a signature grey palette — and now the Boston-based imprint is adding similar mesh pockets to another colorway, dubbed “Midnight Green.”
hypebeast.com
New Gucci Vault Collection Takes Après-Ski Fashion to Greater Altitudes
Gucci is bringing an exclusive capsule together for its upcoming “Vault Altitude” collection. Gucci Vault is redefining après-ski fashion that goes beyond the usual luxury lens on the ski trend. The new Vault Altitude collection sees the Italian fashion house come together with eight different brands including,...
hypebeast.com
New Balance 550 "Turtledove" Is Accented With Hints of Mint Green
New Balance is going full speed ahead for 2023, already releasing new colorways for one of its most popular silhouettes. This year, the New Balance 550 is slated to arrive in the “Turtledove” colorway, featuring hints of green. The shoe comes dressed in a mixture of materials, different...
hypebeast.com
Stüssy x Timberland Unveil Collaborative GORE-TEX Hiking Boots
Following anticipation that the two brands would be partnering up in 2023, Stüssy and Timberland have offered an official first look at their latest collaboration. While images of the rumored collab began circulating online earlier in the week, this is the first time the brands have confirmed the forthcoming release.
hypebeast.com
Inside Dior x ERL's Dover Street Market London Pop-Up
X ERL is finally here, and last night Kim Jones and Eli Russell Linnetz took their “California Couture” collection to the hallowed halls of Dover Street Market London. Taking over the ground floor entrance space for the majority of January, Dior and ERL welcome you into a rainbow of colors — and that’s not just the clothes. While light blue Saddle Bags sit alongside miniature hot pink and large tinsel-fuzz examples all dazzling with gold chains on show, with jumpers that combine purple crystals with splashes of white and hoodies sporting waves of glitter, it’s the structures that house the clothes that really shine at DSML.
hypebeast.com
Tumbled Leather Mudguards Hit the Nike Air Max 97
In 2023, the Air Max 97 enters its 26th year, and shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to introducing new colorways of the low-cut model. Two iterations of the Air Max 97 recently joined the “Athletic Company” collection and now the pair arrives in a simplistic white, black, and beige colorway.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 7 Receives New "White Infrared" Take
Inspired by the OG Air Jordan 6 colorway, Jordan Brand is now set to release the Air Jordan 7 in “White Infrared.” Expressing a familiar mix of “White/Crimson/Black,” the shoe features premium white leather uppers accented by “Crimson” accents. Further detailing comes in the form of “Black” tongue/sockliners, collar panels, and heel tabs.
hypebeast.com
adidas and Thom Browne Go to Court and Kering Q4 Forecasts Declining Numbers in This Week’s Top Fashion News
Kicking off the new year, fashion presented a diverse mix of business dealings, creative director changes and new collaboration launches. If anything, it revealed the forthcoming year in fashion is set to include a wide array of discussion-worthy moments big and small. and Thom Browne appeared in court regarding their...
hypebeast.com
The Nike Dunk Low Lands in "Gorge Green"
The Dunk Low is set to arrive in a clean “Gorge Green” colorway. The new year has begun, and Nike is already preparing to drop a variety of Dunk Low colorways set to dominate shelves throughout the year. Now, the imprint adds one more rendition to its list...
hypebeast.com
New Balance Drops a Workwear-Inspired 550 in "Canyon/Tobacco"
New Balance has just dropped a new colorway of its ’90s basketball silhouette reprint for January. The BB 550 in Canyon and Tobacco features workwear-inspired uppers in high-quality full-grain leather, and are complimented with a gum outsole. Tonal hits of Tobacco make up the collar, tongue basketball insignia, and...
hypebeast.com
Bleue Burnham x SkyDiamond is Crafted in the Clouds
Gucci’s experimental collaborative platform — Gucci Vault — recently debuted its extensive “Vault Altitude” collection, in which the Italian fashion house took antics to the alps and teamed up with eight global brands. These include Gui Rosa, HEAD Sportswear, Moon Boot, Panconesi, Sea, The Elder Statesman, Yniq, and Bleue Burnham x SkyDiamond.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Rainbow Trout"
Every season looks to be Dunk season as the silhouette trots its way into the new year with all sorts of releases lined up. Iterating on the Dunk Low further, Nike has put together a fish-themed “Rainbow Trout” pair that joins a previously revealed silver pair in outfitting its lateral Swooshes with fishhooks.
hypebeast.com
The New Balance 550 Receives "Team Royal" Touches
Following the reveal of the “Turtledove” colorway accented with hints of mint green, New Balance gears up for the year ahead with the release of several in-line colorways of its popular 550 model. In addition, the Boston-based imprint now primes the silhouette in a sport-ready “Team Royal” palette.
hypebeast.com
Acne Studios’ Musubi Bags Get a Textured Update for SS23
Whether it be ready-to-wear pieces or eye-catching accessories, Acne Studios succeeds in presenting multifaceted cultural wonder. In this vain, the Stockholm-based brand has updated its Japanese-inspired Musubi bags for the Spring/Summer 2023 season. Making its debut in 2017, the Musubi bag is inspired by the knot style of traditional Japanese...
hypebeast.com
Brain Dead Teams Up With Nanga for Ultralight Puffer Series
Following a collaboration with Kerbi Urbanowski for a stained glass desk light collection, Brain Dead now works with Japanese outwear specialist Nanga for an outwear series featuring a selection of ultralight puffer pieces. Currently revealed as part of the lineup is a collarless zip-up puffer with mismatched sleeves and front lateral zip pockets secured at the chest. While another turtleneck collar puffer jacket features a wavy, mismatched sleeve design in glossy hues of bronze, olive green, and lizard green.
Comments / 0