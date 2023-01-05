ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

GE HealthCare: 'White-collar' workers must work in office 3 days a week

By Jackson Danbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mYRFe_0k4aivsb00

Newly christened GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is requiring its 'white-collar' workers to work from the office three days a week, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

GE HealthCare announced Tuesday it successfully spun off into an independent company from GE and is now on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Chicago-based GE HealthCare has large offices in Wauwatosa and Waukesha, and runs large facilities in West Milwaukee, Oak Creek, Pewaukee and Madison. GE HealthCare is also one of the largest manufacturing employers in our area, with 5,200 employees plus several hundred contract workers.

Like most office-based companies during the COVID-19 pandemic, GE HealthCare allowed many of its employees to work from home.

But with the U.S. seeing the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to COVID, GE HealthCare wants its workers back in the office - at least more than they were.

“In terms of the hybrid work schedule, we encouraged employees globally to come in as needed to collaborate. As a new company, we are asking employees around the world to come in to the office a minimum of three days a week," according to a statement sent to the BizJournal.

GE HealthCare adds it doesn't expect 'workforce changes' in southeast Wisconsin as a result of becoming an independent company.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Gas utility manufacturer closes facility in southeastern Wisconsin, 100+ employees affected

NEW BERLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas utility manufacturer has announced the permanent closure of its southeastern Wisconsin facility, which will affect over 100 employees. According to a letter sent by Hubbell Gas Utility Solutions, Inc. to the Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company announced that it will be permanently closing its New Berlin facility.
NEW BERLIN, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Pharmacists say demand for COVID-19 vaccines is dwindling in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Even as new variants of COVID-19 continue to develop, including the recently discovered omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, some pharmacists said they have seen a decline in demand for COVID-19 vaccines. Scott Hoff is a pharmacist at Moreland Plaza Pharmacy in Waukesha, Wis. Hoff said that when coronavirus...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Things Remembered now just a memory

BROOKFIELD — Terri Hundhausen, manager at Things Remembered in Brookfield Square, spent her 27th anniversary in the company Friday preparing to close the doors for good today. She said store employees were told Dec. 28 that the company was closing its locations in Brookfield Square and Southridge malls, closing...
BROOKFIELD, WI
captimes.com

Letter | Flat tax defies common sense

Dear Editor: How is there any social justice and common sense to a flat tax?. This idea eludes both my mind and heart. I am a retiree over 67 years old and wonder why anyone having an income up to $100,000 a year should not pay taxes on this money. Being older does not preclude citizens from benefiting from the services the state of Wisconsin could offer, including high quality free public education starting with our youngest citizens, health care for all and having an environment were people and nature both thrive.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Evictions in Milwaukee rise, tenants under pressure

Protesters gather for a Milwaukee Autonomous Union action during the summer of 2020. (Photo | Isiah Holmes) Evictions in the Milwaukee area were 51% above average for the region in the first 10 days of December, according to Eviction Lab at Princeton University, which has published the first ever dataset of evictions across the U.S. since 2000. The December data for Milwaukee represents the largest surge in eviction filings in recent months. Filings in November were 8% above average.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Illegal dumping, Milwaukee offers $1K reward for tips

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews recently worked to clean up illegal dumping on the city's north side, but a city alderman is encouraging others to step up. Alderman Russell Stamper, who represents the city's 15th District, said crews have "quickly" responded to address the mess near 25th...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Postal worker caught on cam not handling package with care

BROWN DEER, Wis. - Surveillance video caught a U.S. postal carrier delivering in Brown Deer not handling a package with care. In fact, the package knocked over an exit sign on the way to its landing. FOX6 News learned this incident happened on New Year's Eve. The property manager at...
BROWN DEER, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Cities submit letter of interest for Amtrak line to Northeast Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. — Leaders from Northeast Wisconsin cities are again pushing for a new expansion to Amtrak’s Hiawatha line that travels between Chicago and Milwaukee. In a joint letter of interest, Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Kaukauna, Menasha, Neenah and Oshkosh leaders expressed interest to the Federal Railroad Administration for consideration in its Corridor Identification and Development program. The Corridor ID program is the first initiative under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
APPLETON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
WAUKESHA, WI
gcaptain.com

Efforts Underway to Refloat Towing Vessel in Port of Milwaukee

The U.S. Coast Guard has been working with partners to refloat a towing vessel in the Kinnickinnic River in the Port of Milwaukee. The towing vessel Michigan, part of an articulated tug barge (ATB) along with the barge Great Lakes, partially sank in 26 feet of water on Monday after taking on water at its moorings. The Michigan has a maximum potential of 40,000 gallons of oil and fuel onboard.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Home Depot theft, man sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole merchandise from Home Depot and a vehicle in the parking lot near Thunder Ridge and Premier on Friday, Jan. 6. Police said the man stole tools from inside Home Depot around 3 p.m. The thief then...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy