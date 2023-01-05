– James F. “Jim” McDermott, 77, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully at home on December 30, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathleen A. “Kay” (Fennell) McDermott; daughters Cathleen M. McDermott of Worcester, Megan E. McDermott of Shrewsbury, and Colleen A. McDermott of Shrewsbury; brothers Peter McDermott and his wife Jane of Southport, NC, David McDermott and his wife Yukimi of Sandwich, MA; sisters Claire Dowling of Narragansett, RI, Terri Beck and her husband Larry of Lexington, NC, and Sandra Moroney of Sandwich, MA. Jim is also survived by many nieces, nephews and grand dogs.

