Northborough, MA

Joan C. Bafaro, 89, of Westborough

– Joan C. (Virgilio) Bafaro, 89 of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing in Westborough. Joan was born in Worcester, a daughter of the late Salvatore J. and Frances R. (Gioella) Virgilio. She graduated from Worcester Public Schools and has lived in Westborough for the past 20 years. Joan was also a resident of Worcester, Framingham, and Cape Cod throughout her life.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
James F. McDermott, 77, of Shrewsbury

– James F. “Jim” McDermott, 77, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully at home on December 30, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathleen A. “Kay” (Fennell) McDermott; daughters Cathleen M. McDermott of Worcester, Megan E. McDermott of Shrewsbury, and Colleen A. McDermott of Shrewsbury; brothers Peter McDermott and his wife Jane of Southport, NC, David McDermott and his wife Yukimi of Sandwich, MA; sisters Claire Dowling of Narragansett, RI, Terri Beck and her husband Larry of Lexington, NC, and Sandra Moroney of Sandwich, MA. Jim is also survived by many nieces, nephews and grand dogs.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Wenzel: Marlborough gathers for Hanukkah celebration

MARLBOROUGH – A Menorah, nine-feet high, in front of the Walker Building, was lit on the evening of Dec. 19 as Marlborough Mayor Arthur Vigeant joined with Rabbi Yisroel Freeman for the Chanukah Community Celebration. Hosted by the Chabad Center of Sudbury, the event featured the singing of Chanukah...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Cricket comes to Westborough

WESTBOROUGH – Inside the new Max Cricket Sports store on Milk Street, cricket is the word, and the world. On a recent Saturday afternoon, several local players checked out the bats, balls and other equipment available for purchase. One “pinged” a ball off a bat, while another prepped a new bat by striking it repeatedly with a small mallet.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Barbara A. Bugbee, 78, Grafton

– Barbara A. (Vigeant) Bugbee,78, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 2nd in St. Vincent Hospital, after a brief illness. Barbara’s husband of 51 years, Paul F. Bugbee passed away in 2019. She leaves a daughter, Tammy Stachura and her husband, Frank of Millbury; two sisters-in-law, Pauline Mahoney of CT and Joan Germain of East Brookfield; a brother-in-law, James Bugbee and his wife, Alice of Dudley; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, Clarence and Priscilla Vigeant.
GRAFTON, MA
CSF Marlborough Dollars for Scholars plans Casino Night

MARLBOROUGH – CSF Marlborough Dollars for Scholars has provided need-based scholarships to residents for more than 30 years. Last year, the organization provided $85,000 in scholarships. Scholarships range in amount from $1,000 to $2,000. In addition, 116 scholarships have been distributed through the SummerFUNds Enrichment Program for students in kindergarten through grade 11.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Nothing Bundt Cakes rings in third birthday

SHREWSBURY – Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its third birthday in its Shrewsbury location at 98 Boston Turnpike. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, customers can pick up a free confetti Bundtlet. This deal is only valid at the Shrewsbury bakery and is only while supplies last for up to 200 bundtlets. Nothing Bundt Cakes will be giving out one bundtlet per guest.
SHREWSBURY, MA
New director for Marlborough Public Library announced

MARLBOROUGH – A longtime member of the Newton Free Library will be the new director of the Marlborough Public Library. In a Jan. 5 letter to the City Council, Mayor Arthur Vigeant announced that Sara Belisle will replace Margaret Cardello when she retires on Jan. 13. Belisle is a...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
State grants will help Westborough purchase firefighting equipment

WESTBOROUGH – Chief Patrick Purcell has announced that the Westborough Fire Department was recently awarded two grants that will be used to purchase new equipment. Westborough Fire Department was awarded a $18,642 Department of Fire Services fiscal 2023 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant and a $5,100 Emergency Management Performance Grant from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and the United States Department of Homeland Security.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Market Basket announces opening date for Shrewsbury store

SHREWSBURY – The Market Basket in Shrewsbury is officially opening Jan. 13. That’s according to Operations Manager David McLean. This announcement comes after customers have been anticipating the opening of the store after the Planning Board approved plans for the Edgemere Crossing project in 2020. In the fall,...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Grafton Boy Scouts picking up Christmas trees

GRAFTON – Grafton Boy Scout Troop 107 is staging its annual Christmas tree pickup fundraiser. Scouts will pick up your tree and dispose of it for you for a donation to Troop 107. Monies raised go to fund troop activities such as summer camp, high adventure, equipment, merit badge books, etc., and 10% is donated back to a local charity.
GRAFTON, MA

