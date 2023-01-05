Read full article on original website
Dumas man dead, 1 injured after 2 semi crash on US 287
SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash after a Dumas man died from a two semi crash on US 287. According to DPS, on Jan. 4, at around 12:40 p.m., a Cub Cadet semi was traveling eastbound on FM 297, and another semi was traveling southbound on US 287.
Driver indicted in hit & run death of homeless man
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The driver accused of killing a homeless man and then leaving the scene in August was indicted. A Potter County grand jury indicted Casey Curtis Howard last month for accident involving injury or death. Amarillo police said Howard drove up on the median at Georgia...
1 dead, 1 injured after semis crash on Hwy 287 in Moore County
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed one of the drivers died. A DPS spokesperson said the agency will release more information about the crash on Thursday. Original Story. Two big rigs were involved in a crash injuring and sending both drivers to the hospital...
Sherman County officials: 1 dead in major crash on U.S. 287
SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Sherman County officials said one person has died after a major crash on U.S. 287 southbound today. The crash involved two semi trucks, and ended with a tanker carrying oil turned over on its side. One of the truck drivers was airlifted and died from...
Potter County Sheriff’s Office Battling Scammers
Potter County Sheriff’s Office became aware of a scam attempt on Friday. An Amarillo community member called to ask if a warrant was issued for their arrest. It didn’t take long, however, to gather that a scam attempt was being made after the individual claimed to be Sgt. John Frey, a current employee of the Sheriff’s office, stating the outstanding warrant be paid by cash or gift cards.
2 injured in wreck in Moore County Wednesday
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a wreck involving two semi-trucks. According to DPS, a semi ran a stop sign on FM 297 at HWY 287 and hit a second semi. DPS said that both drivers from the vehicles were taken […]
Multiple crews working on grass fire in Stinnett area near FM 1319
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are working on a grass fire in the Stinnett area near FM 1319. The Fritch Fire Department, Stinnett Fire Department, National Park Service, and Crutch Ranch Fire Departments are on scene. The release says Borger Fire Department is currently in route with UTV’s to...
TxDOT Amarillo District reports rise in fatality crashes in 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been over 20 years since a deathless day on Texas roads — and numbers released by TxDOT for 2022 aren’t helping. In 2021, TxDOT recorded 90 deaths and a year later, in 2022, there was 101. There are many factors contributing to...
Crime Stoppers Is On The Hunt For A Suspect
Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Matthew Nunez. Crime Stoppers is looking for 22-year-old Matthew Nunez. He’s wanted on sexual assault of a child and is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. He’s described as being a Hispanic male, 5 feet, ten inches tall....
Dalhart Police investigates after locating a dead man
DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Dalhart Police Department released information after locating a dead man on Wednesday, Dec. 21 in Dalhart. According to a DPD press release, police responded to the 1200 block of Olive in reference to a deceased person. Police said during this investigation a dead male was located. Officials said […]
Officials release more information on Thursday fire in northeast Amarillo
Update (3:26 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released more information regarding the Thursday morning fire in the 800 block of South Manhattan St. When units arrived around 9:36 a.m., officials reported smoke and heavy fire from the back of the single-story home, according to a news release from the department. Officials also saw […]
Dalhart Police Looking For Answers After Body Found
Dalhart police are investigating a man’s death after his body was found. DPD officers responded on December 21st to a report of a deceased person in the 1200 block of Olive Avenue. This is an open investigation pending autopsy results,” police said. “No arrests have been made.”
Drug Traffickers High on Meth Call 911 On Themselves In Town Near Amarillo
It was not a very happy New Year for these drug traffickers who were arrested after calling 911 on themselves. On Friday 30th in Hartley, a small town northwest of Amarillo, the Hartley Sheriff's department received a call from an individual reporting that they were being followed. The caller was instructed by the dispatcher to make a stop at a gas station in Hartley to meet with the sheriff's deputies.
‘They are just in tears’: Mothers using banned drug in the U.S., causing serious side effects
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is hearing from women experiencing serious side effects from using the drug, Domperidone. The drug is banned in the U.S., but approved in other parts of the world, such as Canada. It’s used to help with...
Dumas ISD comments on reported improper relationship between employee, student
DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Dumas Independent School District recently released information about an employee of the district who was reportedly engaged in an improper relationship with a minor who is now a Dumas High School graduate. According to a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com by the district, officials said the district received information […]
VIDEO: Officials: Man shot in head on New Year’s day has died
VIDEO: Amarillo Public Library offering free ESL classes later this month. VIDEO: Canyon ISD asking for volunteers during Senior Interview Week. Lipscomb County Sheriff’s Office announces death of Sheriff after battle with illness. New billing portal for the city of Amarillo. Updated: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST.
Amarillo Police identify man killed in Thursday’s fatal accident
Update (2:47 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released more information regarding Thursday’s morning fatal accident in the 3600 block of Amarillo Boulevard East. According to a news release from police, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Amarillo Boulevard East around 7:39 a.m. Thursday on a “traffic crash involving a vehicle versus […]
City working to begin repairs on Amarillo Globe-News Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city met insurance adjusters at the Amarillo Globe-News Center to assess the amounts of damage caused by a broken water line discovered over Christmas. Amarillo Director of Facilities Jerry Danforth gave an update over the plan building repairs and what steps are being done by...
Interesting History of the Harry Holland House
Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
Tipps to run for Place 2 position on Amarillo City Council in May 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo insurance agent has officially announced his intention to run for Amarillo City Council. According to a statement given to MyHighPlains.com, Don Tipps has announced his intention to run for the Place 2 position on the Amarillo City Council. This comes after Tipps testified in Potter County District Court during […]
