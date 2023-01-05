ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Ex-D.C. officer Fanone calls on House GOP to condemn political violence ahead of Jan. 6 anniversary

By Dylan Stableford, Yahoo News
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=279Gtz_0k4aiG8A00

On the eve of the second anniversary of , former Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone — who was brutally assaulted by a violent mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters — called on members of Congress to publicly condemn political violence.

“Tomorrow marks two years since the day I almost died defending the Capitol from people who thought overthrowing the government was a good idea,” Fanone said at a rally in Washington, D.C., Thursday. “The events of that day felt like a wake up call for me and many others that political violence is real. The worst part is that our elected leaders allowed this to happen.”

Fanone, who suffered a heart attack as a result of his injuries, criticized Republican members of the new House majority — including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. — for not only failing to condemn the violence but also encouraging it. Fanone also called out Rep.-elect Derrick Van Orden, R-Wisc., who as a civilian breached police barricades with the insurrectionist mob.

On Wednesday, Fanone delivered signed by over 1,000 veterans, active duty service members and military family members to GOP House leadership demanding that they "condemn political violence in all its forms."

“We cannot afford to brush political violence under the rug or turn a blind eye when others encourage it,” Fanone said Thursday at the event, which was organized by Courage for America, a group whose mission is to speak out against violent rhetoric.

“I spent a lot of time over the last two years thinking about what it means to be courageous and how I can best demonstrate courage,” he explained. “For me, being courageous means speaking out so my four daughters can live in a country without fear of political violence from the MAGA movement that's putting their futures at risk.”

The former police officer is among at a ceremony marking the two-year anniversary of the attack.

Fanone concluded his remarks Thursday with a message to “the new speaker of the House, whoever the hell that ends up being.”

“You have this job because you promised to represent the people,” Fanone said. “We the people are calling on you to condemn political violence as you take on your new roles.”

He added: “I will be watching and waiting for public statements from each and every one of you to do just that. Enough is enough.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
GEORGIA STATE
brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
Anthony James

Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
GEORGIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Biden walks stretch of US-Mexico border, amid GOP criticism

EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans try to blame him for the record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Bolsonaro supporters storm presidential palace

Former president Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed the Brazilian presidential palace and Supreme Court on Sunday, 8 January, in scenes which have been compared to the Capitol insurrection in the US.Protesters breached security barricades to invade three buildings including the National Congress, which are connected in Brasilia’s Three Powers square, in an effort to reinstate Mr Bolsonaro as president.The incident came a week after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Mr Bolsonaro’s left-wing rival, was inaugurated as president.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
WSOC Charlotte

Pro-Bolsonaro crowd storms Brazil's Congress, other sites

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital on Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
124K+
Followers
144K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy