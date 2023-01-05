ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Law & Crime

Top 5 Revelations from Bryan Kohberger Affidavit in Idaho Murder Case

Several key revelations came out of the affidavit connecting arrested suspect Bryan Kohberger to the Nov. 13 fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students. In an extended interview with Law&Crime’s Sidebar podcast, former homicide detective Fil Waters and Law&Crime’s Angenette Levy, live from Moscow, Idaho, broke down the top five most shocking revelations within the 19-page document.
‘The Families Will Be Here for the Long Haul’: With Victims’ Relatives in View, Alleged Murderer Bryan Kohberger Appears in Idaho Court for the First Time

Unlike his extradition journey from Pennsylvania to Idaho — which took more than 15 hours by plane — it was a short trip for accused killer Bryan Kohberger to make his first court appearance at the Latah County Courthouse on Thursday morning: he had spent the night in the Latah County Jail, which is part of the same building.
‘There’s Someone Here’: Idaho Four Murder Suspect’s Unsealed Filings Paint Vivid Account of Victims’ Final Moments

Released after long anticipation on Thursday, quadruple-murder suspect Bryan Kohberger‘s probable cause affidavit supporting his charges contains a chilling recollection of voices overheard on the night of the grisly slayings in Moscow, Idaho. During the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022, Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20 Kaylee...
Law&Crime Live Coverage: Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Scheduled for Extradition Hearing Today

The man accused of murdering four Idaho college students is set to appear in court on Tuesday. Law&Crime will provide live coverage of Bryan Kohberger, 28, showing up for an extradition hearing in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. It is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, but we are running a live Q&A ahead of time. Cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom.
