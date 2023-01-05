Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
Man dies in Saturday night stabbing incident
Police detectives are seeking information, after a man was stabbed to death outside a downtown Albuquerque bar Saturday night. An APD spokesman said the incident took place around 10:30 pm. Officers were called after reports of a stabbing, on the 400 block of Central Ave. SW. The victim died at the scene.
KOAT 7
Man charged with strangulation after standoff in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. — After responding Saturday morning to a call from a local hospital that a woman had been battered, Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD) officers went to an apartment on South Meadows Road, intending to arrest the man she said had assaulted her. The woman's injuries indicated...
KOAT 7
Suspicious death investigation underway in southwest Albuquerque
Bernalillo County Sheriff's detectives have opened a suspicious death investigation, after a man was found dead Saturday afternoon. A BCSO spokesperson says deputies responded to a call of an unconscious male, on the 200 block of Camino Ocho SW. Once deputies arrived, they found the man and pronounced him dead at the scene.
KOAT 7
Police investigate murder-suicide in Los Alamos
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. — Los Alamos Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home on Pueblo Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Police say they responded to the area after receiving several 9-1-1 calls for a woman who had been shot. When police arrived, they say they found a woman who had died after being shot and a male who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot.
pinonpost.com
Unidentified gunman at large after shooting up Dem politicians’ ABQ homes
In a strange turn of events in Albuquerque, multiple metro-area lawmakers and local officials’ homes and places of business were shot up in drive-by shootings. The shootings mysteriously didn’t hit a single person, which has raised questions. The politicians who were apparently targeted included outgoing Bernalillo County Commissioner...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Police Release Names Of Brother And Sister Found Deceased Wednesday In Denver Steels Area Home
The home at 3536 Pueblo Drive in the Denver Steels area in which LAPD officers discovered the bodies of a brother and sister Wednesday afternoon. The case is being investigated as a murder-suicide. Courtesy/LAPD. LAPD News:. The Los Alamos Police Department (LAPD) was called to 3536 Pueblo Drive in the...
KRQE News 13
Man convicted in 2008 murder kills sister and himself, police say
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos Police say a man convicted in a 2008 murder shot and killed his sister before turning the gun on himself. Officers found the bodies of 69-year-old Jack Markham and 63-year-old Beverly Warner at a home on Pueblo Drive in Los Alamos early Wednesday evening.
KRQE News 13
13-year-old girl, man charged in Alamogordo drive-by shooting
13-year-old girl, man charged in Alamogordo drive-by shooting
KOAT 7
Former official shares insight on recent targeted shootings
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department is investigating shootings at homes and offices of local elected officials over the past few weeks. Former Bernalillo County sheriff and New Mexico Department of Public Safety, Darren White, who was also at the center of death threats during his time in office believes Albuquerque's high crime rate and political divide is to blame.
KRQE News 13
Man previously accused of exposing himself to kids now charged in murder case
Man previously accused of exposing himself to kids now charged in murder case
losalamosreporter.com
LAPD Initiates Petition For Extreme Risk Protection Order Under ‘Red Flag Law’ For David Dye
Los Alamos Police Department has initiated a request for an Extreme Risk Protection Order under the 2019 “Red Flag” law that allows firearms to be confiscated under certain circumstances in the case of David Dye, 57, who was arrested Wednesday at his 34th Street residence. According to LAPD Cmdr. Daniel Roberts, officers removed more than 20 weapons from the residence as well as a gun locker with additional firearms.
newsnationnow.com
Some shooting attempts on New Mexico officials connected: Police
(NewsNation) — Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, confirmed Friday that at least some of the five shootings targeting elected officials over the past month are connected. The shootings began in early December and have occurred at the homes or offices of two county commissioners, two state senators and the attorney general. Nobody was injured or killed in any of the shootings.
APD: Detectives investigating in-custody death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating an in-custody death Thursday morning. Police say officers responded to the 800 block of La Veta Dr. around 3 a.m. to reports of a man attempting suicide. APD says the man stabbed himself as officers arrived on scene. He was taken to the hospital where he later […]
losalamosreporter.com
David Dye Jailed Following Wednesday Incident On 34th Street
Los Alamos Police Cmdr. Daniel Roberts, right, and Det. Sgt. Ryan Wolking confer with detectives and other officers Wednesday afternoon outside a residence on 34th Street. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. David Dye is being detained at the Los Alamos County Detention Center. Photo Courtesy LAPD. BY MAIRE O’NEILL.
Bernalillo family wants change after grandfather waits hours for help following Sam’s Club parking lot shooting
It was just another afternoon errand, but it quickly became an emergency situation.
ABQ man seen shooting at dog with pellet gun ordered to pay dog’s family
The 2020 incident was captured on video.
FireRescue1
Woman charged with stabbing murder of N.M. firefighter husband
SANTA FE, N.M. — The girlfriend of a Santa Fe wildland firefighter who was killed in February 2019 in an Albuquerque apartment complex has been indicted on a count of first-degree murder and other charges. Chrystyne Sanchez is accused of fatally stabbing 25-year-old Charles Christian Reid at the Chateau...
New Bernalillo County Sheriff outlines crime fighting priorities
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Days after taking office, Bernalillo County’s new Sheriff John Allen is outlining his administration’s priorities. Allen and his new executive staff held a news conference Friday morning, discussing a myriad of topics including pausing the department’s involvement in a reality TV show to how the sheriff is considering dealing with issues surrounding […]
Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating at least five recent shootings at the homes and offices of two Bernalillo County commissioners, two state senators and the state’s new attorney general. APD says the shootings occurred on five separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. APD first announced the […]
Former New Mexico deputy that tased student is sentenced
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Jeremy Barnes, a former Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Deputy who tased a special needs student in Española was sentenced to one month in prison Thursday. In May 2019, Barnes tased a 15-year-old special needs student multiple times at Española Valley High School. At the time, Barnes was not properly certified as a […]
