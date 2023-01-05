ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WVNews

Linda Phyllis Greathouse Dinaldo

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Linda Phyllis Greathouse Dinaldo, 79, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on April 24, 1943, a daughter of the late Laco and Ava White Greathouse.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Jones scores 23 as Quinnipiac knocks off Iona 81-58

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Dezi Jones scored 23 points as Quinnipiac beat Iona 81-58 on Sunday. Jones also contributed nine rebounds and six assists for the Bobcats (12-5, 3-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Paul Otieno added 16 points while finishing 7 of 12 from the floor, and grabbed 13 rebounds. Luis Kortright recorded 11 points and shot 3 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.
HAMDEN, CT

