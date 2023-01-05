Read full article on original website
Most abortions illegal in 14 states after Idaho, South Carolina rulings
BOISE, Idaho (BP) – Most abortions are banned in 14 states as the overturning of Roe v. Wade continues to impact state laws protecting life in the nation. In the latest pro-life ruling, the Idaho Supreme Court rejected a challenge from Planned Parenthood and ruled on Jan. 5 that the state constitution includes no implicit abortion protections. In the 3-2 ruling, the court upheld the constitutionality of three state laws restricting abortion.
