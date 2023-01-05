Read full article on original website
City of Birmingham looks to launch safe sleep program for homeless
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is trying to work toward solving the chronic issue of homelessness in the area. City leaders say they are ready to put an end to this problem, and they plan to start small with temporary micro-shelter housing. Officials say they hope to address homelessness through a 12-month […]
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Plans ‘Safe Sleep’ Program with 100 Micro-Shelters
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday will consider a shelter program that will provide 100 sleeping units for those who are homeless, according to city officials. Each of the units under the “Home for All” program will be lockable and feature a heating and cooling system, as well as a desk. It can be assembled in under an hour and at a fraction of the cost of traditional homeless shelters, according to the city.
Poppa G’s Billiards to open new location in Pelham
A beloved Birmingham establishment will reopen in a new location after a large fire destroyed their previous home. WBRC reported that Poppa G’s Billiards will be opening a new location at Campus 124, a business development located at 2408 Pelham Parkway in Pelham. The city announced in its newsletter this month that Poppa G’s will be located in the southern part of the campus. Half Shell Oyster House, The Beer Hog and other businesses currently occupy the space as well.
Bham Now
Skinny dipping businessmen and other memories of the downtown YMCA
On December 31st, the Downtown YMCA in Birmingham officially closed. One of Birmingham’s longest running charitable, civic, religious and wellness organizations, the Downtown Y was established in 1884, 13 years after the founding of the Magic City itself. Days after its closure, Bham Now reached out to former members...
wbrc.com
Birmingham to apply for grant to help Smithfield, surrounding communities
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is set to apply for the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant Program. If awarded, the federal grant will be used to revitalize the Smithfield, College Hills and Graymont neighborhoods. It is a $50 million grant and the city plans to commit up to...
wtvy.com
New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - XBB.1.5 is the first new COVID-19 variant since Omicron and is driving up cases across the country. Dr. Wesley Willeford is the Medical Director of Disease Control at the Jefferson County Health Department. He said XBB.1.5 is the most contagious variant of COVID-19 we have seen so far.
Birmingham proposes tiny house shelters for homeless
The city of Birmingham plans to propose a new tiny home shelter program for the homeless next week, the mayor’s office said today. It involves small, lockable shelters where the homeless can sleep safely, using units provided by Pallet Shelter, “the leader in rapid response shelter villages,” according to a statement from the city.
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham proposing new pilot program to help homeless prosper
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Safe sleep is likely something you take for granted, but it is far from a given, especially for our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness. Now the city of Birmingham is stepping up in an effort to better those resident’s lives. The city envisions the Safe...
wbrc.com
Baby formula shortage continuing into new year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The baby formula shortage is continuing into the new year as Jefferson County officials said store shelves can be hit-or-miss for cans and there are still nationwide supply issues. Jefferson County Senior Nutrition Consultant, Marie Morton, said they’ve seen a steady amount of moms coming in...
wbrc.com
UAB doctor calls promising Alzheimer’s Disease drug ‘a turning point’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Food and Drug Administration approved a drug Friday that seems to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s Disease. Health officials say the treatment targets the process of the disease instead of only the symptoms. Experts say this is a turning point. Dr. Marissa Natelson Love...
Meet Marshall Medical Centers’ first babies of 2023!
Meet Marshall County's newest residents!
thecutoffnews.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Birmingham
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Birmingham-Hoover, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
uab.edu
Holloway named December Employee of the Month
The UAB Division of Student Affairs has many exceptional staff members who serve our students with professionalism, kindness, and integrity. Each month, based on a pool of nominations, the Professional Development Committee announces the Employee of the Month. The December Employee of the Month is Tiffany Holloway, an assistant director...
wvtm13.com
Gov. Kay Ivey awards organizations millions to fight homelessness
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey has invested millions of dollars in nonprofit organizations to help those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. These funds will help with the many challenges these organizations are facing right now, as they say it’s hard putting homeless families in stable positions because of the rising cost of living.
wvtm13.com
Temperatures will run near to slightly above average in Alabama
A mostly clear start to the day, but rain is on the way as early as Saturday afternoon. Some of that rain gets heavy especially north of Birmingham late Saturday into Sunday morning. Check the video forecast for the latest. RAIN AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND. High, thin cirrus clouds gradually...
wbrc.com
Good Samaritan talks about saving Bessemer puppy allegedly poisoned
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Good Samaritan is sharing his experience after saving a litter of puppies he says he saw someone poison. The animal advocate says in that moment he had to do something to try and save their lives. Calvin Tucker is also known as “Black Noah.”
Shelby Reporter
Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible college offers weekly classes
MONTEVALLO – Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College is offering classes every Monday to residents of Shelby and Bibb counties. Reverend William Douglas Walker said these classes provide Biblical education for those seeking to dive more into the Word of God. Registration begins on Monday, Jan. 9 and classes begin...
Miles College Alum makes $500K historic donation
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Miles College has received a big donation for a former student who wanted to give back to the school that gave him the key to success. CBS 42’s Carly Laing speaks with Dale Thornton for more on why he donated $500,000 to his alma mater and the advice he offers other students […]
2 bodies found in separate locations in Tuscaloosa County’s Fosters community
Authorities are investigating the discovery early Sunday of two bodies in separate locations in Tuscaloosa County. Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Mary Sellers said one body was found on Interstate 59 and the other on Frog Ridge Road. Both bodies were in the Fosters community. The deaths are possibly suspicious, Sellers...
wbrc.com
Greater Birmingham Humane Society getting more animal abuse calls
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is sharing information about someone in Bessemer attempting to poison puppies. They say someone tried feeding the seven week old puppies antifreeze. Some puppies did ingest the poison and one died. Thanks to a Good Samaritan, that puppy and others are...
