Las Vegas, NV

Related
news3lv.com

The Venetian hosts Lunar New Year celebrations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Venetian is hopping into the Year of the Rabbit with week-long Chinese New Year celebrations. The hotel is kicking off the new year with a 16-foot-tall Year of the Rabbit display. The display features a healthy and friendly rabbit surrounded by greenery and gold...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Inferno Day celebrates third anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local Esports fans joined in celebrating three years of Las Vegas Inferno Day. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman declared January 6 as Las Vegas Inferno Day because of how much it flourished during the pandemic. Fans kicked off the celebration on Friday with a night...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Multiple beach clubs to host hiring events ahead of 2023 pool season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Pool season is fast approaching, and multiple beach clubs are looking for some star-studded staff members during their upcoming auditions. DAYLIGHT Beach Club is looking to hire model bartenders, model cocktail servers, promoters, security, and lifeguards ahead of their audition day on Tuesday, January 17.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Bugs Bunny at The Symphony

Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're a fan of live performance-- and "Looney tunes"-- you'll love what's happening this weekend at The Smith Center. Joining me now is George Daugherty, creator of 'Bugs Bunny at The Symphony.'
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

First Friday announces art contest winners

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The First Friday of 2023 kicked off by celebrating the winners of the foundation's art contest. From August through December, the foundation collected more than 130 entries of an original mural that defined unity. All three winners will have the opportunity to display their art...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

PLANTERS NUTmobile makes pit stop at The Neon Museum

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It got nutty at The Neon Museum. The PLANTERS NUTmobile made its second pit stop in Las Vegas on Saturday. During the pop-up appearance, guests explored the giant nut-shaped vehicle and met MR. PEANUT himself, who also had samples. According to PLANTERS, the first peanut...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Korean food truck showcases sustainable food at CES

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The final day of CES 2023 wrapped up with a showcase of sustainable technology, solutions, and even food. SK Inc. joined CES in its mission by offering a variety of sustainable food options at its Korean food truck. The booth featured more than 40 carbon-cutting...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local business provides CES coworking spaces

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local business is helping smaller companies during CES. The Coop is renting co-working space to businesses needing an office or meeting space while in town. MORE ON NEWS 3 | How CES tech can address Nevada drought and water crisis. The owner says working...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

L'Oréal reveals device to apply lipstick with limited mobility

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the Las Vegas Convention Center wraps up CES, one brand is stepping in to break the boundaries of beauty technology. L'Oréal introduced its newest product HAPTA, the first handheld computerized makeup applicator. The device aims to help apply lipstick for people with limited...
news3lv.com

Disney on Ice returns to Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Disney on Ice is back in Las Vegas this weekend. This time, the skaters are going on a road trip to ring in the new year. Joining us in studio is professional skater, Marcus Mimidis.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

CES 2023 kicks off with more than 112,000 attendees

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Day three of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center marked a start to paving the way for the future of technology this year. The world's largest tech show kicked off with more than 112,00 people in attendance. CES is back 70% larger than last...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Phlebotomist talks collecting DUI blood samples with Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It’s just before 7:00 p.m. and broken glass litter West Charleston. A rear-end accident is quickly becoming something more. It's a possible DUI, and the clock is ticking. “For the most effective prosecution of a DUI case we need to get that evidentiary testing...
LAS VEGAS, NV

