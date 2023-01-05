Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
The Venetian hosts Lunar New Year celebrations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Venetian is hopping into the Year of the Rabbit with week-long Chinese New Year celebrations. The hotel is kicking off the new year with a 16-foot-tall Year of the Rabbit display. The display features a healthy and friendly rabbit surrounded by greenery and gold...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Inferno Day celebrates third anniversary
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local Esports fans joined in celebrating three years of Las Vegas Inferno Day. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman declared January 6 as Las Vegas Inferno Day because of how much it flourished during the pandemic. Fans kicked off the celebration on Friday with a night...
news3lv.com
Multiple beach clubs to host hiring events ahead of 2023 pool season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Pool season is fast approaching, and multiple beach clubs are looking for some star-studded staff members during their upcoming auditions. DAYLIGHT Beach Club is looking to hire model bartenders, model cocktail servers, promoters, security, and lifeguards ahead of their audition day on Tuesday, January 17.
news3lv.com
Bugs Bunny at The Symphony
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're a fan of live performance-- and "Looney tunes"-- you'll love what's happening this weekend at The Smith Center. Joining me now is George Daugherty, creator of 'Bugs Bunny at The Symphony.'
news3lv.com
First Friday announces art contest winners
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The First Friday of 2023 kicked off by celebrating the winners of the foundation's art contest. From August through December, the foundation collected more than 130 entries of an original mural that defined unity. All three winners will have the opportunity to display their art...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas local starts New Year a millionaire, wins $6.4M Pai Gow Progressive at Flamingo
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas local is starting the New Year, a millionaire. The Flamingo Las Vegas posted a photograph via Twitter on Sunday with the winner holding a novelty check made out to Thomas Evans Zanot dated Jan. 7 for winning the biggest Pai Gow Progressive of $6,443,401.
news3lv.com
PLANTERS NUTmobile makes pit stop at The Neon Museum
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It got nutty at The Neon Museum. The PLANTERS NUTmobile made its second pit stop in Las Vegas on Saturday. During the pop-up appearance, guests explored the giant nut-shaped vehicle and met MR. PEANUT himself, who also had samples. According to PLANTERS, the first peanut...
news3lv.com
Clark County School District and Vegas Golden Knights team up to recognize law enforcement
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) and our Vegas Golden Knights (VGK) are teaming up for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. It's a day recognized nationwide to express gratitude to the men and women who serve in law enforcement. Together they will recognize three employees with...
news3lv.com
Ready to exercise Las Vegas? Report ranks city among best for active lifestyle
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Is your New Year's resolution to be more active, exercise, or lose weight? Then you're in the right place. According to a study by WalletHub, Las Vegas ranked among the best cities for an active lifestyle. Honolulu took the number one spot, followed by San...
news3lv.com
Korean food truck showcases sustainable food at CES
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The final day of CES 2023 wrapped up with a showcase of sustainable technology, solutions, and even food. SK Inc. joined CES in its mission by offering a variety of sustainable food options at its Korean food truck. The booth featured more than 40 carbon-cutting...
news3lv.com
Going Blue: Celebrate those who serve during Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, also known as L.E.A.D., is Monday, January 9, 2023, and there are many ways to celebrate those who serve across the valley. Residents are encouraged to show their friends and family members in law enforcement their understanding of how difficult their...
news3lv.com
Local business provides CES coworking spaces
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local business is helping smaller companies during CES. The Coop is renting co-working space to businesses needing an office or meeting space while in town. MORE ON NEWS 3 | How CES tech can address Nevada drought and water crisis. The owner says working...
news3lv.com
L'Oréal reveals device to apply lipstick with limited mobility
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the Las Vegas Convention Center wraps up CES, one brand is stepping in to break the boundaries of beauty technology. L'Oréal introduced its newest product HAPTA, the first handheld computerized makeup applicator. The device aims to help apply lipstick for people with limited...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Metro Police Department celebrates Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD), Behind the Blue, and the city of Las Vegas, invited the community to celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. It's a day recognized nationwide to express gratitude to the men and women who serve in law enforcement. On Saturday,...
news3lv.com
Disney on Ice returns to Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Disney on Ice is back in Las Vegas this weekend. This time, the skaters are going on a road trip to ring in the new year. Joining us in studio is professional skater, Marcus Mimidis.
news3lv.com
CES 2023 kicks off with more than 112,000 attendees
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Day three of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center marked a start to paving the way for the future of technology this year. The world's largest tech show kicked off with more than 112,00 people in attendance. CES is back 70% larger than last...
news3lv.com
Tech-life columnist Jennifer Jolly talks best gadgets unveiled at CES
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From flying cars to laptops that fold like origami, some of the most jaw-dropping technology in the world is being unveiled this week right here in Las Vegas. Tech-life columnist Jennifer Jolly is at CES and joined us to share her highlights.
news3lv.com
REPORT: Las Vegas ranks 7th best city for bachelor, bachelorette parties
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new report reveals that Las Vegas may not be the first choice for newlyweds to kick off their final toast. Price4Limo company surveyed more than 1,000 people to find the top city for bachelor or bachelorette parties in the U.S. According to the report,...
news3lv.com
John Katsilometes talks Spiegelworld's town takeover, latest on Steven Tyler
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — John Katsilometes, columnist for the Review-Journal, joined us to talk about the latest in Las Vegas's entertainment scene. He shared the details on Spiegelworld taking over Nipton, California, along with the latest on Steve Tyler's status and the return of Kevin Hart at Resorts World.
news3lv.com
Phlebotomist talks collecting DUI blood samples with Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It’s just before 7:00 p.m. and broken glass litter West Charleston. A rear-end accident is quickly becoming something more. It's a possible DUI, and the clock is ticking. “For the most effective prosecution of a DUI case we need to get that evidentiary testing...
