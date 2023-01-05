Read full article on original website
Tesla offers discount in Singapore on EVs in inventory
SINGAPORE, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) has begun offering discounts to electric vehicle buyers in Singapore who agree to purchase existing inventory of the Model 3 or Model Y, a company sales representative said on Monday.
Tesla delivery time is longer on some China models after discounts
SHANGHAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) has indicated longer waiting times for potential buyers of some versions of the Model Y in China, signalling that price cuts announced on Friday could be stoking demand in the electric vehicle maker's second-largest market.
