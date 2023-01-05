Read full article on original website
Joe Biden Condemns “Assault On Democracy” After Jair Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Brazilian State Buildings
U.S. President Joe Biden has condemned an “assault on democracy” in Brazil, calling the destruction and chaos that followed supporters of former President Jair Bolsanaro’s storming key state buildings “outrageous.” Leaders around the world have united in condemnation of the shocking developments in the capital Brasilia, which are eerily similar to the scenes in Washington DC that followed after Biden defeated Donald Trump in a race to the White House two years ago. Brazilian security forces have now regained control of Congress, the Supreme Court and Presidential Palace, according to the BBC, and Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has vowed...
Former U.S. Senator Burr says SEC has closed probe concerning him without action
(Reuters) -Former U.S. Senator Richard Burr said on Friday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission informed him this week it has concluded investigation concerning him with no action. U.S. authorities investigated Burr, a North Carolina lawmaker who did not seek reelection last year, for his stock trades before the...
U.S. House speaker fight enters fourth day amid antebellum-era dysfunction
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican Kevin McCarthy’s perilous quest to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives entered the fourth day on Friday, with a scale of congressional dysfunction not seen since before the U.S. Civil War. The House was scheduled to reconvene at noon (1700 GMT), as...
U.S. announces over $3.75 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine, other countries
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday announced more than $3.75 billion in military assistance to Ukraine and countries affected by the Russian invasion. Blinken said in a statement that he is authorizing a drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine, which includes a...
Wisconsin governor plans to ban TikTok from state government-owned devices
(Reuters) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said Friday he plans to join other states in issuing an order to ban the use of the popular video app TikTok on government-managed devices. Evers, a Democrat, told WISN-TV in Milwaukee he would issue the order on the Chinese-owned app early next...
400+ Arrested After Bolsonaro Stans Storm Brazilian Congress
More than 400 people were arrested in Brazil after thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings, according to a local governor. Rioters swarmed into the country’s congress, supreme court, and presidential palace to protest Bolsonaro’s loss to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in what the right-wing demonstrators baselessly claim was a stolen election. “I come to inform you that more than 400 people have already been arrested and will pay for the crimes committed,” Ibaneis Rocha, the governor of Brazil’s capital district, tweeted on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Lula condemned the “barbarism” on display from “fascists” in the capital, Brasilia. “Whoever did this will be found and punished,” Lula tweeted. “Democracy guarantees the right to free expression, but it also requires people to respect institutions. There is no precedent in the history of the country [for] what they did today. For that they must be punished.”Read it at NBC News
Pope denounces Iran death penalty following protests
ROME — (AP) — Pope Francis on Monday broke his silence on the nationwide protests convulsing Iran, denouncing the recourse to the death penalty there and seemingly legitimizing the rallies as demonstrations "demanding greater respect for the dignity of women." Francis made the comments in an annual speech...
Ben Sasse has a point. I only wish he had a solution | Letters
America’s true divide: Pluralists vs. zealots | Jan. 4. Sen. Ben Sasse, the incoming president of the University of Florida, is convinced he has the solution to political dystopia, and I appreciate that he wants to begin a conversation. I only wish he’d made a better argument. His thesis is that our current politics is a contest between “civic pluralists versus political zealots” which he views as dangerous, and that Americans fail to see the true nature of this discord. There is some truth to his position, but it’s only complete when well defined and with “doable” solutions. He fails that test three ways.
U.S. and Japan agree to step up cybersecurity cooperation
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States and Japan on Friday signed an updated memorandum of cooperation on cybersecurity to strengthen operational collaboration, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said. The memorandum was signed in Washington by U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade,...
Cuba spy Ana Belen Montes released after 20 years behind bars
(Reuters) – Ana Belen Montes, one of the highest-ranking U.S. officials ever proven to have spied for Cuba, has been released from prison early, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons confirmed Friday, after she spent more than two decades behind bars. Montes, 65, had in 2002 pleaded guilty to conspiracy...
Chilean justice minister resigns amid critique of pardons
(Reuters) – Chilean justice minister Marcela Rios has resigned her post, the country’s President Gabriel Boric said on Saturday, amid accusations of wrongdoing over pardons given to people connected to violent 2019 protests. Lawyer Luis Cordero Vega will take up the job in the coming days, leftist Boric...
Britain says Iran’s execution of two protesters is “abhorrent”
LONDON (Reuters) – British foreign minister James Cleverly on Saturday condemned Iran’s execution of two protesters and urged it to “immediately end the violence against its own people”. “The execution of Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini by the Iranian regime is abhorrent,” Cleverly said...
Dollar tentative as investors assess rate-hike path
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar was steady on Monday as investors digested a clutch of economic data released last week that stoked hopes of the Federal Reserve slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes. Data on Friday showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 223,000 jobs in December,...
Former PICC P&C president expelled from Chinese Communist Party
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s anti-graft watchdog said on Friday that the former president of insurer PICC Property and Casualty Co had been expelled from the Communist Party and dismissed from the company for severe violations of law and discipline. Lin Zhiyong, who is also former Party Secretary of...
